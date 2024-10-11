HubSpot to Acquire B2B Billing Management and CPQ Solution, Cacheflow

With this acquisition, HubSpot expands commerce capabilities for subscription billing and quote-to-cash automation to help customers close deals faster

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cacheflow, a leading B2B subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution. With Cacheflow, HubSpot will offer subscription billing management and robust CPQ tools.









Since launching Commerce Hub in 2023 with simple invoicing and payments, HubSpot has processed more than $1 billion in GMV. With the acquisition of Cacheflow, HubSpot will further strengthen Commerce Hub to improve a critical part of the customer experience: the buying process. Specifically, it will make quote-to-cash easier and help businesses collect revenue faster, opening up HubSpot’s commerce offering to even more businesses.

“We’ve seen strong year-over-year growth with Commerce Hub, which gives our customers an easy way to manage payments and unify their customer and transaction data. With Cacheflow, we’re doubling down on our vision for commerce by addressing two important areas of the buying experience: subscription billing and configure, price, quote (CPQ),” said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. “Cacheflow is a leader in this space and has helped companies automate the purchase process to capture revenue faster. We’re excited by the impact they will have on customers of Commerce Hub.”

Cacheflow simplifies B2B software selling and buying with billing and subscription management solutions. Their connected, user-first solution automates the SaaS sales flow process in a single, no-code platform. Customers can configure quotes, close deals using interactive links, and upsell and renew customers easily.

“We made it our mission to reimagine the old CPQ and billing space, helping businesses automate revenue management, shorten the sales cycle, and get paid fast,” said Sarika Garg, Co-Founder of Cacheflow. “We believe deeply in the power of our solution, and are thrilled to join HubSpot and the Commerce Hub team.”

Upon completion of the transaction, Cacheflow will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Cacheflow acquisition. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

