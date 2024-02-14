Home Business Wire HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results
HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenue was $581.9 million, up 24% compared to Q4’22.
    • Subscription revenue was $570.2 million, up 24% compared to Q4’22.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $11.7 million, up 2% compared to Q4’22.

Full Year 2023:

  • Total revenue was $2.17 billion, up 25% compared to 2022.
    • Subscription revenue was $2.12 billion, up 26% compared to 2022.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $46.8 million, down 16% compared to 2022.

Operating Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • GAAP operating margin was (4.2%), compared to (2.9%) in Q4’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, compared to 13.6% in Q4’22.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($24.3) million, compared to ($13.5) million in Q4’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $98.1 million, compared to $64.0 million in Q4’22.

Full Year 2023:

  • GAAP operating margin was (9.6%), compared to (6.3%) in 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.2%, compared to 9.8% in 2022.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($208.1) million, compared to ($109.1) million in 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $330.3 million, compared to $169.1 million in 2022.

Net Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • GAAP net loss was ($13.6) million, or ($0.27) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($15.6) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share in Q4’22.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $92.4 million, or $1.83 per basic and $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $56.8 million, or $1.17 per basic and $1.11 per diluted share in Q4’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 50.3 million, compared to 48.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q4’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 50.3 million and 52.6 million respectively, compared to 48.8 million and 51.1 million, respectively in Q4’22.

Full Year 2023:

  • GAAP net loss was ($176.3) million, or ($3.53) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($112.7) million, or ($2.35) per basic and diluted share in 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $307.4 million, or $6.16 per basic and $5.89 per diluted share, compared to $141.8 million, or $2.95 per basic and $2.78 per diluted share in 2022.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.9 million, compared to 48.1 million basic and diluted shares in 2022.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.9 million and 52.2 million respectively, compared to 48.1 million and 51.1 million, respectively in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company generated $104.3 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $90.0 million during Q4’22.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company generated $108.7 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $83.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $90.0 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $70.9 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q4’22.
  • During 2023, the company generated $351.0 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $273.2 million during 2022.
  • During 2023, the company generated $392.5 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $292.5 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $273.2 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $191.4 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during 2022.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 205,091 at December 31, 2023, up 23% from December 31, 2022.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,365 during the fourth quarter of 2023, up 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

We saw a strong finish to a good year despite the challenging macro environment,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our customers have high confidence in our ability to help them grow in any environment and we are becoming the clear platform of choice for scaling companies. 2023 was a banner year for product innovation with over 800 enhancements across our platform. At the same time, we drove go-to-market execution across digital, sales, and partner channels while staying focused on our bi-modal strategy. As we look to 2024, we are doubling down on making HubSpot even easier to buy with a new seats-based pricing model. We have clear momentum in a large market, our pricing evolution will allow us to acquire and serve more customers, and the pace of product innovation will help us achieve our goal of becoming the #1 AI powered customer platform for scaling companies.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 14, 2024, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $596.0 million to $598.0 million.
    • Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on first quarter 2024 revenue growth(1).
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $83.0 million to $84.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.48 to $1.50. This assumes approximately 53.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2024:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion.
    • Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2024 revenue growth(1).
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $408.0 million to $412.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $6.86 to $6.94. This assumes approximately 53.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 729837. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2024 and our long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a customer platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)
 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

387,987

 

 

$

331,022

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,000,245

 

 

 

1,081,662

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

295,303

 

 

 

226,849

 

Deferred commission expense

 

 

99,326

 

 

 

70,992

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

88,679

 

 

 

44,074

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,871,540

 

 

 

1,754,599

 

Long-term investments

 

 

325,703

 

 

 

112,791

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

103,331

 

 

 

105,227

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

 

106,229

 

 

 

63,790

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

251,071

 

 

 

319,304

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

 

122,194

 

 

 

66,559

 

Other assets

 

 

75,247

 

 

 

58,795

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

42,316

 

 

 

17,446

 

Goodwill

 

 

173,761

 

 

 

46,227

 

Total assets

 

$

3,071,392

 

 

$

2,544,738

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,106

 

 

$

20,883

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

 

53,462

 

 

 

10,224

 

Accrued commissions

 

 

78,169

 

 

 

52,622

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

108,265

 

 

 

102,122

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

35,095

 

 

 

35,928

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

672,150

 

 

 

539,874

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

956,247

 

 

 

761,653

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

296,561

 

 

 

316,184

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

5,810

 

 

 

5,904

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

36,459

 

 

 

14,546

 

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion

 

 

456,206

 

 

 

454,227

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,751,283

 

 

 

1,552,514

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

50

 

 

 

49

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,136,908

 

 

 

1,647,446

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

(12,890

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(818,676

)

 

 

(642,381

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,320,109

 

 

 

992,224

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,071,392

 

 

$

2,544,738

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

570,225

 

 

$

458,152

 

 

$

2,123,479

 

 

$

1,690,538

 

Professional services and other

 

11,689

 

 

 

11,506

 

 

 

46,751

 

 

 

40,431

 

Total revenue

 

581,914

 

 

 

469,658

 

 

 

2,170,230

 

 

 

1,730,969

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

74,858

 

 

 

66,051

 

 

 

290,802

 

 

 

257,513

 

Professional services and other

 

13,777

 

 

 

14,214

 

 

 

54,687

 

 

 

56,746

 

Total cost of revenues

 

88,635

 

 

 

80,265

 

 

 

345,489

 

 

 

314,259

 

Gross profit

 

493,279

 

 

 

389,393

 

 

 

1,824,741

 

 

 

1,416,710

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

163,234

 

 

 

116,334

 

 

 

617,745

 

 

 

442,022

 

Sales and marketing

 

281,136

 

 

 

235,132

 

 

 

1,068,560

 

 

 

886,069

 

General and administrative

 

69,708

 

 

 

51,413

 

 

 

249,649

 

 

 

197,720

 

Restructuring

 

3,547

 

 

 

 

 

96,843

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

517,625

 

 

 

402,879

 

 

 

2,032,797

 

 

 

1,525,811

 

Loss from operations

 

(24,346

)

 

 

(13,486

)

 

 

(208,056

)

 

 

(109,101

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

18,633

 

 

 

7,777

 

 

 

58,828

 

 

 

15,000

 

Interest expense

 

(984

)

 

 

(941

)

 

 

(3,801

)

 

 

(3,762

)

Other expense

 

(2,551

)

 

 

(6,244

)

 

 

(4,673

)

 

 

(6,829

)

Total other income

 

15,098

 

 

 

592

 

 

 

50,354

 

 

 

4,409

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

(9,248

)

 

 

(12,894

)

 

 

(157,702

)

 

 

(104,692

)

Income tax expense

 

(4,360

)

 

 

(2,744

)

 

 

(18,593

)

 

 

(8,057

)

Net loss

$

(13,608

)

 

$

(15,638

)

 

$

(176,295

)

 

$

(112,749

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(3.53

)

 

$

(2.35

)

Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

50,347

 

 

 

48,787

 

 

 

49,877

 

 

 

48,065

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(13,608

)

 

$

(15,638

)

 

$

(176,295

)

 

$

(112,749

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

19,165

 

 

 

15,525

 

 

 

72,673

 

 

 

58,150

 

Stock-based compensation

 

113,726

 

 

 

76,768

 

 

 

432,271

 

 

 

275,849

 

Restructuring charges

 

2,325

 

 

 

 

 

67,263

 

 

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,201

)

Impairment of strategic investments

 

1,704

 

 

 

5,863

 

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

5,863

 

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes

 

265

 

 

 

(1,533

)

 

 

5,208

 

 

 

(2,122

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

509

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

1,986

 

 

 

2,013

 

Accretion of bond discount

 

(12,694

)

 

 

(5,851

)

 

 

(42,907

)

 

 

(9,118

)

Unrealized currency translation

 

1,039

 

 

 

530

 

 

 

(341

)

 

 

1,010

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(70,791

)

 

 

(53,850

)

 

 

(57,618

)

 

 

(73,985

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(11,025

)

 

 

2,878

 

 

 

(47,048

)

 

 

(5,987

)

Deferred commission expense

 

(26,843

)

 

 

(15,373

)

 

 

(81,178

)

 

 

(37,583

)

Right-of-use assets

 

5,929

 

 

 

9,909

 

 

 

29,173

 

 

 

29,531

 

Accounts payable

 

(8,866

)

 

 

7,617

 

 

 

(14,031

)

 

 

18,277

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

42,207

 

 

 

15,920

 

 

 

87,074

 

 

 

32,375

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(7,956

)

 

 

(6,529

)

 

 

(36,889

)

 

 

(21,118

)

Deferred revenue

 

69,227

 

 

 

53,226

 

 

 

109,926

 

 

 

116,969

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

104,313

 

 

 

89,966

 

 

 

350,971

 

 

 

273,174

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(443,221

)

 

 

(248,951

)

 

 

(1,580,504

)

 

 

(1,507,870

)

Maturities of investments

 

347,750

 

 

 

167,200

 

 

 

1,502,534

 

 

 

1,184,506

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124,998

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(8,687

)

 

 

(6,042

)

 

 

(33,718

)

 

 

(37,426

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(3,138

)

 

 

(6,499

)

 

 

(12,388

)

 

 

(26,371

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(164

)

 

 

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(10,000

)

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

 

(142,129

)

 

 

 

 

(142,129

)

 

 

Payments for equity method investments

 

225

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

(2,025

)

 

 

(3,150

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(17,084

)

 

 

(12,995

)

 

 

(66,372

)

 

 

(44,345

)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

 

(266,448

)

 

 

(108,537

)

 

 

(334,766

)

 

 

(319,658

)

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,483

 

Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

 

 

(34

)

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79,807

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(1,619

)

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(3,143

)

 

 

(1,572

)

 

 

(10,714

)

 

 

(11,526

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

9,804

 

 

 

10,213

 

 

 

47,738

 

 

 

39,931

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing

activities

 

6,648

 

 

 

8,607

 

 

 

37,011

 

 

 

7,428

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

8,829

 

 

 

9,451

 

 

 

4,649

 

 

 

(6,811

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(146,658

)

 

 

(513

)

 

 

57,865

 

 

 

(45,867

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

538,698

 

 

 

334,688

 

 

 

334,175

 

 

 

380,042

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

392,040

 

 

$

334,175

 

 

$

392,040

 

 

$

334,175

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(24,346

)

$

(13,486

)

 

$

(208,056

)

$

(109,101

)

Stock-based compensation

 

113,726

 

 

76,768

 

 

 

432,271

 

 

275,849

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1,304

 

 

729

 

 

 

5,311

 

 

2,629

 

Acquisition/disposition related expense (income)

 

3,906

 

 

 

 

 

3,906

 

 

(305

)

Restructuring charges

 

3,547

 

 

 

 

 

96,843

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

98,137

 

$

64,011

 

 

$

330,275

 

$

169,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(4.2

%)

 

(2.9

%)

 

 

(9.6

%)

 

(6.3

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

16.9

%

 

13.6

%

 

 

15.2

%

 

9.8

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net loss

$

(13,608

)

 

(15,638

)

 

$

(176,295

)

$

(112,749

)

Stock-based compensation

 

113,726

 

 

76,768

 

 

 

432,271

 

 

275,849

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

1,304

 

 

729

 

 

 

5,311

 

 

2,629

 

Acquisition/disposition related expense (income)

 

3,906

 

 

 

 

 

3,906

 

 

(305

)

Restructuring charges

 

3,547

 

 

 

 

 

96,843

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

 

509

 

 

504

 

 

 

1,986

 

 

2,013

 

Impairment of strategic investments

 

1,704

 

 

5,863

 

 

 

1,704

 

 

1,662

 

Loss (gain) on equity method investment

 

19

 

 

87

 

 

 

(77

)

 

125

 

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(18,733

)

 

(11,467

)

 

 

(58,255

)

 

(27,399

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

92,374

 

 

56,846

 

 

$

307,394

 

$

141,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.83

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

6.16

 

$

2.95

 

Diluted

$

1.76

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.89

 

$

2.78

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

50,347

 

 

48,787

 

 

 

49,877

 

 

48,065

 

Diluted

 

52,621

 

 

51,094

 

 

 

52,188

 

 

51,099

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

COS,

Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS,

Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

74,858

 

$

13,777

 

$

163,234

 

$

281,136

 

$

69,708

 

 

$

66,051

 

$

14,214

 

$

116,334

 

$

235,132

 

$

51,413

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(3,542

)

 

(1,210

)

 

(37,129

)

 

(52,108

)

 

(19,737

)

 

 

(2,560

)

 

(1,113

)

 

(30,248

)

 

(30,557

)

 

(12,290

)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

 

(911

)

 

 

 

 

 

(358

)

 

(35

)

 

 

(283

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related

expense

 

 

 

 

 

(255

)

 

 

 

(3,651

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP expense

$

70,405

 

$

12,567

 

$

125,850

 

$

228,670

 

$

46,285

 

 

$

63,208

 

$

13,101

 

$

86,086

 

$

204,129

 

$

39,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

12.9

%

 

2.4

%

 

28.1

%

 

48.3

%

 

12.0

%

 

 

14.1

%

 

3.0

%

 

24.8

%

 

50.1

%

 

10.9

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

12.1

%

 

2.2

%

 

21.6

%

 

39.3

%

 

8.0

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

2.8

%

 

18.3

%

 

43.5

%

 

8.3

%

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

COS,

Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS,

Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

290,802

 

$

54,687

 

$

617,745

 

$

1,068,560

 

$

249,649

 

 

$

257,513

 

$

56,746

 

$

442,022

 

$

886,069

 

$

197,720

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(12,652

)

 

(4,958

)

 

(198,953

)

 

(140,362

)

 

(75,346

)

 

 

(9,076

)

 

(4,393

)

 

(107,517

)

 

(107,640

)

 

(47,223

)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

 

(2,123

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,153

)

 

(35

)

 

 

(1,203

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,426

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related

expense

 

 

 

 

 

(255

)

 

 

 

(3,651

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

5

 

Non-GAAP expense

$

276,027

 

$

49,729

 

$

418,537

 

$

925,045

 

$

170,617

 

 

$

247,234

 

$

52,353

 

$

334,805

 

$

777,003

 

$

150,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.4

%

 

2.5

%

 

28.5

%

 

49.2

%

 

11.5

%

 

 

14.9

%

 

3.3

%

 

25.5

%

 

51.2

%

 

11.4

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

12.7

%

 

2.3

%

 

19.3

%

 

42.6

%

 

7.9

%

 

 

14.3

%

 

3.0

%

 

19.3

%

 

44.9

%

 

8.7

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP subscription margin

 

$

495,367

 

$

392,101

 

 

$

1,832,677

 

$

1,433,025

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,542

 

 

2,560

 

 

 

12,652

 

 

9,076

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

911

 

 

283

 

 

 

2,123

 

 

1,203

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

 

$

499,820

 

$

394,944

 

 

$

1,847,452

 

$

1,443,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

86.9

%

 

85.6

%

 

 

86.3

%

 

84.8

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

87.7

%

 

86.2

%

 

 

87.0

%

 

85.4

%

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

104,313

 

$

89,966

 

 

$

350,971

 

$

273,174

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(8,687

)

 

(6,042

)

 

 

(33,718

)

 

(37,426

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(17,084

)

 

(12,995

)

 

 

(66,372

)

 

(44,345

)

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

 

 

41,573

 

 

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow

 

$

82,951

 

$

70,929

 

 

$

292,454

 

$

191,403

 

Contacts

Charles MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
 

media@hubspot.com

media@hubspot.com

