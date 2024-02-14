HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue



Fourth Quarter 2023:

Total revenue was $581.9 million, up 24% compared to Q4’22. Subscription revenue was $570.2 million, up 24% compared to Q4’22. Professional services and other revenue was $11.7 million, up 2% compared to Q4’22.



Full Year 2023:

Total revenue was $2.17 billion, up 25% compared to 2022. Subscription revenue was $2.12 billion, up 26% compared to 2022. Professional services and other revenue was $46.8 million, down 16% compared to 2022.



Operating Income (Loss)



Fourth Quarter 2023:

GAAP operating margin was (4.2%), compared to (2.9%) in Q4’22.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, compared to 13.6% in Q4’22.

GAAP operating loss was ($24.3) million, compared to ($13.5) million in Q4’22.

Non-GAAP operating income was $98.1 million, compared to $64.0 million in Q4’22.

Full Year 2023:

GAAP operating margin was (9.6%), compared to (6.3%) in 2022.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.2%, compared to 9.8% in 2022.

GAAP operating loss was ($208.1) million, compared to ($109.1) million in 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income was $330.3 million, compared to $169.1 million in 2022.

Net Income (Loss)



Fourth Quarter 2023:

GAAP net loss was ($13.6) million, or ($0.27) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($15.6) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share in Q4’22.

Non-GAAP net income was $92.4 million, or $1.83 per basic and $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $56.8 million, or $1.17 per basic and $1.11 per diluted share in Q4’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 50.3 million, compared to 48.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q4’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 50.3 million and 52.6 million respectively, compared to 48.8 million and 51.1 million, respectively in Q4’22.

Full Year 2023:

GAAP net loss was ($176.3) million, or ($3.53) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($112.7) million, or ($2.35) per basic and diluted share in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $307.4 million, or $6.16 per basic and $5.89 per diluted share, compared to $141.8 million, or $2.95 per basic and $2.78 per diluted share in 2022.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.9 million, compared to 48.1 million basic and diluted shares in 2022.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.9 million and 52.2 million respectively, compared to 48.1 million and 51.1 million, respectively in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2023.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $104.3 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $90.0 million during Q4’22.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $108.7 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $83.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $90.0 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $70.9 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q4’22.

During 2023, the company generated $351.0 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $273.2 million during 2022.

During 2023, the company generated $392.5 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $292.5 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $273.2 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $191.4 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during 2022.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 205,091 at December 31, 2023, up 23% from December 31, 2022.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,365 during the fourth quarter of 2023, up 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

“ We saw a strong finish to a good year despite the challenging macro environment,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “ Our customers have high confidence in our ability to help them grow in any environment and we are becoming the clear platform of choice for scaling companies. 2023 was a banner year for product innovation with over 800 enhancements across our platform. At the same time, we drove go-to-market execution across digital, sales, and partner channels while staying focused on our bi-modal strategy. As we look to 2024, we are doubling down on making HubSpot even easier to buy with a new seats-based pricing model. We have clear momentum in a large market, our pricing evolution will allow us to acquire and serve more customers, and the pace of product innovation will help us achieve our goal of becoming the #1 AI powered customer platform for scaling companies.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 14, 2024, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $596.0 million to $598.0 million. Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on first quarter 2024 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $83.0 million to $84.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.48 to $1.50. This assumes approximately 53.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2024 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $408.0 million to $412.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $6.86 to $6.94. This assumes approximately 53.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information



HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 729837. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot



HubSpot is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2024 and our long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a customer platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,987 $ 331,022 Short-term investments 1,000,245 1,081,662 Accounts receivable 295,303 226,849 Deferred commission expense 99,326 70,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,679 44,074 Total current assets 1,871,540 1,754,599 Long-term investments 325,703 112,791 Property and equipment, net 103,331 105,227 Capitalized software development costs, net 106,229 63,790 Right-of-use assets 251,071 319,304 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 122,194 66,559 Other assets 75,247 58,795 Intangible assets, net 42,316 17,446 Goodwill 173,761 46,227 Total assets $ 3,071,392 $ 2,544,738 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,106 $ 20,883 Accrued compensation costs 53,462 10,224 Accrued commissions 78,169 52,622 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,265 102,122 Operating lease liabilities 35,095 35,928 Deferred revenue 672,150 539,874 Total current liabilities 956,247 761,653 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 296,561 316,184 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,810 5,904 Other long-term liabilities 36,459 14,546 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion 456,206 454,227 Total liabilities 1,751,283 1,552,514 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 2,136,908 1,647,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,827 (12,890 ) Accumulated deficit (818,676 ) (642,381 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,320,109 992,224 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,071,392 $ 2,544,738

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 570,225 $ 458,152 $ 2,123,479 $ 1,690,538 Professional services and other 11,689 11,506 46,751 40,431 Total revenue 581,914 469,658 2,170,230 1,730,969 Cost of revenues: Subscription 74,858 66,051 290,802 257,513 Professional services and other 13,777 14,214 54,687 56,746 Total cost of revenues 88,635 80,265 345,489 314,259 Gross profit 493,279 389,393 1,824,741 1,416,710 Operating expenses: Research and development 163,234 116,334 617,745 442,022 Sales and marketing 281,136 235,132 1,068,560 886,069 General and administrative 69,708 51,413 249,649 197,720 Restructuring 3,547 — 96,843 — Total operating expenses 517,625 402,879 2,032,797 1,525,811 Loss from operations (24,346 ) (13,486 ) (208,056 ) (109,101 ) Other expense: Interest income 18,633 7,777 58,828 15,000 Interest expense (984 ) (941 ) (3,801 ) (3,762 ) Other expense (2,551 ) (6,244 ) (4,673 ) (6,829 ) Total other income 15,098 592 50,354 4,409 Loss before income tax expense (9,248 ) (12,894 ) (157,702 ) (104,692 ) Income tax expense (4,360 ) (2,744 ) (18,593 ) (8,057 ) Net loss $ (13,608 ) $ (15,638 ) $ (176,295 ) $ (112,749 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.53 ) $ (2.35 ) Weighted average common shares used in



computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 50,347 48,787 49,877 48,065

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended



December 31, For the Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (13,608 ) $ (15,638 ) $ (176,295 ) $ (112,749 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided



by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 19,165 15,525 72,673 58,150 Stock-based compensation 113,726 76,768 432,271 275,849 Restructuring charges 2,325 — 67,263 — Gain on strategic investments — — — (4,201 ) Impairment of strategic investments 1,704 5,863 1,704 5,863 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 265 (1,533 ) 5,208 (2,122 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 509 504 1,986 2,013 Accretion of bond discount (12,694 ) (5,851 ) (42,907 ) (9,118 ) Unrealized currency translation 1,039 530 (341 ) 1,010 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (70,791 ) (53,850 ) (57,618 ) (73,985 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,025 ) 2,878 (47,048 ) (5,987 ) Deferred commission expense (26,843 ) (15,373 ) (81,178 ) (37,583 ) Right-of-use assets 5,929 9,909 29,173 29,531 Accounts payable (8,866 ) 7,617 (14,031 ) 18,277 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,207 15,920 87,074 32,375 Operating lease liabilities (7,956 ) (6,529 ) (36,889 ) (21,118 ) Deferred revenue 69,227 53,226 109,926 116,969 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 104,313 89,966 350,971 273,174 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (443,221 ) (248,951 ) (1,580,504 ) (1,507,870 ) Maturities of investments 347,750 167,200 1,502,534 1,184,506 Sale of investments — — — 124,998 Purchases of property and equipment (8,687 ) (6,042 ) (33,718 ) (37,426 ) Purchases of strategic investments (3,138 ) (6,499 ) (12,388 ) (26,371 ) Purchases of intangible assets (164 ) — (164 ) (10,000 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (142,129 ) — (142,129 ) — Payments for equity method investments 225 (1,250 ) (2,025 ) (3,150 ) Capitalization of software development costs (17,084 ) (12,995 ) (66,372 ) (44,345 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (266,448 ) (108,537 ) (334,766 ) (319,658 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022



Convertible Notes — — — 60,483 Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes — (34 ) — (34 ) Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes — — — (79,807 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal (13 ) — (13 ) (1,619 ) Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (3,143 ) (1,572 ) (10,714 ) (11,526 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 9,804 10,213 47,738 39,931 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing



activities 6,648 8,607 37,011 7,428 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,829 9,451 4,649 (6,811 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (146,658 ) (513 ) 57,865 (45,867 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 538,698 334,688 334,175 380,042 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 392,040 $ 334,175 $ 392,040 $ 334,175

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (24,346 ) $ (13,486 ) $ (208,056 ) $ (109,101 ) Stock-based compensation 113,726 76,768 432,271 275,849 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,304 729 5,311 2,629 Acquisition/disposition related expense (income) 3,906 — 3,906 (305 ) Restructuring charges 3,547 — 96,843 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 98,137 $ 64,011 $ 330,275 $ 169,072 GAAP operating margin (4.2 %) (2.9 %) (9.6 %) (6.3 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 16.9 % 13.6 % 15.2 % 9.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (13,608 ) (15,638 ) $ (176,295 ) $ (112,749 ) Stock-based compensation 113,726 76,768 432,271 275,849 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 1,304 729 5,311 2,629 Acquisition/disposition related expense (income) 3,906 — 3,906 (305 ) Restructuring charges 3,547 — 96,843 — Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 509 504 1,986 2,013 Impairment of strategic investments 1,704 5,863 1,704 1,662 Loss (gain) on equity method investment 19 87 (77 ) 125 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (18,733 ) (11,467 ) (58,255 ) (27,399 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,374 56,846 $ 307,394 $ 141,825 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.83 $ 1.17 $ 6.16 $ 2.95 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 1.11 $ 5.89 $ 2.78 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 50,347 48,787 49,877 48,065 Diluted 52,621 51,094 52,188 51,099

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 COS,



Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A COS,



Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 74,858 $ 13,777 $ 163,234 $ 281,136 $ 69,708 $ 66,051 $ 14,214 $ 116,334 $ 235,132 $ 51,413 Stock -based compensation (3,542 ) (1,210 ) (37,129 ) (52,108 ) (19,737 ) (2,560 ) (1,113 ) (30,248 ) (30,557 ) (12,290 ) Amortization of acquired



intangible assets (911 ) — — (358 ) (35 ) (283 ) — — (446 ) — Acquisition/disposition related



expense — — (255 ) — (3,651 ) — — — — — Non-GAAP expense $ 70,405 $ 12,567 $ 125,850 $ 228,670 $ 46,285 $ 63,208 $ 13,101 $ 86,086 $ 204,129 $ 39,123 GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 12.9 % 2.4 % 28.1 % 48.3 % 12.0 % 14.1 % 3.0 % 24.8 % 50.1 % 10.9 % Non-GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 12.1 % 2.2 % 21.6 % 39.3 % 8.0 % 13.5 % 2.8 % 18.3 % 43.5 % 8.3 %

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 COS,



Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A COS,



Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 290,802 $ 54,687 $ 617,745 $ 1,068,560 $ 249,649 $ 257,513 $ 56,746 $ 442,022 $ 886,069 $ 197,720 Stock -based compensation (12,652 ) (4,958 ) (198,953 ) (140,362 ) (75,346 ) (9,076 ) (4,393 ) (107,517 ) (107,640 ) (47,223 ) Amortization of acquired



intangible assets (2,123 ) — — (3,153 ) (35 ) (1,203 ) — — (1,426 ) — Acquisition/disposition related



expense — — (255 ) — (3,651 ) — — 300 — 5 Non-GAAP expense $ 276,027 $ 49,729 $ 418,537 $ 925,045 $ 170,617 $ 247,234 $ 52,353 $ 334,805 $ 777,003 $ 150,502 GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.4 % 2.5 % 28.5 % 49.2 % 11.5 % 14.9 % 3.3 % 25.5 % 51.2 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 12.7 % 2.3 % 19.3 % 42.6 % 7.9 % 14.3 % 3.0 % 19.3 % 44.9 % 8.7 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP subscription margin $ 495,367 $ 392,101 $ 1,832,677 $ 1,433,025 Stock-based compensation 3,542 2,560 12,652 9,076 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 911 283 2,123 1,203 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 499,820 $ 394,944 $ 1,847,452 $ 1,443,304 GAAP subscription margin percentage 86.9 % 85.6 % 86.3 % 84.8 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 87.7 % 86.2 % 87.0 % 85.4 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 104,313 $ 89,966 $ 350,971 $ 273,174 Purchases of property and equipment (8,687 ) (6,042 ) (33,718 ) (37,426 ) Capitalization of software development costs (17,084 ) (12,995 ) (66,372 ) (44,345 ) Payment of restructuring charges 4,409 — 41,573 — Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 82,951 $ 70,929 $ 292,454 $ 191,403

