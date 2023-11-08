Home Business Wire HubSpot Reports Q3 2023 Results
Business Wire

HubSpot Reports Q3 2023 Results

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $557.6 million, up 26% compared to Q3’22.
    • Subscription revenue was $545.8 million, up 25% compared to Q3’22.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $11.7 million, up 31% compared to Q3’22.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (3.7%), compared to (7.3%) in Q3’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.2%, compared to 9.2% in Q3’22.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($20.4) million, compared to ($32.2) million in Q3’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $90.2 million, compared to $40.7 million in Q3’22.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($5.5) million, or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($31.4) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share in Q3’22.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $83.4 million, or $1.67 per basic and $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $35.1 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share in Q3’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 50.1 million, compared to 48.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q3’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 50.1 million and 52.5 million respectively, compared to 48.1 million and 51.0 million, respectively in Q3’22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.
  • During the third quarter, the company generated $89.0 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $60.1 million during Q3’22.
  • During the third quarter, the company generated $93.3 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $64.7 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $60.1 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $35.5 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q3’22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 194,098 at September 30, 2023, up 22% from September 30, 2022.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,520 during the third quarter of 2023, up 3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company had 7,478 full-time employees, up 1% from September 30, 2022.

We had another quarter of strong momentum, driven by the team’s focused execution and rapid product innovation as we make progress towards becoming the #1 customer platform for scaling companies,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our easy-to-use, easy-to-scale connected customer platform is deeply resonating with SMBs as they look to optimize spend and boost productivity in this challenging environment. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on driving outsized value for our customers to drive durable and profitable growth for many years to come.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 8, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $556 million to $558 million.
    • Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 2 point tailwind to fourth quarter 2023 revenue growth(1).
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $86 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.55. This assumes approximately 52.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.144 billion to $2.146 billion.
    • Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2023 revenue growth(1).
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $317 million to $318 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.66 to $5.68. This assumes approximately 52.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1)

Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates.

(2)

The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 704156. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with nearly 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and our long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; statements regarding the expected timing and benefits of the proposed Clearbit acquisition; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

535,545

 

$

331,022

 

Short-term investments

 

1,061,526

 

 

1,081,662

 

Accounts receivable

 

212,409

 

 

226,849

 

Deferred commission expense

 

86,913

 

 

70,992

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

78,542

 

 

44,074

 

Total current assets

 

1,974,935

 

 

1,754,599

 

Long-term investments

 

150,861

 

 

112,791

 

Property and equipment, net

 

104,949

 

 

105,227

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

96,569

 

 

63,790

 

Right-of-use assets

 

254,483

 

 

319,304

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

103,488

 

 

66,559

 

Other assets

 

70,931

 

 

58,795

 

Intangible assets, net

 

13,382

 

 

17,446

 

Goodwill

 

46,050

 

 

46,227

 

Total assets

$

2,815,648

 

$

2,544,738

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

16,808

 

$

20,883

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

79,450

 

 

62,846

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

134,908

 

 

102,122

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

29,756

 

 

35,928

 

Deferred revenue

 

578,280

 

 

539,874

 

Total current liabilities

 

839,202

 

 

761,653

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

301,661

 

 

316,184

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

4,212

 

 

5,904

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

28,535

 

 

14,546

 

Convertible senior notes

 

455,699

 

 

454,227

 

Total liabilities

 

1,629,309

 

 

1,552,514

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

50

 

 

49

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,000,739

 

 

1,647,446

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(9,378

)

 

(12,890

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(805,072

)

 

(642,381

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,186,339

 

 

992,224

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,815,648

 

$

2,544,738

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

545,832

 

$

435,030

 

$

1,553,253

 

$

1,232,387

 

Professional services and other

 

11,725

 

 

8,928

 

 

35,062

 

 

28,926

 

Total revenue

 

557,557

 

 

443,958

 

 

1,588,315

 

 

1,261,313

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

73,781

 

 

67,648

 

 

215,944

 

 

191,466

 

Professional services and other

 

13,745

 

 

14,479

 

 

40,910

 

 

42,532

 

Total cost of revenues

 

87,526

 

 

82,127

 

 

256,854

 

 

233,998

 

Gross profit

 

470,031

 

 

361,831

 

 

1,331,461

 

 

1,027,315

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

156,871

 

 

114,038

 

 

454,511

 

 

325,687

 

Sales and marketing

 

271,448

 

 

229,541

 

 

787,423

 

 

650,936

 

General and administrative

 

61,308

 

 

50,465

 

 

179,939

 

 

146,309

 

Restructuring

 

846

 

 

 

93,296

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

490,473

 

 

394,044

 

 

1,515,169

 

 

1,122,932

 

Loss from operations

 

(20,442

)

 

(32,213

)

 

(183,708

)

 

(95,617

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

16,181

 

 

4,658

 

 

40,195

 

 

7,222

 

Interest expense

 

(950

)

 

(923

)

 

(2,817

)

 

(2,822

)

Other expense

 

(1,664

)

 

(1,185

)

 

(2,128

)

 

(583

)

Total other expense

 

13,567

 

 

2,550

 

 

35,250

 

 

3,817

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

(6,875

)

 

(29,663

)

 

(148,458

)

 

(91,800

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

1,412

 

 

(1,748

)

 

(14,233

)

 

(5,313

)

Net loss

$

(5,463

)

$

(31,411

)

$

(162,691

)

$

(97,113

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(3.27

)

$

(2.03

)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

50,051

 

 

48,067

 

 

49,719

 

 

47,821

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(5,463

)

 

$

(31,411

)

 

$

(162,691

)

 

$

(97,113

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,509

 

 

 

15,562

 

 

 

53,508

 

 

 

42,625

 

Stock-based compensation

 

107,506

 

 

 

72,213

 

 

 

318,545

 

 

 

199,081

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

64,938

 

 

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,200

)

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes

 

141

 

 

 

(191

)

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

(589

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

497

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

1,477

 

 

 

1,509

 

Accretion of bond discount

 

(11,436

)

 

 

(3,117

)

 

 

(30,213

)

 

 

(3,267

)

Unrealized currency translation

 

(1,258

)

 

 

(1,500

)

 

 

(1,380

)

 

 

480

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(8,448

)

 

 

(5,785

)

 

 

13,178

 

 

 

(20,135

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

11,423

 

 

 

13,048

 

 

 

(36,023

)

 

 

(8,863

)

Deferred commission expense

 

(17,301

)

 

 

(8,466

)

 

 

(54,335

)

 

 

(22,210

)

Right-of-use assets

 

2,272

 

 

 

6,175

 

 

 

23,244

 

 

 

19,622

 

Accounts payable

 

12,649

 

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

(5,165

)

 

 

10,660

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(10,365

)

 

 

(6,634

)

 

 

44,867

 

 

 

16,455

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(10,948

)

 

 

(3,259

)

 

 

(28,933

)

 

 

(14,589

)

Deferred revenue

 

(732

)

 

 

11,237

 

 

 

40,699

 

 

 

63,743

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

89,046

 

 

 

60,064

 

 

 

246,659

 

 

 

183,209

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(405,920

)

 

 

(394,856

)

 

 

(1,137,283

)

 

 

(1,258,919

)

Maturities of investments

 

424,950

 

 

 

391,928

 

 

 

1,154,784

 

 

 

1,017,306

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124,998

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(10,842

)

 

 

(13,112

)

 

 

(25,031

)

 

 

(31,384

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(3,250

)

 

 

(5,999

)

 

 

(9,250

)

 

 

(19,872

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Equity method investment

 

(2,250

)

 

 

(1,650

)

 

 

(2,250

)

 

 

(1,900

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(17,693

)

 

 

(11,419

)

 

 

(49,288

)

 

 

(31,350

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(15,005

)

 

 

(35,108

)

 

 

(68,318

)

 

 

(211,121

)

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,483

 

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79,807

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,619

)

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(3,469

)

 

 

(2,190

)

 

 

(7,571

)

 

 

(9,954

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

13,384

 

 

 

10,019

 

 

 

37,934

 

 

 

29,718

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

 

9,915

 

 

 

7,829

 

 

 

30,363

 

 

 

(1,179

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(5,629

)

 

 

(6,790

)

 

 

(4,181

)

 

 

(16,263

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

78,327

 

 

 

25,995

 

 

 

204,523

 

 

 

(45,354

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

460,371

 

 

 

308,693

 

 

 

334,175

 

 

 

380,042

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

538,698

 

 

$

334,688

 

 

$

538,698

 

 

$

334,688

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(20,442

)

$

(32,213

)

$

(183,708

)

$

(95,617

)

Stock-based compensation

 

107,506

 

 

72,213

 

 

318,545

 

 

199,081

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2,311

 

 

738

 

 

4,007

 

 

1,901

 

Acquisition/disposition related income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(306

)

Restructuring charges

 

846

 

 

 

 

93,296

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

90,221

 

$

40,738

 

$

232,140

 

$

105,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(3.7

%)

 

(7.3

%)

 

(11.6

%)

 

(7.6

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

16.2

%

 

9.2

%

 

14.6

%

 

8.3

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net loss

$

(5,463

)

 

(31,411

)

 

$

(162,691

)

$

(97,113

)

Stock-based compensation

 

107,506

 

 

72,213

 

 

 

318,545

 

 

199,081

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

2,311

 

 

738

 

 

 

4,007

 

 

1,901

 

Acquisition/disposition related income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(306

)

Restructuring charges

 

846

 

 

 

 

 

93,296

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

 

497

 

 

492

 

 

 

1,477

 

 

1,509

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,200

)

(Gain) loss on equity method investment

 

(30

)

 

39

 

 

 

(96

)

 

38

 

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(22,263

)

 

(7,016

)

 

 

(39,521

)

 

(15,932

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

83,404

 

 

35,055

 

 

$

215,017

 

$

84,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.67

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

4.32

 

$

1.78

 

Diluted

$

1.59

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

4.13

 

$

1.66

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

50,051

 

 

48,067

 

 

 

49,719

 

 

47,821

 

Diluted

 

52,521

 

51,022

 

 

 

52,039

 

 

51,098

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof. services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof. services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

73,781

 

$

13,745

 

$

156,871

 

$

271,448

 

$

61,308

 

$

67,648

 

$

14,479

 

$

114,038

 

$

229,541

 

$

50,465

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(3,157

)

 

(1,201

)

 

(49,460

)

 

(34,439

)

 

(19,249

)

 

(2,311

)

 

(1,168

)

 

(28,585

)

 

(28,060

)

 

(12,089

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(408

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,903

)

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

Non-GAAP expense

$

70,216

 

$

12,544

 

$

107,411

 

$

235,106

 

$

42,059

 

$

65,045

 

$

13,311

 

$

85,453

 

$

201,035

 

$

38,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

13.2

%

 

2.5

%

 

28.1

%

 

48.7

%

 

11.0

%

 

15.2

%

 

3.3

%

 

25.7

%

 

51.7

%

 

11.4

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

12.6

%

 

2.2

%

 

19.3

%

 

42.2

%

 

7.5

%

 

14.7

%

 

3.0

%

 

19.2

%

 

45.3

%

 

8.6

%

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof. services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof. services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

215,944

 

$

40,910

 

$

454,511

 

$

787,423

 

$

179,939

 

$

191,466

 

$

42,532

 

$

325,687

 

$

650,936

 

$

146,309

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(9,110

)

 

(3,748

)

 

(146,845

)

 

(103,233

)

 

(55,609

)

 

(6,516

)

 

(3,251

)

 

(77,269

)

 

(77,113

)

 

(34,932

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(1,212

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,795

)

 

 

 

(920

)

 

 

 

 

 

(981

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

6

 

Non-GAAP expense

$

205,622

 

$

37,162

 

$

307,666

 

$

681,395

 

$

124,330

 

$

184,030

 

$

39,281

 

$

248,718

 

$

572,842

 

$

111,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

13.6

%

 

2.6

%

 

28.6

%

 

49.6

%

 

11.3

%

 

15.2

%

 

3.4

%

 

25.8

%

 

51.6

%

 

11.6

%

Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

 

12.9

%

 

2.3

%

 

19.4

%

 

42.9

%

 

7.8

%

 

14.6

%

 

3.1

%

 

19.7

%

 

45.4

%

 

8.8

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP subscription margin

 

$

472,051

 

$

367,382

 

 

$

1,337,309

 

$

1,040,921

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,157

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

9,110

 

 

6,516

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

408

 

 

292

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

920

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

 

$

475,616

 

$

369,985

 

 

$

1,347,631

 

$

1,048,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

86.5

%

 

84.4

%

 

 

86.1

%

 

84.5

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

87.1

%

 

85.0

%

 

 

86.8

%

 

85.1

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

89,046

 

$

60,064

 

$

246,659

 

$

183,209

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

4,225

 

 

 

 

37,164

 

 

Non-GAAP operating cash flow

 

$

93,271

 

$

60,064

 

$

283,823

 

$

183,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

89,046

 

$

60,064

 

 

$

246,659

 

$

183,209

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(10,842

)

 

(13,112

)

 

 

(25,031

)

 

(31,384

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(17,693

)

 

(11,419

)

 

 

(49,288

)

 

(31,350

)

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

4,225

 

 

 

 

 

37,164

 

 

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow

 

$

64,736

 

$

35,533

 

 

$

209,504

 

$

120,475

 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

GAAP operating income range

($48,991)-($49,991)

($248,508)-($249,508)

Stock-based compensation

131,497

466,013

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

494

4,495

Restructuring charges

2,000-4,000

95,000-97,000

Non-GAAP operating income range

$85,000-$86,000

$317,000-$318,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

 

GAAP net loss range

($35,765)-($36,515)

($214,145)-($214,895)

 

Stock-based compensation

131,497

466,013

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

494

4,495

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

508

1,985

 

Restructuring charges

2,000-4,000

95,000-97,000

 

Gain on equity method investment

(96

)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(18,234)-(18,484)

(57,752)-(58,002)

 

Non-GAAP net income range

$80,500-$81,500

$295,500-$296,500

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($0.71)-($0.72)

($4.29)-($4.31)

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$1.53-$1.55

$5.66-$5.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share:

50,368

49,882

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share:

52,671

52,214

 

HubSpot’s estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, restructuring charges, loss of equity method investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Charles MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
media@hubspot.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Lyft Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023 & Introduces New Key Metrics

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, Lyft...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Year-over-year Quarterly Revenue Increases 6%, Net Loss Improves 34%, EBITDA Increases 173% and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 40% Nebula Revenue Increases 100%EDEN...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Year-over-year Quarterly Revenue Increases 6%, Net Loss Improves 34%, EBITDA Increases 173% and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 40% Nebula Revenue Increases 100%EDEN...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php