HubSpot Reports Q2 2023 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.


Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $529.1 million, up 25% compared to Q2’22.
    • Subscription revenue was $517.7 million, up 26% compared to Q2’22.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $11.5 million, up 23% compared to Q2’22.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (22.4%), compared to (12.4%) in Q2’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.0%, compared to 7.0% in Q2’22.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($118.5) million, compared to ($52.3) million in Q2’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $74.2 million, compared to $29.4 million in Q2’22.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($118.9) million, or ($2.39) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($56.4) million, or ($1.18) per basic and diluted share in Q2’22.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $70.0 million, or $1.41 per basic and $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $22.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share in Q2’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.7 million, compared to 47.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q2’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.7 million and 52.1 million respectively, compared to 47.8 million and 51.1 million, respectively in Q2’22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • During the second quarter, the company generated $76.5 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $40.9 million during Q2’22.
  • During the second quarter, the company generated $87.0 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $59.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $40.9 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $22.4 million of free cash flow during Q2’22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 184,924 at June 30, 2023, up 23% from June 30, 2022.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,432 during the second quarter of 2023, up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • The company had 7,136 full-time employees, up 1% from June 30, 2022.

We had another solid quarter and I’m pleased with the continued momentum we have in becoming the platform of choice for scaling companies,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our teams are driving the pace of product innovation, iterating fast with AI while executing on our bi-modal strategy, despite a still challenging macroeconomic environment. This focus and alignment is what will continue to set us apart to drive durable and profitable growth over the long term.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 2, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $532.0 million to $534.0 million.
    • Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a one to two point tailwind to third quarter 2023 revenue growth.(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $67.0 million to $69.0 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.22 to $1.24. This assumes approximately 52.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.116 billion to $2.122 billion.
    • Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 50 basis points tailwind to full year 2023 revenue growth.(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $293.0 million to $297.0 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.24 to $5.29. This assumes approximately 52.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates.

(2) The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 067108. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 184,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and out long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)
 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

457,218

 

 

$

331,022

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,071,927

 

 

 

1,081,662

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

206,697

 

 

 

226,849

 

Deferred commission expense

 

 

82,158

 

 

 

70,992

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

89,845

 

 

 

44,074

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,907,845

 

 

 

1,754,599

 

Long-term investments

 

 

146,245

 

 

 

112,791

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

104,227

 

 

 

105,227

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

 

86,548

 

 

 

63,790

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

262,759

 

 

 

319,304

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

 

93,277

 

 

 

66,559

 

Other assets

 

 

65,876

 

 

 

58,795

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

15,854

 

 

 

17,446

 

Goodwill

 

 

46,464

 

 

 

46,227

 

Total assets

 

$

2,729,095

 

 

$

2,544,738

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,133

 

 

$

20,883

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

 

69,758

 

 

 

62,846

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

157,485

 

 

 

102,122

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

31,145

 

 

 

35,928

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

585,934

 

 

 

539,874

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

847,455

 

 

 

761,653

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

313,632

 

 

 

316,184

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

5,904

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

25,768

 

 

 

14,546

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

455,207

 

 

 

454,227

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,646,630

 

 

 

1,552,514

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

50

 

 

 

49

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,890,409

 

 

 

1,647,446

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,385

)

 

 

(12,890

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(799,609

)

 

 

(642,381

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,082,465

 

 

 

992,224

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,729,095

 

 

$

2,544,738

 
 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

517,678

 

 

$

412,401

 

 

$

1,007,421

 

 

$

797,356

 

Professional services and other

 

11,460

 

 

 

9,354

 

 

 

23,337

 

 

 

19,998

 

Total revenue

 

529,138

 

 

 

421,755

 

 

 

1,030,758

 

 

 

817,354

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

73,824

 

 

 

64,431

 

 

 

142,163

 

 

 

123,816

 

Professional services and other

 

13,462

 

 

 

14,500

 

 

 

27,169

 

 

 

28,053

 

Total cost of revenues

 

87,286

 

 

 

78,931

 

 

 

169,332

 

 

 

151,869

 

Gross profit

 

441,852

 

 

 

342,824

 

 

 

861,426

 

 

 

665,485

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

169,955

 

 

 

118,914

 

 

 

297,639

 

 

 

211,650

 

Sales and marketing

 

265,294

 

 

 

224,262

 

 

 

515,971

 

 

 

421,396

 

General and administrative

 

61,222

 

 

 

51,898

 

 

 

118,630

 

 

 

95,844

 

Restructuring

 

63,880

 

 

 

 

 

92,450

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

560,351

 

 

 

395,074

 

 

 

1,024,690

 

 

 

728,890

 

Loss from operations

 

(118,499

)

 

 

(52,250

)

 

 

(163,264

)

 

 

(63,405

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

13,542

 

 

 

2,050

 

 

 

24,013

 

 

 

2,564

 

Interest expense

 

(937

)

 

 

(949

)

 

 

(1,867

)

 

 

(1,898

)

Other income (expense)

 

330

 

 

 

(3,091

)

 

 

(465

)

 

 

602

 

Total other expense

 

12,935

 

 

 

(1,990

)

 

 

21,681

 

 

 

1,268

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

(105,564

)

 

 

(54,240

)

 

 

(141,583

)

 

 

(62,137

)

Income tax expense

 

(13,382

)

 

 

(2,121

)

 

 

(15,645

)

 

 

(3,565

)

Net loss

$

(118,946

)

 

$

(56,361

)

 

$

(157,228

)

 

$

(65,702

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(2.39

)

 

$

(1.18

)

 

$

(3.17

)

 

$

(1.38

)

Weighted average common shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

49,703

 

 

 

47,815

 

 

 

49,550

 

 

 

47,697

 
 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(118,946

)

 

$

(56,361

)

 

$

(157,228

)

 

$

(65,702

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,429

 

 

 

14,265

 

 

 

32,999

 

 

 

27,063

 

Stock-based compensation

 

128,003

 

 

 

81,165

 

 

 

211,038

 

 

 

126,868

 

Restructuring charges

 

62,657

 

 

 

 

 

64,938

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

(4,200

)

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes

 

4,755

 

 

 

(152

)

 

 

4,802

 

 

 

(398

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

496

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

1,017

 

Accretion of bond discount

 

(10,769

)

 

 

(735

)

 

 

(18,777

)

 

 

(150

)

Unrealized currency translation

 

236

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

1,980

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(8,991

)

 

 

(17,901

)

 

 

21,626

 

 

 

(14,349

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(27,028

)

 

 

(17,984

)

 

 

(47,445

)

 

 

(21,911

)

Deferred commission expense

 

(18,495

)

 

 

(5,390

)

 

 

(37,034

)

 

 

(13,744

)

Right-of-use assets

 

12,489

 

 

 

6,919

 

 

 

20,972

 

 

 

13,447

 

Accounts payable

 

59

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

(17,814

)

 

 

8,960

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

31,011

 

 

 

15,954

 

 

 

55,232

 

 

 

23,089

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(8,156

)

 

 

(9,012

)

 

 

(17,985

)

 

 

(11,330

)

Deferred revenue

 

12,793

 

 

 

23,010

 

 

 

41,431

 

 

 

52,506

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

76,543

 

 

 

40,921

 

 

 

157,613

 

 

 

123,146

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(369,117

)

 

 

(428,516

)

 

 

(731,363

)

 

 

(864,063

)

Maturities of investments

 

441,867

 

 

 

220,159

 

 

 

729,834

 

 

 

625,378

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

124,998

 

 

 

 

 

124,998

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(10,879

)

 

 

(8,332

)

 

 

(14,189

)

 

 

(18,272

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

 

 

(8,827

)

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(13,873

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Equity method investment

 

 

 

(250

)

 

 

 

 

(250

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(16,473

)

 

 

(10,209

)

 

 

(31,595

)

 

 

(19,931

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities

 

45,398

 

 

 

(120,977

)

 

 

(53,313

)

 

 

(176,013

)

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

 

 

 

60,483

 

 

 

 

 

60,483

 

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

 

 

 

(79,807

)

 

 

 

 

(79,807

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,619

)

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(2,904

)

 

 

(3,410

)

 

 

(4,102

)

 

 

(7,764

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

13,296

 

 

 

7,847

 

 

 

24,550

 

 

 

19,699

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

 

10,392

 

 

 

(14,887

)

 

 

20,448

 

 

 

(9,008

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(274

)

 

 

(7,826

)

 

 

1,448

 

 

 

(9,474

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

132,059

 

 

 

(102,769

)

 

 

126,196

 

 

 

(71,349

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

328,312

 

 

 

411,462

 

 

 

334,175

 

 

 

380,042

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

460,371

 

 

$

308,693

 

 

$

460,371

 

 

$

308,693

 
 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(118,499

)

$

(52,250

)

 

$

(163,264

)

$

(63,405

)

Stock-based compensation

 

128,003

 

 

81,165

 

 

 

211,038

 

 

126,868

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

851

 

 

752

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

1,163

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

(281

)

 

 

 

 

(288

)

Restructuring charges

 

63,880

 

 

 

 

 

92,450

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

74,235

 

$

29,386

 

 

$

141,920

 

$

64,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(22.4

%)

 

(12.4

%)

 

 

(15.8

%)

 

(7.8

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

14.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

7.9

%
 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net loss

$

(118,946

)

 

(56,361

)

 

$

(157,228

)

$

(65,702

)

Stock-based compensation

 

128,003

 

 

81,165

 

 

 

211,038

 

 

126,868

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

851

 

 

752

 

 

 

1,696

 

 

1,163

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

(281

)

 

 

 

 

(288

)

Restructuring charges

 

63,880

 

 

 

 

 

92,450

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

 

496

 

 

510

 

 

 

980

 

 

1,017

 

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

(4,200

)

(Gain) loss on equity method investment

 

(188

)

 

103

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(4,114

)

 

(3,485

)

 

 

(17,258

)

 

(8,920

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

69,982

 

 

22,424

 

 

$

131,612

 

$

49,938

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.41

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

2.66

 

$

1.05

 

Diluted

$

1.34

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

2.54

 

$

0.98

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

49,703

 

 

47,815

 

 

 

49,550

 

 

47,697

 

Diluted

52,100

51,066

51,798

51,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

73,824

 

$

13,462

 

$

169,955

 

$

265,294

 

$

61,222

 

 

$

64,431

 

$

14,500

 

$

118,914

 

$

224,262

 

$

51,898

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(3,516

)

 

(1,459

)

 

(64,060

)

 

(38,625

)

 

(20,343

)

 

 

(2,383

)

 

(1,248

)

 

(31,698

)

 

(32,183

)

 

(13,653

)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

 

(405

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

 

 

(306

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

(19

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

69,903

 

$

12,003

 

$

105,895

 

$

226,223

 

$

40,879

 

 

$

61,742

 

$

13,252

 

$

87,516

 

$

191,633

 

$

38,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

14.0

%

 

2.5

%

 

32.1

%

 

50.1

%

 

11.6

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

3.4

%

 

28.2

%

 

53.2

%

 

12.3

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.2

%

 

2.3

%

 

20.0

%

 

42.8

%

 

7.7

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

3.1

%

 

20.8

%

 

45.4

%

 

9.1

%

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS, Prof. services & other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

142,163

 

$

27,169

 

$

297,639

 

$

515,971

 

$

118,630

 

 

$

123,816

 

$

28,053

 

$

211,650

 

$

421,396

 

$

95,844

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(6,259

)

 

(2,546

)

 

(97,384

)

 

(68,794

)

 

(36,055

)

 

 

(4,206

)

 

(2,083

)

 

(48,684

)

 

(49,052

)

 

(22,843

)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

 

(804

)

 

 

 

 

 

(892

)

 

 

 

 

(628

)

 

 

 

 

 

(535

)

 

 

Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

(12

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

135,100

 

$

24,623

 

$

200,255

 

$

446,285

 

$

82,575

 

 

$

118,982

 

$

25,970

 

$

163,266

 

$

371,809

 

$

72,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.8

%

 

2.6

%

 

28.9

%

 

50.1

%

 

11.5

%

 

 

15.1

%

 

3.4

%

 

25.9

%

 

51.6

%

 

11.7

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.1

%

 

2.4

%

 

19.4

%

 

43.3

%

 

8.0

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

3.2

%

 

20.0

%

 

45.5

%

 

8.9

%
 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP subscription margin

 

$

443,854

 

$

347,970

 

 

$

865,258

 

$

673,540

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,516

 

 

2,383

 

 

 

6,259

 

 

4,206

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

405

 

 

306

 

 

 

804

 

 

628

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

 

$

447,775

 

$

350,659

 

 

$

872,321

 

$

678,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

85.7

%

 

84.4

%

 

 

85.9

%

 

84.5

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

86.5

%

 

85.0

%

 

 

86.6

%

 

85.1

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

76,543

 

$

40,921

 

 

$

157,613

 

$

123,146

 

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

10,425

 

 

 

 

 

32,939

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating cash flow

 

$

86,968

 

$

40,921

 

 

$

190,552

 

$

123,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

76,543

 

$

40,921

 

 

$

157,613

 

$

123,146

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(10,879

)

 

(8,332

)

 

 

(14,189

)

 

(18,272

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(16,473

)

 

(10,209

)

 

 

(31,595

)

 

(19,931

)

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

10,425

 

 

 

 

 

32,939

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

59,616

 

$

22,380

 

 

$

144,768

 

$

84,943

 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

 

GAAP operating income range

($50,376)

 

 

($257,045)

 

Stock-based compensation

115,531

 

 

452,212

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

845

 

 

3,383

 

Restructuring charges

1,000-3,000

 

 

94,450-98,450

 

Non-GAAP operating income range

$67,000-$69,000

 

 

$293,000-$297,000

 
 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

 

GAAP net loss range

($39,678)-($40,428)

 

 

($229,623)-($230,498)

 

Stock-based compensation

115,531

 

 

452,212

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

845

 

 

3,383

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

497

 

 

1,985

 

Restructuring charges

1,000-3,000

 

 

94,450-98,450

 

Gain on equity method investment

 

 

(66)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(13,895)-(14,145)

 

 

(48,591)-(49,216)

 

Non-GAAP net income range

$64,300-$65,300

 

 

$273,750-$276,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($0.79)-($0.81)

 

 

($4.60)-($4.63)

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$1.22-$1.24

 

 

$5.24-$5.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share:

50,074

 

 

49,896

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share:

52,597

 

 

52,270

 

