HubSpot Reports Q2 2023 Results

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $529.1 million, up 25% compared to Q2’22. Subscription revenue was $517.7 million, up 26% compared to Q2’22. Professional services and other revenue was $11.5 million, up 23% compared to Q2’22.



Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (22.4%), compared to (12.4%) in Q2’22.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.0%, compared to 7.0% in Q2’22.

GAAP operating loss was ($118.5) million, compared to ($52.3) million in Q2’22.

Non-GAAP operating income was $74.2 million, compared to $29.4 million in Q2’22.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($118.9) million, or ($2.39) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($56.4) million, or ($1.18) per basic and diluted share in Q2’22.

Non-GAAP net income was $70.0 million, or $1.41 per basic and $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $22.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share in Q2’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.7 million, compared to 47.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q2’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.7 million and 52.1 million respectively, compared to 47.8 million and 51.1 million, respectively in Q2’22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter, the company generated $76.5 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $40.9 million during Q2’22.

During the second quarter, the company generated $87.0 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $59.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $40.9 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $22.4 million of free cash flow during Q2’22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 184,924 at June 30, 2023, up 23% from June 30, 2022.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,432 during the second quarter of 2023, up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The company had 7,136 full-time employees, up 1% from June 30, 2022.

“ We had another solid quarter and I’m pleased with the continued momentum we have in becoming the platform of choice for scaling companies,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “ Our teams are driving the pace of product innovation, iterating fast with AI while executing on our bi-modal strategy, despite a still challenging macroeconomic environment. This focus and alignment is what will continue to set us apart to drive durable and profitable growth over the long term.”

Business Outlook



Based on information available as of August 2, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $532.0 million to $534.0 million. Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a one to two point tailwind to third quarter 2023 revenue growth. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $67.0 million to $69.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.22 to $1.24. This assumes approximately 52.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.116 billion to $2.122 billion. Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 50 basis points tailwind to full year 2023 revenue growth. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $293.0 million to $297.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.24 to $5.29. This assumes approximately 52.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates. (2) The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and out long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 457,218 $ 331,022 Short-term investments 1,071,927 1,081,662 Accounts receivable 206,697 226,849 Deferred commission expense 82,158 70,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,845 44,074 Total current assets 1,907,845 1,754,599 Long-term investments 146,245 112,791 Property and equipment, net 104,227 105,227 Capitalized software development costs, net 86,548 63,790 Right-of-use assets 262,759 319,304 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 93,277 66,559 Other assets 65,876 58,795 Intangible assets, net 15,854 17,446 Goodwill 46,464 46,227 Total assets $ 2,729,095 $ 2,544,738 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,133 $ 20,883 Accrued compensation costs 69,758 62,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 157,485 102,122 Operating lease liabilities 31,145 35,928 Deferred revenue 585,934 539,874 Total current liabilities 847,455 761,653 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 313,632 316,184 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,568 5,904 Other long-term liabilities 25,768 14,546 Convertible senior notes 455,207 454,227 Total liabilities 1,646,630 1,552,514 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 1,890,409 1,647,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,385 ) (12,890 ) Accumulated deficit (799,609 ) (642,381 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,082,465 992,224 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,729,095 $ 2,544,738

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 517,678 $ 412,401 $ 1,007,421 $ 797,356 Professional services and other 11,460 9,354 23,337 19,998 Total revenue 529,138 421,755 1,030,758 817,354 Cost of revenues: Subscription 73,824 64,431 142,163 123,816 Professional services and other 13,462 14,500 27,169 28,053 Total cost of revenues 87,286 78,931 169,332 151,869 Gross profit 441,852 342,824 861,426 665,485 Operating expenses: Research and development 169,955 118,914 297,639 211,650 Sales and marketing 265,294 224,262 515,971 421,396 General and administrative 61,222 51,898 118,630 95,844 Restructuring 63,880 — 92,450 — Total operating expenses 560,351 395,074 1,024,690 728,890 Loss from operations (118,499 ) (52,250 ) (163,264 ) (63,405 ) Other expense: Interest income 13,542 2,050 24,013 2,564 Interest expense (937 ) (949 ) (1,867 ) (1,898 ) Other income (expense) 330 (3,091 ) (465 ) 602 Total other expense 12,935 (1,990 ) 21,681 1,268 Loss before income tax expense (105,564 ) (54,240 ) (141,583 ) (62,137 ) Income tax expense (13,382 ) (2,121 ) (15,645 ) (3,565 ) Net loss $ (118,946 ) $ (56,361 ) $ (157,228 ) $ (65,702 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.39 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (3.17 ) $ (1.38 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing



basic and diluted net loss per share: 49,703 47,815 49,550 47,697

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended



June 30, For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss (118,946 ) $ (56,361 ) $ (157,228 ) $ (65,702 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided



by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,429 14,265 32,999 27,063 Stock-based compensation 128,003 81,165 211,038 126,868 Restructuring charges 62,657 — 64,938 — Loss (gain) on strategic investments — 21 — (4,200 ) Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 4,755 (152 ) 4,802 (398 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 496 510 980 1,017 Accretion of bond discount (10,769 ) (735 ) (18,777 ) (150 ) Unrealized currency translation 236 1,277 (122 ) 1,980 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (8,991 ) (17,901 ) 21,626 (14,349 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (27,028 ) (17,984 ) (47,445 ) (21,911 ) Deferred commission expense (18,495 ) (5,390 ) (37,034 ) (13,744 ) Right-of-use assets 12,489 6,919 20,972 13,447 Accounts payable 59 5,335 (17,814 ) 8,960 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,011 15,954 55,232 23,089 Operating lease liabilities (8,156 ) (9,012 ) (17,985 ) (11,330 ) Deferred revenue 12,793 23,010 41,431 52,506 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 76,543 40,921 157,613 123,146 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (369,117 ) (428,516 ) (731,363 ) (864,063 ) Maturities of investments 441,867 220,159 729,834 625,378 Sale of investments — 124,998 — 124,998 Purchases of property and equipment (10,879 ) (8,332 ) (14,189 ) (18,272 ) Purchases of strategic investments — (8,827 ) (6,000 ) (13,873 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) Equity method investment — (250 ) — (250 ) Capitalization of software development costs (16,473 ) (10,209 ) (31,595 ) (19,931 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 45,398 (120,977 ) (53,313 ) (176,013 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022



Convertible Notes — 60,483 — 60,483 Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes — (79,807 ) — (79,807 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal — — — (1,619 ) Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (2,904 ) (3,410 ) (4,102 ) (7,764 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 13,296 7,847 24,550 19,699 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 10,392 (14,887 ) 20,448 (9,008 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (274 ) (7,826 ) 1,448 (9,474 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 132,059 (102,769 ) 126,196 (71,349 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 328,312 411,462 334,175 380,042 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 460,371 $ 308,693 $ 460,371 $ 308,693

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (118,499 ) $ (52,250 ) $ (163,264 ) $ (63,405 ) Stock-based compensation 128,003 81,165 211,038 126,868 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 851 752 1,696 1,163 Acquisition related expenses — (281 ) — (288 ) Restructuring charges 63,880 — 92,450 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 74,235 $ 29,386 $ 141,920 $ 64,338 GAAP operating margin (22.4 %) (12.4 %) (15.8 %) (7.8 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 14.0 % 7.0 % 13.8 % 7.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (118,946 ) (56,361 ) $ (157,228 ) $ (65,702 ) Stock-based compensation 128,003 81,165 211,038 126,868 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 851 752 1,696 1,163 Acquisition related expenses — (281 ) — (288 ) Restructuring charges 63,880 — 92,450 — Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 496 510 980 1,017 Loss (gain) on strategic investments — 21 — (4,200 ) (Gain) loss on equity method investment (188 ) 103 (66 ) — Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (4,114 ) (3,485 ) (17,258 ) (8,920 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 69,982 22,424 $ 131,612 $ 49,938 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.47 $ 2.66 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.44 $ 2.54 $ 0.98 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 49,703 47,815 49,550 47,697 Diluted 52,100 51,066 51,798 51,082

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 73,824 $ 13,462 $ 169,955 $ 265,294 $ 61,222 $ 64,431 $ 14,500 $ 118,914 $ 224,262 $ 51,898 Stock -based compensation (3,516 ) (1,459 ) (64,060 ) (38,625 ) (20,343 ) (2,383 ) (1,248 ) (31,698 ) (32,183 ) (13,653 ) Amortization of acquired



intangible assets (405 ) — — (446 ) — (306 ) — — (446 ) — Acquisition/disposition related



income (expenses) — — — — — — — 300 — (19 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 69,903 $ 12,003 $ 105,895 $ 226,223 $ 40,879 $ 61,742 $ 13,252 $ 87,516 $ 191,633 $ 38,226 GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 14.0 % 2.5 % 32.1 % 50.1 % 11.6 % 15.3 % 3.4 % 28.2 % 53.2 % 12.3 % Non-GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.2 % 2.3 % 20.0 % 42.8 % 7.7 % 14.6 % 3.1 % 20.8 % 45.4 % 9.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 142,163 $ 27,169 $ 297,639 $ 515,971 $ 118,630 $ 123,816 $ 28,053 $ 211,650 $ 421,396 $ 95,844 Stock -based compensation (6,259 ) (2,546 ) (97,384 ) (68,794 ) (36,055 ) (4,206 ) (2,083 ) (48,684 ) (49,052 ) (22,843 ) Amortization of acquired



intangible assets (804 ) — — (892 ) — (628 ) — — (535 ) — Acquisition/disposition related



income (expenses) — — — — — — — 300 — (12 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 135,100 $ 24,623 $ 200,255 $ 446,285 $ 82,575 $ 118,982 $ 25,970 $ 163,266 $ 371,809 $ 72,989 GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.8 % 2.6 % 28.9 % 50.1 % 11.5 % 15.1 % 3.4 % 25.9 % 51.6 % 11.7 % Non-GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.1 % 2.4 % 19.4 % 43.3 % 8.0 % 14.6 % 3.2 % 20.0 % 45.5 % 8.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP subscription margin $ 443,854 $ 347,970 $ 865,258 $ 673,540 Stock-based compensation 3,516 2,383 6,259 4,206 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 405 306 804 628 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 447,775 $ 350,659 $ 872,321 $ 678,374 GAAP subscription margin percentage 85.7 % 84.4 % 85.9 % 84.5 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 86.5 % 85.0 % 86.6 % 85.1 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 76,543 $ 40,921 $ 157,613 $ 123,146 Payment of restructuring charges 10,425 — 32,939 — Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ 86,968 $ 40,921 $ 190,552 $ 123,146

Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 76,543 $ 40,921 $ 157,613 $ 123,146 Purchases of property and equipment (10,879 ) (8,332 ) (14,189 ) (18,272 ) Capitalization of software development costs (16,473 ) (10,209 ) (31,595 ) (19,931 ) Payment of restructuring charges 10,425 — 32,939 — Free cash flow $ 59,616 $ 22,380 $ 144,768 $ 84,943

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income



(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023 Year Ended



December 31, 2023 GAAP operating income range ($50,376) ($257,045) Stock-based compensation 115,531 452,212 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 845 3,383 Restructuring charges 1,000-3,000 94,450-98,450 Non-GAAP operating income range $67,000-$69,000 $293,000-$297,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023 Year Ended



December 31, 2023 GAAP net loss range ($39,678)-($40,428) ($229,623)-($230,498) Stock-based compensation 115,531 452,212 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 845 3,383 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 497 1,985 Restructuring charges 1,000-3,000 94,450-98,450 Gain on equity method investment — (66) Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (13,895)-(14,145) (48,591)-(49,216) Non-GAAP net income range $64,300-$65,300 $273,750-$276,250 GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.79)-($0.81) ($4.60)-($4.63) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.22-$1.24 $5.24-$5.29 Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: 50,074 49,896 Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share: 52,597 52,270

