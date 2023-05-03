HubSpot Reports Q1 2023 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $501.6 million, up 27% compared to Q1’22. Subscription revenue was $489.7 million, up 27% compared to Q1’22. Professional services and other revenue was $11.9 million, up 12% compared to Q1’22.



Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (8.9%), compared to (2.8%) in Q1’22.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 13.5%, compared to 8.8% in Q1’22.

GAAP operating loss was ($44.8) million, compared to ($11.2) million in Q1’22.

Non-GAAP operating income was $67.7 million, compared to $35.0 million in Q1’22.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($38.3) million, or ($0.78) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($9.3) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share in Q1’22.

Non-GAAP net income was $61.6 million, or $1.25 per basic and $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.58 per basic and $0.54 per diluted share in Q1’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.4 million, compared to 47.6 million basic and diluted shares in Q1’22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.4 million and 51.5 million respectively, compared to 47.6 million and 51.2 million, respectively in Q1’22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter, the company generated $81.1 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $82.2 million during Q1’22.

During the first quarter, the company generated $103.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $85.2 million of free cash flow, compared to $82.2 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $62.6 million of free cash flow during Q1’22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 177,298 at March 31, 2023, up 23% from March 31, 2022.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,365 during the first quarter of 2023, up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The company had 7,055 full-time employees, up 10% from March 31, 2022.

“ We had a strong start to the year and I’m pleased with the focused execution of the HubSpot team,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “ Our results show that our product innovation is in high gear and that our bi-modal go-to-market strategy is working. We continue to operate in a tough macroeconomic environment but we have a solid playbook for executing and driving sustainable growth despite this challenge. At the same time, we are in the early stages of a transformative shift brought on by Generative AI. HubSpot is well positioned to help go-to-market teams be even more effective with AI, and we’re incredibly excited by the opportunity it is creating to deliver even more value for customers.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 3, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $503.0 million to $505.0 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 1 point headwind to second quarter 2023 revenue growth. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.0 million to $56.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.00. This assumes approximately 52.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.080 billion to $2.088 billion. Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2023 revenue growth (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $275.0 million to $279.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $4.85. This assumes approximately 52.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates. (2) The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 573268. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 177,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and out long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our recent reduction in force, including risks that the related costs and charges may be greater than anticipated and that the restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits, may adversely affect ours internal programs and our ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,159 $ 331,022 Short-term investments 1,159,554 1,081,662 Accounts receivable 197,516 226,849 Deferred commission expense 76,365 70,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,480 44,074 Total current assets 1,822,074 1,754,599 Long-term investments 121,814 112,791 Property and equipment, net 107,060 105,227 Capitalized software development costs, net 73,068 63,790 Right-of-use assets 310,000 319,304 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 80,476 66,559 Other assets 66,145 58,795 Intangible assets, net 16,702 17,446 Goodwill 46,454 46,227 Total assets $ 2,643,793 $ 2,544,738 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,958 $ 20,883 Accrued compensation costs 70,605 62,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 131,492 102,122 Operating lease liabilities 33,580 35,928 Deferred revenue 571,793 539,874 Total current liabilities 810,428 761,653 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 309,037 316,184 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,474 5,904 Other long-term liabilities 17,763 14,546 Convertible senior notes 454,712 454,227 Total liabilities 1,597,414 1,552,514 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 1,734,749 1,647,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,756 ) (12,890 ) Accumulated deficit (680,663 ) (642,381 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,046,379 992,224 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,643,793 $ 2,544,738

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 489,743 $ 384,956 Professional services and other 11,877 10,643 Total revenue 501,620 395,599 Cost of revenues: Subscription 68,339 59,384 Professional services and other 13,707 13,552 Total cost of revenues 82,046 72,936 Gross profit 419,574 322,663 Operating expenses: Research and development 127,683 92,736 Sales and marketing 250,683 197,134 General and administrative 57,405 43,947 Restructuring 28,570 — Total operating expenses 464,341 333,817 Loss from operations (44,767 ) (11,154 ) Other expense: Interest income 10,472 515 Interest expense (930 ) (950 ) Other (expense) income (794 ) 3,692 Total other expense 8,748 3,257 Loss before income tax expense (36,019 ) (7,897 ) Income tax expense (2,263 ) (1,444 ) Net loss $ (38,282 ) $ (9,341 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and



diluted net loss per share: 49,395 47,577

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss (38,282 ) $ (9,341 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided



by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,570 12,798 Stock-based compensation 83,037 45,704 Restructuring charges 2,281 — Gain on strategic investments — (4,221 ) Provision on (benefit from) deferred income taxes 47 (246 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 484 507 (Accretion) amortization of bond discount (8,008 ) 585 Unrealized currency translation (358 ) 703 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 30,615 3,552 Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,417 ) (3,927 ) Deferred commission expense (18,539 ) (8,354 ) Right-of-use assets 8,483 6,528 Accounts payable (17,873 ) 3,625 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,221 7,135 Operating lease liabilities (9,829 ) (2,318 ) Deferred revenue 28,638 29,496 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 81,070 82,226 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (362,246 ) (435,547 ) Maturities of investments 287,967 405,219 Purchases of property and equipment (3,310 ) (9,940 ) Purchases of strategic investments (6,000 ) (5,046 ) Capitalization of software development costs (15,122 ) (9,722 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (98,711 ) (55,036 ) Financing Activities: Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal — (1,619 ) Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,198 ) (4,354 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 11,254 11,852 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 10,056 5,879 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,722 (1,649 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,863 ) 31,420 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 334,175 380,042 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 328,312 $ 411,462

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (44,767 ) $ (11,154 ) Stock-based compensation 83,037 45,704 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 845 410 Restructuring charges 28,570 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 67,685 $ 34,960 GAAP operating margin (8.9 %) (2.8 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 13.5 % 8.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (38,282 ) (9,341 ) Stock-based compensation 83,037 45,704 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 845 410 Restructuring charges 28,570 — Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 484 507 Gain on strategic investments — (4,221 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investment 122 (105 ) Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (13,145 ) (5,436 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 61,631 27,518 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.54 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 49,395 47,577 Diluted 51,497 51,201

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 COS, Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS,



Prof.



services &



other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 68,339 $ 13,707 $ 127,683 $ 250,683 $ 57,405 $ 59,384 $ 13,552 $ 92,736 $ 197,134 $ 43,947 Stock -based compensation (2,745 ) (1,087 ) (33,324 ) (30,169 ) (15,712 ) (1,823 ) (835 ) (16,986 ) (16,869 ) (9,191 ) Amortization of acquired



intangible assets (399 ) — — (446 ) — (321 ) — — (89 ) — Non-GAAP expense $ 65,195 $ 12,620 $ 94,359 $ 220,068 $ 41,693 $ 57,240 $ 12,717 $ 75,750 $ 180,176 $ 34,756 GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.6 % 2.7 % 25.5 % 50.0 % 11.4 % 15.0 % 3.4 % 23.4 % 49.8 % 11.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a



percentage of revenue 13.0 % 2.5 % 18.8 % 43.9 % 8.3 % 14.5 % 3.2 % 19.1 % 45.5 % 8.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP subscription margin $ 421,404 $ 325,572 Stock-based compensation 2,745 1,823 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 399 321 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 424,548 $ 327,716 GAAP subscription margin percentage 86.0 % 84.6 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 86.7 % 85.1 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 81,070 $ 82,226 Payment of restructuring charges 22,513 — Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ 103,583 $ 82,226

Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 81,070 $ 82,226 Purchases of property and equipment (3,310 ) (9,940 ) Capitalization of software development costs (15,122 ) (9,722 ) Payment of restructuring charges 22,513 — Free cash flow $ 85,151 $ 62,564

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June



30, 2023 Year Ended



December 31, 2023 GAAP operating income range ($145,152)-($147,152) ($283,040)-($286,040) Stock-based compensation 136,307 463,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 845 3,389 Restructuring charges 62,000-66,000 91,000-98,000 Non-GAAP operating income range $54,000-$56,000 $275,000-$279,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June



30, 2023 Year Ended



December 31, 2023 GAAP net loss range ($144,791)-($147,541) ($260,856)-($264,731) Stock-based compensation 136,307 463,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 845 3,389 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 496 1,985 Restructuring charges 62,000-66,000 91,000-98,000 Loss on equity method investment — 122 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (3,657)-(3,907) (48,341)-(48,966) Non-GAAP net income range $51,200-$52,200 $250,950-$253,450 GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($2.91)-($2.97) ($5.23)-($5.30) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.98-$1.00 $4.80-$4.85 Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: 49,737 49,919 Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share: 52,361 52,300

HubSpot’s estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, restructuring charges, loss of equity method investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot’s non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus payment of restructuring charges. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which excluded restructuring charges paid from operating cash flow.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

