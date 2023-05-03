<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire HubSpot Reports Q1 2023 Results
Business Wire

HubSpot Reports Q1 2023 Results

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $501.6 million, up 27% compared to Q1’22.
    • Subscription revenue was $489.7 million, up 27% compared to Q1’22.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $11.9 million, up 12% compared to Q1’22.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (8.9%), compared to (2.8%) in Q1’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 13.5%, compared to 8.8% in Q1’22.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($44.8) million, compared to ($11.2) million in Q1’22.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $67.7 million, compared to $35.0 million in Q1’22.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($38.3) million, or ($0.78) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($9.3) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share in Q1’22.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $61.6 million, or $1.25 per basic and $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.58 per basic and $0.54 per diluted share in Q1’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 49.4 million, compared to 47.6 million basic and diluted shares in Q1’22.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 49.4 million and 51.5 million respectively, compared to 47.6 million and 51.2 million, respectively in Q1’22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023.
  • During the first quarter, the company generated $81.1 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $82.2 million during Q1’22.
  • During the first quarter, the company generated $103.6 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $85.2 million of free cash flow, compared to $82.2 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $62.6 million of free cash flow during Q1’22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew Customers to 177,298 at March 31, 2023, up 23% from March 31, 2022.
  • Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,365 during the first quarter of 2023, up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2022.
  • The company had 7,055 full-time employees, up 10% from March 31, 2022.

We had a strong start to the year and I’m pleased with the focused execution of the HubSpot team,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “Our results show that our product innovation is in high gear and that our bi-modal go-to-market strategy is working. We continue to operate in a tough macroeconomic environment but we have a solid playbook for executing and driving sustainable growth despite this challenge. At the same time, we are in the early stages of a transformative shift brought on by Generative AI. HubSpot is well positioned to help go-to-market teams be even more effective with AI, and we’re incredibly excited by the opportunity it is creating to deliver even more value for customers.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 3, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $503.0 million to $505.0 million.
    • Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 1 point headwind to second quarter 2023 revenue growth.(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.0 million to $56.0 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.00. This assumes approximately 52.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.080 billion to $2.088 billion.
    • Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2023 revenue growth(1)
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $275.0 million to $279.0 million(2).
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $4.85. This assumes approximately 52.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(1)   

Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates.
(2)   

The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 573268. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 177,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and out long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our recent reduction in force, including risks that the related costs and charges may be greater than anticipated and that the restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits, may adversely affect ours internal programs and our ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)
 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

325,159

 

 

$

331,022

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,159,554

 

 

 

1,081,662

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

197,516

 

 

 

226,849

 

Deferred commission expense

 

 

76,365

 

 

 

70,992

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

63,480

 

 

 

44,074

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,822,074

 

 

 

1,754,599

 

Long-term investments

 

 

121,814

 

 

 

112,791

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

107,060

 

 

 

105,227

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

 

73,068

 

 

 

63,790

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

310,000

 

 

 

319,304

 

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

 

 

80,476

 

 

 

66,559

 

Other assets

 

 

66,145

 

 

 

58,795

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

16,702

 

 

 

17,446

 

Goodwill

 

 

46,454

 

 

 

46,227

 

Total assets

 

$

2,643,793

 

 

$

2,544,738

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,958

 

 

$

20,883

 

Accrued compensation costs

 

 

70,605

 

 

 

62,846

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

131,492

 

 

 

102,122

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

33,580

 

 

 

35,928

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

571,793

 

 

 

539,874

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

810,428

 

 

 

761,653

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

309,037

 

 

 

316,184

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

5,474

 

 

 

5,904

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

17,763

 

 

 

14,546

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

454,712

 

 

 

454,227

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,597,414

 

 

 

1,552,514

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

49

 

 

 

49

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,734,749

 

 

 

1,647,446

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(7,756

)

 

 

(12,890

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(680,663

)

 

 

(642,381

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,046,379

 

 

 

992,224

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,643,793

 

 

$

2,544,738

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

489,743

 

 

$

384,956

 

Professional services and other

 

11,877

 

 

 

10,643

 

Total revenue

 

501,620

 

 

 

395,599

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

68,339

 

 

 

59,384

 

Professional services and other

 

13,707

 

 

 

13,552

 

Total cost of revenues

 

82,046

 

 

 

72,936

 

Gross profit

 

419,574

 

 

 

322,663

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

127,683

 

 

 

92,736

 

Sales and marketing

 

250,683

 

 

 

197,134

 

General and administrative

 

57,405

 

 

 

43,947

 

Restructuring

 

28,570

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

464,341

 

 

 

333,817

 

Loss from operations

 

(44,767

)

 

 

(11,154

)

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

10,472

 

 

 

515

 

Interest expense

 

(930

)

 

 

(950

)

Other (expense) income

 

(794

)

 

 

3,692

 

Total other expense

 

8,748

 

 

 

3,257

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

(36,019

)

 

 

(7,897

)

Income tax expense

 

(2,263

)

 

 

(1,444

)

Net loss

$

(38,282

)

 

$

(9,341

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(0.20

)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and

diluted net loss per share:

 

49,395

 

 

 

47,577

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(38,282

)

 

$

(9,341

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,570

 

 

 

12,798

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

83,037

 

 

 

45,704

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

2,281

 

 

 

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

(4,221

)

 

Provision on (benefit from) deferred income taxes

 

47

 

 

 

(246

)

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

484

 

 

 

507

 

 

(Accretion) amortization of bond discount

 

(8,008

)

 

 

585

 

 

Unrealized currency translation

 

(358

)

 

 

703

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

30,615

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(20,417

)

 

 

(3,927

)

 

Deferred commission expense

 

(18,539

)

 

 

(8,354

)

 

Right-of-use assets

 

8,483

 

 

 

6,528

 

 

Accounts payable

 

(17,873

)

 

 

3,625

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

24,221

 

 

 

7,135

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(9,829

)

 

 

(2,318

)

 

Deferred revenue

 

28,638

 

 

 

29,496

 

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

81,070

 

 

 

82,226

 

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(362,246

)

 

 

(435,547

)

 

Maturities of investments

 

287,967

 

 

 

405,219

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,310

)

 

 

(9,940

)

 

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(5,046

)

 

Capitalization of software development costs

 

(15,122

)

 

 

(9,722

)

 

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

 

(98,711

)

 

 

(55,036

)

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

 

 

 

(1,619

)

 

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

(1,198

)

 

 

(4,354

)

 

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

 

11,254

 

 

 

11,852

 

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

 

10,056

 

 

 

5,879

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

1,722

 

 

 

(1,649

)

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(5,863

)

 

 

31,420

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

334,175

 

 

 

380,042

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

328,312

 

 

$

411,462

 

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(44,767

)

$

(11,154

)

Stock-based compensation

 

83,037

 

 

45,704

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

845

 

 

410

 

Restructuring charges

 

28,570

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

67,685

 

$

34,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(8.9

%)

 

(2.8

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

13.5

%

 

8.8

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net loss

$

(38,282

)

 

(9,341

)

Stock-based compensation

 

83,037

 

 

45,704

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

 

845

 

 

410

 

Restructuring charges

 

28,570

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

484

 

 

507

 

Gain on strategic investments

 

 

 

(4,221

)

Loss (gain) on equity method investment

 

122

 

 

(105

)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

 

(13,145

)

 

(5,436

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

61,631

 

 

27,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.25

 

$

0.58

 

Diluted

$

1.20

 

$

0.54

 

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

49,395

 

 

47,577

 

Diluted

 

51,497

 

 

51,201

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

 

COS, Subs-

cription

 

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

 

R&D

 

S&M

 

G&A

 

GAAP expense

$

68,339

 

$

13,707

 

$

127,683

 

$

250,683

 

$

57,405

 

 

$

59,384

 

$

13,552

 

$

92,736

 

$

197,134

 

$

43,947

 

Stock -based compensation

 

(2,745

)

 

(1,087

)

 

(33,324

)

 

(30,169

)

 

(15,712

)

 

 

(1,823

)

 

(835

)

 

(16,986

)

 

(16,869

)

 

(9,191

)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

 

(399

)

 

 

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

 

 

(321

)

 

 

 

 

 

(89

)

 

 

Non-GAAP expense

$

65,195

 

$

12,620

 

$

94,359

 

$

220,068

 

$

41,693

 

 

$

57,240

 

$

12,717

 

$

75,750

 

$

180,176

 

$

34,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.6

%

 

2.7

%

 

25.5

%

 

50.0

%

 

11.4

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

3.4

%

 

23.4

%

 

49.8

%

 

11.1

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

 

13.0

%

 

2.5

%

 

18.8

%

 

43.9

%

 

8.3

%

 

 

14.5

%

 

3.2

%

 

19.1

%

 

45.5

%

 

8.8

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP subscription margin

 

$

421,404

 

$

325,572

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

2,745

 

 

1,823

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

399

 

 

321

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

 

$

424,548

 

$

327,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

86.0

%

 

84.6

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

 

 

86.7

%

 

85.1

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

81,070

 

$

82,226

 

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

22,513

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating cash flow

 

$

103,583

 

$

82,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

$

81,070

 

$

82,226

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(3,310

)

 

(9,940

)

Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(15,122

)

 

(9,722

)

Payment of restructuring charges

 

 

22,513

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

85,151

 

$

62,564

 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended June

30, 2023

 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

 

GAAP operating income range

($145,152)-($147,152)

 

 

($283,040)-($286,040)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

136,307

 

 

 

463,651

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

845

 

 

 

3,389

 

Restructuring charges

62,000-66,000

 

 

91,000-98,000

 

Non-GAAP operating income range

$54,000-$56,000

 

 

$275,000-$279,000

 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June

30, 2023

 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

 

GAAP net loss range

($144,791)-($147,541)

 

 

($260,856)-($264,731)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

136,307

 

 

 

463,651

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

845

 

 

 

3,389

 

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

 

496

 

 

 

1,985

 

Restructuring charges

62,000-66,000

 

 

91,000-98,000

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

 

 

 

122

 

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,657)-(3,907)

 

 

(48,341)-(48,966)

 

Non-GAAP net income range

$51,200-$52,200

 

 

$250,950-$253,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($2.91)-($2.97)

 

 

($5.23)-($5.30)

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.98-$1.00

 

 

$4.80-$4.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

49,737

 

 

 

49,919

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share:

 

52,361

 

 

 

52,300

 

HubSpot’s estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, restructuring charges, loss of equity method investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot’s non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus payment of restructuring charges. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which excluded restructuring charges paid from operating cash flow.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:

media@hubspot.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Energy Recovery Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Recovery, Inc. (Nasdaq:ERII) (“Energy Recovery” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Spok Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA Company increases financial guidance for the full year 2023 Wireless Revenue Growth on...
Continua a leggere

Universal Display Corporation Acquires Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Phosphorescent OLED Emitter Intellectual Property Assets and Enters into Multi-Year Collaboration Agreement

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Energy Recovery Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire