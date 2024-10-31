HubSpot Completes Acquisition of B2B Billing Management and CPQ Solution, Cacheflow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that it has successfully finalized its acquisition of Cacheflow, a leading B2B subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution. Cacheflow is now a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot and will be integrated as an offering within Commerce Hub over time.





With the acquisition of Cacheflow, HubSpot gains domain expertise in billing and CPQ. This will allow HubSpot to build these critical features directly into Commerce Hub, offering customers an experience that automates revenue management and shortens the sales cycle.

To learn more about the acquisition, view the initial press release announcing HubSpot’s agreement to acquire Cacheflow here.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Cacheflow acquisition. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About HubSpot

