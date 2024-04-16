HubSpot Announces Departure of Chief Customer Officer; Promotes Existing Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that Rob Giglio has stepped down from his role as Chief Customer Officer and has left the Company as of Friday, April 12, 2024.





The Company will not be filling the Chief Customer Officer role and has promoted the current leaders of sales, marketing, and customer success to report directly to HubSpot’s Chief Executive Officer, Yamini Rangan.

Christian Kinnear will continue as Chief Sales Officer, a role he has held for over two years. In his nine years at HubSpot, Christian has held several international sales leadership roles and brings a global perspective to the discipline. Kipp Bodnar will continue as Chief Marketing Officer, a role he has held for nearly nine years. A thought leader in the application of artificial intelligence to go-to-market, Kipp brings unique insights on how HubSpot can lead the way for customers with AI. Jon Dick, who was recently appointed to lead customer success after eight years within HubSpot’s marketing organization, deeply understands the full customer journey and is a champion for deeper alignment across teams. Together, these three leaders have driven transformational growth for HubSpot in their collective tenure.

“I’m pleased to promote three longtime HubSpot leaders with deep functional expertise and strong track records in their roles,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer, HubSpot. “We have a clear go-to-market strategy, and these changes will help drive more agility and strong operational execution as we continue to drive durable and profitable growth at scale.”

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@hubspot.com

Public Relations Contact:

media@hubspot.com