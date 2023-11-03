HUB International and Rightpoint, a Genpact Company, Win Big at 2023 Sitecore Experience Awards with Total Experience Approach

This recognition highlights Rightpoint’s commitment to creating robust and effective experience for customers leveraging Gen AI and immersive technologies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rightpoint, a global experience leader and Genpact (NYSE: G) company, announced today that it supported HUB International, a leading insurance brokerage in North America, in being selected as the Judges’ Choice Winner for the Americas Region in the 2023 Sitecore Experience Awards. The award celebrates global organizations that drive innovation through digital experiences hosted on Sitecore, a world-leading end-to-end digital experience software.





The Sitecore Experience Awards recognize its customers who have utilized the platform to transform their organizations in innovative and impactful ways, clearly demonstrating how their Sitecore-driven solution delivers ground-breaking customer experiences and great overall business value.

HUB International earned the Judges’ Choice Winner for its project, “Revolutionizing Efficiency and Technology Advancements with VIU by HUB and Sitecore,” which was designed and implemented by Rightpoint. The team’s strategy included migrating HUB International’s existing Sitecore instance to the latest 10.2 version within just five months, enabling an integrated, composable architecture and a headless approach to content management. The new omnichannel strategy for content distribution empowers HUB International to offer a seamless experience for customers as they discover the best insurance products for their needs across multiple touchpoints.

Leveraging Sitecore’s best-of-breed technologies in combination with Rightpoint’s Total Experience approach also unlocked a 500% increase in operational efficiencies for HUB International, including launching new products five times faster, making content updates 10 times faster, and improving content consistency by 25% across various channels.

“It has been an incredible honor to create a transformative digital landscape for HUB International, and for our work to be recognized on a global stage by Sitecore,” said Neil Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Alliances Lead at Rightpoint. “Our core mission at Rightpoint is to deliver Total Experiences that transform how people, technology, and businesses interact, through an integrated approach that harnesses AI, collective thinking, technical expertise, and evolves industry trends. This project is a perfect example of that vision.”

Rightpoint has been a distinguished Sitecore partner since 2007, earning the coveted Platinum Partner status in 2015, awarded to only a handful of companies in the world. The company was recently recognized with Sitecore’s prestigious Excellence in Business Impact Award for 2023, which honors Sitecore partners who have surpassed expectations in understanding and addressing customers’ unique requirements with Sitecore solutions.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact (NYSE: G) company, is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients to drive growth by delivering experiences that transform how people, technology and businesses interact. We call this Total Experience. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back office to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens.

