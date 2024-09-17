HTEC to Support Digital Telco Enabler Telness Tech in Platform Software Development

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telness Tech, a fast-growing international software company founded in Sweden, and HTEC, a global end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company, are pleased to announce their work on Telness Tech’s innovative platform, which will support the company’s ongoing expansion into new markets, like the US.









The platform’s proprietary software is a cloud-based, end-to-end solution for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that offers comprehensive operations and business support system (OSS/BSS) capabilities. It streamlines and automates the customer journey, deploying quickly and remotely without the need for traditional telco infrastructure or legacy IT systems. The platform has already helped Telness Tech clients boost customer ratings in Europe.

In the partnership, HTEC will support Telness Tech by providing additional engineering expertise for the new platform’s deployment, customization, and user migration from legacy platforms. HTEC will also assist in the development of business-to-consumer (B2C) applications and various network integrations, including building an abstraction layer for easier integrations.

Commenting on the collaboration, HTEC’s Director of Engineering & Delivery Bojan Šukalo said:

“Recent tech innovations have transformed how we communicate, but many in the telco industry still use traditional infrastructure. With HTEC’s technical expertise and engineering capacity, we’re perfectly positioned to support the industry’s digital transformation and aligned with Telness Tech to steer the industry forward.”

Founder and COO of Telness Tech, Jonas Cedenwing, highlighted the value of HTEC’s support in this expansion:

“With high demand for our software across the globe, partnering with HTEC ensures that our clients’ platform demands and transitions remain smooth and streamlined, enabling us to continue our high expansion rate without compromising quality.”

Founded in Sweden with offices in the US, Telness Tech provides everything needed to launch or run a fully automated mobile operator. The company’s end-to-end BSS/OSS solutions streamline customer journeys, provisioning, and porting — necessary functions to run a digital mobile operator. As a result, satisfied clients drastically reduce operational costs.

HTEC Group Inc. is a global premium technology services firm powering the technological evolution of the world’s most impactful organizations—from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines deep engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital solutions across different industries.

