HTEC Acquires CertiCon Signaling Further EU Expansion and Extending MedTech, Industrial and Automotive Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTEC, the global AI-first provider of strategic services, software and hardware embedded design, and engineering expertise headquartered in San Francisco, announced today the acquisition of CertiCon a hi-tech engineering company based in the Czech Republic. CertiCon is renowned for combining applied research with technological innovation to deliver advanced digital solutions especially in medical technology, industrial production and automotive.

The acquisition will see CertiCon’s 350 experts from the Czech Republic and Slovakia join HTEC’s team of 2500 helping global companies solve complex engineering challenges to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and accelerate time to market. HTEC has a proven track record of partnering with Fortune 500 companies and together with CertiCon will partner with an even wider base of global technology leaders.

“We are excited to join forces with HTEC. The company’s vision and values are very much aligned with CertiCon’s, and we see this partnership as a unique opportunity for our team to create an even greater impact, further develop their skills, and contribute to a global technology leader. We also believe our clients will benefit from expanded capabilities and services as a result of this collaboration. For some time, we have been seeking the right partner to help propel the CertiCon story forward, and in HTEC, we are confident we have found the perfect match.” – Said Prof. Vladimir Marik, CEO and founder of CertiCon.

Both companies have succeeded in attracting exceptional talent and providing their teams with unique opportunities by engaging in developing complex new technologies for global clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome the CertiCon team on board. The company's unique culture, founded on applied research and strong collaborations with universities, represents a unique foundation to expand new opportunities to top talent in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We are also thrilled to expand our portfolio in medical devices, industrial production, and automotive, areas of particular growth in which we can support our clients in the navigation of new technology development and the impact of AI in such highly regulated industries.” – said Aleksandar Cabrilo, co-founder and CEO of HTEC.

This acquisition has been supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as a longstanding partner of HTEC in expanding its international operations. It aligns with the bank’s strategy to promote the growth of the technology sector and digitization in the region.

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic digital services, software design, and engineering expertise, specializing in Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Advanced Technologies, Telcos and Enterprise Software & Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

About CertiCon

CertiCon is a leading provider of advanced software and hardware solutions, specializing in AI-driven informatics, applied research, and full-cycle product development. With nearly three decades of expertise, CertiCon delivers innovative work and solutions in MedTech, Industry, Automotive and Telecommunications, helping clients optimize processes, enhance efficiency, and drive digital transformation. CertiCon’s multidisciplinary teams offer end-to-end services, from research and design to development, testing, and large-scale deployment. With a strong foundation in applied research and a commitment to innovation, CertiCon collaborates with global partners to shape the future of intelligent technology.

For media inquiries please contact HTEC Media Relations, media@htecgroup.com