HTC Launches VIVERSE Worlds, the Ultimate Destination for 3D Content Exploration

HTC powers the future of the immersive Internet with VIVERSE Worlds, making interactive 3D content accessible to all

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today VIVERSE, the spatial computing platform by HTC, launched VIVERSE Worlds: the go-to platform for hosting and sharing 3D content online. Just like YouTube did for video, VIVERSE Worlds makes 3D content easy to discover, access, and embed on any website for any device.

Today, 3D content is fragmented, costly, and confined to closed ecosystems - limiting its full potential. VIVERSE Worlds intends to change that, providing a solution to address an e-commerce market that is expected to soar to $83.26 trillion by 2030. As a result, retailers will increasingly adopt 3D product showrooms and render technologies as consumers seek 'try before you buy' capabilities and more immersive shopping experiences that drive higher conversion rates. VIVERSE Worlds breaks through these barriers, providing an open, accessible, and immersive online home for creators to build, share, and explore the next generation of 3D experiences. See VIVERSE Worlds in action here.

"Talented creators are designing impressive interactive 3D content, but it's not easily consumed or discovered online," said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. "VIVERSE Worlds streamlines discoverability and 3D content distribution, serving as the hub for immersive 3D experiences. With features like Embed, Subscribe, and Recommendations, VIVERSE makes it easy for gamers and businesses alike to find, add, and share. The 3D revolution is here, and it's device agnostic."

VIVERSE Worlds goes beyond games and avatars, serving solopreneurs to enterprises with 3D manuals, interactive sites, animated displays, Gaussian splats, and immersive e-commerce. Its intuitive UX enables content discovery, recommendations, and creator follows. Users can subscribe to creators for updates and see all their 3D content in one place. Embedding 3D is effortless—simply copy and paste it into any website as an IFrame, all for free.

High-fidelity 3D powered by Polygon Streaming

Polygon Streaming enables VIVERSE to deliver 3D models at high fidelity in low bandwidth and low compute scenarios eliminating the technical barriers normally faced by web-based 3D content. This technology allows anyone to share detailed, immersive 3D models that can be viewed on any device and platform. Previously, displaying high-quality 3D content in WebXR was challenging due to significant computing requirements. The key innovation is that Polygon Streaming only streams and renders the 3D elements currently visible to users at the currently needed density, making it possible to deliver complex 3D objects and scenes to any device without overwhelming hardware limitations or downloading the entire experience first.

Empowering creators with seamless 3D content

VIVERSE Worlds is dedicated to web XR and provides creators with a platform to freely host their content. VIVERSE Create will continue to support its integration with the Sketchfab library, giving VIVERSE Worlds users easy access to millions of free models without specialized 3D expertise. Creators will not need to re-create or move their content to support VIVERSE Worlds.

No-code, cross-device interactive creation

VIVERSE Worlds hosts content created using VIVERSE Create’s web builder and VIVERSE Create’s PlayCanvas extension. Announced last year, VIVERSE Create is a suite of tools that allows creators to build and share interactive multiplayer worlds on any device—VR headset, mobile, PC, or Mac—without requiring code. The “no install” feature allows everyone to enjoy interactive entertainment without a gaming machine.

