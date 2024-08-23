HTC Launches No-Code Virtual World Builder With VIVERSE Create

Tool suite gives creators the ability to build and share interactive multiplayer worlds to any device, anywhere

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentcreators—VIVERSE, the spatial computing platform by HTC, today announced VIVERSE Create: a suite of tools that gives creators the ability to build and share interactive multiplayer worlds to any device, anywhere – no code required. Users can share their worlds to any device—VR headset, mobile, PC, or Mac—thanks to VIVERSE Create’s cross-platform, “no install” feature, allowing anyone to enjoy interactive entertainment without needing a gaming machine. See VIVERSE Create in action here.

“Gone are the days of keeping your creations locked in your virtual world. With VIVERSE Create, we’re giving creators the tools to create any world and share it with their friends, parents – even their grandparents – to experience with one simple, secure, joinable link,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Whether virtual hangs, live events, or multiplayer match-ups, everyone can hang in VIVERSE Create, proving that the metaverse isn’t dead; it’s just waiting for the rest of us to catch up.”

There are two ways to build in VIVERSE Create. First, with a no-code building tool on the VIVERSE Create website, users can quickly compose virtual worlds with assets and media files directly in their web browser on flat devices. This allows for seamless integration with the Sketchfab library, giving users easy access to millions of free models without specialized 3D expertise. Additionally, it offers native support for the VROID VRM format, enabling users with advanced skills to easily import and utilize their existing models.

The second way to build is with PlayCanvas, an advanced game engine-style building tool that allows users to create more interactive experiences directly in the browser. PlayCanvas seamlessly deploys your builds to VIVERSE and can be used with and without code.

“At PlayCanvas, we believe in the power of the web to create interactive experiences that are accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Our partnership with HTC VIVERSE to launch VIVERSE Create embodies this vision by enabling creators to build and share rich, multiplayer worlds directly in the browser, without the need for coding,” said Will Eastcott, PlayCanvas CEO. “This partnership marks a significant step forward in democratizing game development, making it easier than ever to bring innovative ideas to life on any device, anywhere.”

VIVERSE Create launches on the heels of HTC’s recently announced Polygon Streaming which empowers organizations to flexibly bring high-fidelity, interactive 3D models into their workflows across a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops/PCs, or XR headsets. Whether used for an individual object or managing dozens of assets within the same world, Polygon Streaming combines server-side processing with client-side rendering, significantly reducing bandwidth and processing power requirements in the process.

Polygon Streaming streams the actual 3D data of an asset, transmitting only the necessary polygon data for the sections of the 3D model the user is looking at, and at the level of detail appropriate to their distance from the object. This device-agnostic approach ensures there’s democratized access for everyone to next-generation immersive graphics and interactivity. Check out Polygon Streaming here.

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric 3D place that connects people from all walks of life to a boundless virtual world. We strive to empower as many people as possible to explore, work, and play in a safe environment. Every experience is unique, and your transactions and data are secure. VIVERSE provides an array of tools and services for individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build and explore in this immersive space. Visit the VIVERSE website here: www.viverse.com

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware, the VIVEPORT platform and app store, VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers, VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator, and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

