HRSoft Delivers on Record-Breaking Results in Q4, Anticipating Continued Strong Momentum

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRSoft, the leading provider of cloud-based compensation management systems, announces record-breaking growth in 2024, enabled by its modern technology designed for managing complex compensation. The company’s innovative solutions continue to provide a competitive advantage over HRIS platforms and point solutions.

"In 2024, we were focused on multiple key imperatives positively impacting operational scale, newly released product innovations, and solid growth year-over-year,” stated Joe Poxson, CEO of HRSoft. “We will continue to execute on our strategic plans contemplating broader strategic alliances, further verticalization and growth in the financial services industry, and gross margin improvement in our march to a profitable ‘Rule of 50’ business in 2025.”

2024 HRSoft Highlights:

Achieved 140% ARR growth since being acquired by Bow River Capital in late 2022

Q4 2024 sales bookings increased by approximately three-fold YoY

The lifetime value trajectory of our current customer base, and ACV transactional values, increased by triple digits YoY

Launched two compelling product modules into market:

Long-Term Incentive (LTI) & Deferral Management: Empowers organizations to track and manage the entire award lifecycle, providing transparency for employees, HR, and finance stakeholders

Carried Interest Management: Streamlines the calculation, allocation, and tracking of carried interest, tailored for investment firms worldwide

Established a new channel partnership with a leading Benefits Administration company to white-label Total Rewards

Earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies

Named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management in Q3 for the fifth consecutive year

New global clients closed in 2024 include:

UK-based global transportation company

Fortune 500 CPG company

Leading US commercial airline

Renowned global asset manager with $300+ billion in AUM

Many other blue chip logos across a wide range of industry verticals

“The world’s best-run organizations continue to prioritize uniquely differentiated compensation plans to drive better performance and goal congruency; HRSoft is well-positioned with multiple, compelling value propositions to further enable ongoing strategic outcomes for our current and prospective clients,” said Brad Kniejski, CFO of HRSoft.

About HRSoft

HRSoft is the pioneering force in compensation lifecycle management software, offering an unmatched portfolio of compensation-focused solutions designed to simplify and optimize intricate compensation management. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, HRSoft empowers organizations to leverage advanced technologies that drive performance and enhance their competitive advantage. Learn more at www.hrsoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

