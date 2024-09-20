HPE Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage Platforms

This marks the 15th consecutive time that HPE has been placed as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has positioned HPE as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms. The most recent Gartner recognition is the 15th time in a row that HPE has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

“We believe the evaluation by Gartner substantiates that HPE Storage possesses an innovative strategy which enables enterprise customers to simplify management of data across their hybrid estate,” said Jim O’Dorisio, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Storage. “The strategic and successful transformation of our storage business as part of HPE GreenLake cloud accelerates our ability to execute and respond to customer needs.”

HPE’s vision is to simplify structured and unstructured data, easily manage apps and data, and protect data and workloads from edge to cloud, all with a consistent, AI-driven cloud experience. HPE continues to execute against its plan with the consolidation of its storage portfolio onto the HPE Alletra Storage MP architecture, combined with a unified cloud management experience provided by the HPE GreenLake cloud.

In the past year, HPE has accelerated this journey to one hybrid cloud storage platform with the introduction of several new groundbreaking solutions and services:

One scale out, disaggregated storage platform spanning mid-range to enterprise: HPE GreenLake for Block Storage built on HPE Alletra MP is the industry’s only disaggregated, scale-out block storage with a 100% data availability SLA guarantee. Leveraging this unique architecture, HPE GreenLake for Block Storage brings an intuitive AI-driven experience across hybrid cloud, efficient scale, and extreme resiliency and performance to mission-critical apps. The most recent release of HPE GreenLake for Block Storage now supports NVMe capacity scaling up to 5.6PB, and enhanced AIOps with cross-stack analytics to enable workload visibility, improved performance, higher availability, and optimized resource utilization.

Simplifying hybrid cloud storage: HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS is a new software-defined storage solution that extends the enterprise-class capabilities of HPE Alletra MP to AWS. Delivered and managed via HPE GreenLake, it helps customers simplify operations and innovate faster with unified management, consistent data services and seamless data mobility across hybrid cloud.

Future-proofing storage investments: HPE Timeless is a new storage ownership program that enhances investment protection for customers purchasing HPE GreenLake for Block Storage built on HPE Alletra MP. It delivers a continually updated ownership experience that is simplified, and worry-free. HPE Timeless offers an easily upgradeable storage architecture, free non-disruptive controller upgrades, all-inclusive software, and storage SLA guarantee for 100% data availability, data reduction and customer satisfaction.

Accelerating Private Cloud simplicity: By adding support for HPE Alletra to HPE GreenLake Private Cloud solutions, customers can take advantage of HPE Alletra MP’s flexibility and cloud-native design to further simplify management of data across their hybrid cloud estate.

High-Density File Storage for AI: HPE GreenLake for File Storage expanded its offering with high-density, all-flash options designed to power large-scale AI and data lake workloads. Certified for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and validated for NVIDIA OVX™ systems, this solution accelerates AI, GenAI, and GPU -intensive workloads at scale, providing enterprises with proven, robust storage capabilities.

Cyber Resilience and Data Protection: With Zerto technology, HPE provides unparalleled cyber resilience. Continuous data protection, coupled with advanced replication, journaling, and app -centric recovery, dramatically reduces data loss and downtime from disruptions like ransomware attacks. The updated Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault, paired with HPE Alletra MP, ensures rapid air-gapped recovery, enhanced data immutability, and a 100% data availability guarantee.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, 17 September 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays, Stanley Zaffos, Roger W. Cox, Valdis Filks, Santhosh Rao, 8 November 2018. (2014 – 2018) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays, Valdis Filks, John Monroe, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, 23 July 2018. (2015 – 2018) HPE was recognized as HP until 2015 in the reports above. The Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage replaces two Magic Quadrants: the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Storage Arrays.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

