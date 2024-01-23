HPE Appoints Kristin Major Chief People Officer

Succeeds Alan May, HPE’s first CPO who helped shape talent strategy and award-winning culture









Major rose through HPE leadership ranks in employment law and HR to become member of executive team, reporting to CEO Antonio Neri

May to remain with HPE to support the organizational integration of Juniper Networks, which HPE intends to acquire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today named Kristin Major as executive vice president and chief people officer (CPO), effective February 1, 2024, reporting to president and chief executive officer Antonio Neri.

Major has been with HPE since 2011, most recently serving as senior vice president of human resources (HR) and chief talent officer. Over the course of her career with HPE, Major has led HR for HPE GreenLake, HPE Aruba Networking, the HPE Transformation Office, and HPE’s chief technology officer. Prior to joining the HR function, Major was the chief employment counsel for the company for eight years as part of the Operations, Legal, and Administrative Affairs organization.

“ Having worked in several different parts of the business over the last 12 years, Kristin has strong relationships and a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities across the enterprise,” said Neri. “ Our team members love her, and she shares my passion for culture and creating an environment where our team members can thrive.”

“ This really is my dream job. I love this company and I care deeply about our team members and about making their lives better – both professionally and personally,” said Major. “ My top priority is building high-performance teams and cultivating and supporting highly engaged leaders who enable team members to take on new challenges, learn, and grow in a healthy, inclusive environment.”

Before joining HPE, Major was a labor and employment counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Palo Alto, California. Major holds a law degree from Georgetown University and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona.

Major succeeds Alan May, who held the CPO role since joining the company in 2015. During his tenure, May transformed HPE’s Human Resource function to foster innovation, raise the bar on talent, increase diversity, introduce industry-leading benefits, and advance culture and business results. He played an instrumental role in the 2015 formation of HPE in its separation from HP, and guided many subsequent transformation efforts, spin-offs and acquisitions. May will remain with HPE to support the organizational integration of Juniper Networks, which HPE announced earlier this month it intends to acquire.

“ Alan has been a trusted partner to me since I assumed the role of CEO in 2018, helping to advance our strategic priorities around culture, innovation, and transformation. Together we have made HPE a fantastic place to work that cultivates extraordinary leaders like Kristin,” said Neri. “ Alan will play a critical role in the expected integration of Juniper to successfully onboard our new team members into the HPE family while strengthening our culture and future.”

