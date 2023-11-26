HP Laptop Cyber Monday Deals (2023): HP Spectre, OMEN, Victus, ENVY & Pavilion Laptop Sales Shared by Consumer Articles

Check out the top HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top gaming laptop, x360 2-in-1s, Chromebooks & more offers.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday sales researchers have tracked the latest HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday, including the top deals on HP laptops for productivity, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more HP computers and home & office essentials. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best HP Laptop Deals:
- Save up to 33% on Spectre laptops (x360, Foldable & more) (HP.com)
- Save up to 35% on HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $500 on HP ENVY laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to 25% on HP ENVY laptops including touchscreen 2-in-1 models (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on HP Pavilion laptops including Aero, 14, 15 & more (HP.com)
- Save up to $375 on HP Pavilion laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 47% on HP Clamshell & x360 Chromebooks (HP.com)
- Save up to 28% on the HP Chromebook x360, 11 G5, 14 G5 & more (Walmart.com)
- Save on HP laptops including the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (BestBuy.com)
Best HP Gaming Laptop Deals:
- Save up to $700 on Omen gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 7, Intel i7 processors & more (HP.com)
- Save up to 27% on HP Omen gaming laptops with 15, 16, 17 inch displays & more (Walmart.com)
- Save on the HP Victus 15.6” Full HD Gaming Laptop (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $550 on HP Victus 15 & 16 gaming laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to $120 on HP Victus gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GTX 1650 & more graphics options (Walmart.com)
Best HP x360 2-in-1 Laptop Deals:
- Save up to $600 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to 25% on HP Spectre x360 convertible laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $500 on HP ENVY x360 laptops with touchscreen (HP.com)
- Save up to $280 on HP ENVY x360 laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $420 on HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptops with touch display (HP.com)
- Save up to 30% on HP Pavilion laptops with 11, 14 & 15 inch display sizes & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on HP Chromebook x360 models with touchscreen (HP.com)
- Save up to $299 on Chromebook x360 laptops (Walmart.com)
More HP Deals:
- Save up to $1,500 on HP laptops & PCs, monitors, business desktops & more (HP.com)
- Save up to 39% on HP laptops, desktops, printers, accessories & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 45% on HP printers including the HP ENVY 6065e (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $350 on HP monitors (curved, dual monitor bundles & more) (HP.com)
