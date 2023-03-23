How Olympus Energy and Hyperion Midstream are Setting the Bar for Environmental Integrity in Energy Production with Project Canary Climate Data

First integrated natural gas company to receive certification on 100% of its operated upstream and midstream assets with auditable, high-fidelity climate attribute data

DENVER & CANONSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olympus Energy, an exploration and production company with operations in western Pennsylvania, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Hyperion Midstream, has become the first integrated natural gas producer to certify its operated upstream and midstream gathering assets with Project Canary, the companies announced today.





The results of Project Canary’s independent, in-depth environmental assessments – which analyze more than 600 data points per well – plus deployment of on-the-ground continuous emissions monitors, affirms Olympus and Hyperion’s best-in-class operational and environmental performance.

“Olympus and Hyperion are committed to driving best practices at all stages of the energy value chain, and this certification validates our strong environmental integrity,” said Tim Dugan, President and CEO of Olympus Energy. “We’re using continuous emissions monitoring to catch leaks faster and cross reference operations with the environmental data. We’re putting data to work to reduce emissions, both at our upstream Olympus wellpads and our Hyperion midstream assets.”

“Olympus Energy is an early mover in seeking certification across its entire operations, a testament to its commitment to verifiably low-methane natural gas above and beyond existing regulations,” said Chris Romer, Co-founder and CEO of Project Canary. “As the gas market continues to evolve and buyers seek Responsibly Sourced natural gas with measured climate attributes, Olympus and Hyperion are industry leaders. Proof of performance is what our climate deserves.”

Project Canary environmental risk assessments are performed by engineers who conduct rigorous data point analysis to review and analyze climate attributes, engineering principles, and community impact on a well-by-well basis. Project Canary real-time emissions monitoring utilizes best-in-class technology. Olympus and Hyperion continuously seek environmental excellence in their operations through consistent application of best-in-class emissions reduction technology, maximizing the reuse and recycling of produced water, investing in freshwater pipeline systems for completions, and driving to eliminate reportable spills on their locations. Olympus and Hyperion are strongly committed to being responsible stewards in the communities where they operate and are proud that their growing partnership with Project Canary can serve as a clear indicator of that commitment to their stakeholders.

ABOUT OLYMPUS ENERGY

Olympus Energy LLC (“Olympus”) is a privately held energy company headquartered in Canonsburg that specializes in upstream and midstream development of natural gas resources in the Appalachian Basin; Hyperion Midstream is its wholly owned midstream subsidiary. Olympus has a scalable asset base in southwestern Pennsylvania, having assembled nearly 100,000 largely contiguous and operated acres within the core Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian fairways. Visit www.olympusenergy.com for additional information. >> Watch video

ABOUT PROJECT CANARY

Project Canary® is an environmental data and software company that collects, analyzes, quantifies, and visualizes asset-level environmental risk assessments and emission profiles. As a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) solution, the Canary SENSE Platform™ integrates a networked sensor canopy, including 3rd party sensor data and assessment scores, to provide independently verifiable climate attribute data for upstream, midstream, and CCS (carbon capture and sequestration) projects. Project Canary’s insights help energy organizations improve performance, manage risks, and deliver auditable decarbonization data. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, the U.S. Colorado-based team includes scientists, engineers, and industry operators focused on the path to True Zero™.



