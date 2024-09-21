How Fonon Company’s Additive Manufacturing Technology Benefits Consumers

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Company’s Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing (AM) technology, currently being developed but not yet fully commercialized, will help revolutionize various industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and consumer goods. Fonon’s BTS technology will make consumer products more affordable and accessible in several ways.





One of the key advantages of AM (also called 3D printing) is its responsiveness. Fonon’s BTS solutions, for instance, are designed to 3D-print prototypes in less than 24 hours. Rapid prototyping reduces the time between design iterations, enabling manufacturers to bring products to market faster. BTS use of digital files will allow for easy customization, making it possible to adapt products quickly to changing consumer needs and trends. Such flexibility not only speeds up the production process but also lowers manufacturing costs by eliminating the need for expensive tooling. As a result, companies can offer more competitive pricing and cater to a wider range of customer preferences.

Design flexibility is another significant benefit of Fonon’s BTS systems. Traditional manufacturing constraints will no longer be a barrier, allowing designers to create complex and innovative components that were previously unimaginable. AM has already enabled consumer packaging companies to shrink development times from months to days. Fonon’s acceleration in the design process means that prototypes can be produced overnight and tested the next day. Once a final prototype is approved, the same equipment can be used for production, further reducing costs and time. Additionally, BTS reduces the number of parts required for a product, freeing up warehouse space and lowering labor costs.

Sustainability is also a major advantage of Fonon’s BTS technology. Unlike traditional manufacturing, which often involves reducing a larger block of material and generating waste, BTS printing adds layers of material, minimizing waste. Unused raw materials can be recycled or converted into AM-grade powder. Already, shoe companies have found that they can produce up to 60 percent less waste compared to traditional methods with AM. Fuel equipment manufacturers can already produce nozzle tips as a single piece, reducing weight and waste. By further minimizing waste and energy use, BTS processes are better for the environment and more cost-effective for companies.

Distributed manufacturing is another transformative aspect of AM. Production no longer needs to be centralized; a Fonon BTS system can be placed wherever the item is needed. Local production reduces transport costs and time, making supply chains more resilient. It also allows for the production of customized, personalized products, making even small markets commercially viable. This capability is particularly impactful in consumer spaces such as smart homes, IoT, wearables, and consumer electronics. Even single items can be manufactured cost-effectively. The technology allows for maximum design freedom, enabling the creation of complex geometries and innovative products without additional costs. This is especially beneficial in sectors like medical and healthcare, where custom-made splints, supports, and even replacement human parts are being developed.

Specific applications of AM in consumer goods include jewelry, eyewear, bicycles, beauty and cosmetics, and consumer electronics. In jewelry, AM saves time and costs while ensuring perfect quality and reliability. Eyewear designers can experiment with new shapes and textures, producing small batches economically. Bicycle manufacturers can lower the cost of traditionally expensive materials like carbon fiber and titanium, while also experimenting with new shapes for better performance. In beauty and cosmetics, 3D printing optimizes designs, such as mascara brushes for better adhesion. 3D printing has already made significant strides in consumer electronics, with products like USB stick cases and keyboards becoming a reality. BTS technology allows for the creation of personalized electronic enclosures with complex shapes, assorted colors, graphics, and sizes. High-fidelity loudspeakers, which perform like large box speakers but are much smaller and more aesthetically pleasing, can also be developed using additive manufacturing (AM) systems.

In the semiconductor industry, BTS enables the optimal design, rapid iteration, and manufacturing of components with complex features, such as wafer tables with conformal cooling channels, part-consolidated end effectors, and advanced kinematic couplings and flexures for optical components. This improvement in semiconductor equipment accuracy, speed, reliability, and throughput leads to the production of more wafers at lower cost, benefitting every consumer product which requires a chip to function.

Fonon’s additive manufacturing solutions are poised to impact society in numerous ways. They can improve the quality of life by producing prosthetics, organs, and teeth. BTS can also be used to enhance learning processes and create 3D miniatures for museums and cultural events, broadening cultural reach and availability. The technology will make work more interesting and also increases the value of employees with such skills. In addition consumers with access to a 3D printer can become producers, as these printers are becoming more affordable and easier to use.

The Fonon Company team is proud to offer BTS 3D metal manufacturing technology to organizations seeking modern, cost-efficient ways to bring their biggest ideas to market. BTS exemplifies Fonon’s continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing intellectual property. This product family of specialized 3D metal printing systems for industrial and manufacturing purposes represents the fastest path to production readiness. For more information about Fonon Corporation’s transformational Bulk-To-Shape technology, please visit https://www.fonon.com.

