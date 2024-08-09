How Does Fonon BlackStar Maximize Wafer Dicing Yield?

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation’s laser-powered BlackStar Wafer Dicing System helps semiconductor fabricators eliminate defects, distortions, cracks and chipping during wafer dicing. Powered by Fonon’s patented Fantom Width Laser Dicing (FWLD) technology, the innovative next-generation equipment effectively splits brittle materials with no material waste. The result: a higher die yield per wafer, with lower production time and costs involved.





The FWLD allows operators to achieve precise molecular-level splitting of the material with minimal kerf width. The BlackStar’s automated single-step processing improves the quality of the cut edges – one of the critical criteria for fracture resistance. Increased die strength during integrated circuit packaging also directly impacts dependability and quality.

Fonon’s FWLD technology can produce variable size dies on the same wafer as well as dicing complex shapes. Each die can be cut individually regardless of shape, size, or position. The process can involve using a backing tape frame for stability, along with dry processing, which eliminates water use and extra handling steps. The BlackStar can dice a variety of semiconductor materials, including some compound materials.

BlackStar systems are user- and regulation-friendly while guaranteeing operational excellence. For these reasons, Fonon’s FWLD technology continues to gain momentum in this and other industries working with brittle materials. Fonon’s BlackStar is manufactured and sold by Laser Photonics.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

