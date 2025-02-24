Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Renews Long-Term Partnership With AXS

AXS is Official Ticketing Provider, Title Sponsor of Inaugural Chairman’s Club Party Deck, Scholarship Luncheon Sponsor and More

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ today announced that it has renewed and expanded its agreement with AXS, a global leader in ticketing.

The world’s largest livestock exhibition and rodeo and multi-week event combining western heritage, education, agriculture and entertainment, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ draws millions of attendees and generates a total economic impact of $330 million annually. The scale and complexity of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ underscores the need for AXS’ robust and advanced ticketing system that can scale across multiple days, events, performances and offers a seamless digital ticketing experience for fans.

Under the new agreement, the Chairman's Club Party Deck has been reimagined with its new Title Sponsor, AXS. Located on the seventh level of NRG Stadium, the 2025 Chairman's Club Party Deck will be a redesigned club space with tickets available for purchase from the public. In an all-new vision, guests will be immersed in a Retro Rodeo space, a design that combines both traditional Western design with a modern twist. Live entertainment, upscale food, photo and interactive opportunities, lounge areas, and signature drinks will also be available.

In addition to the Chairman’s Club Party Deck, AXS will sponsor the RODEOHOUSTON® Mobile App, Sounds of the Rodeo stadium event and Scholar Luncheon, where it will distribute 4 scholastic sponsorship each year.

“Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and AXS share closely-aligned values that have allowed us to have a long-term and productive partnership,” said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. “We are proud to continue this successful alliance, contribute to bringing new experiences to its fans, and support the Rodeo’s historical commitment to Texas youth and education.”

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to meaningfully grow our lengthy partnership with AXS,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “The Rodeo’s goals are to provide a premier event with a leading-edge experience that aligns perfectly with AXS’ ticketing expertise. With AXS’ sponsorship of the RODEOHOUSTON® Mobile App, Sounds of the Rodeo stadium event and Scholar Luncheon, and Chairman’s Club Party Deck, our Rodeo attendees are assured to have a world-class experience.”

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

About AXS

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS powers access to the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals and global tours. With custom ticketing capabilities, innovative technology, and white glove client service, AXS is the ticketing partner of choice for more than 1,300 of the most sought-after and recognizable brands in sports and entertainment, including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Japan’s B.League.

