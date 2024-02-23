HousingWire recognizes Wolters Kluwer in 2024 Tech100 Mortgage honorees list

Compliance Solutions recognized for its leadership in the U.S. mortgage industry

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has been named a winner of the HousingWire 2024 Tech100 Mortgage Award, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy.





“Wolters Kluwer continues to innovate in loan compliance technology and services, from origination to monetization,” said Simon Moir, Vice President, Banking Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “These advancements are enabling us to serve an increasingly vast number of banks, lenders, government agencies and the secondary market, allowing mortgage lenders to promote compliance certainty, automation and digitization, all of which ultimately provides a better borrower experience. We thank the editors for recognizing the efforts and successes of our talented team.”

As part of its winning award entry, Wolters Kluwer cited its continuing efforts to further enhance its mortgage lending capabilities through several strategic acquisitions in the past several years— including the eOriginal® digital lending platform, together with IDS compliant document generation capabilities—as well as through organic growth and relentless product innovation.

Among its most impactful innovations, Moir mentioned HMDA Wiz®, a solution in Wolters Kluwer’s Wiz SaaS suite that includes CRA Wiz SaaS and Fair Lending Wiz SaaS®. HDMA Wiz is an integral component in facilitating lender compliance with the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HDMA) regulations. The solution allows lenders to import, collect, edit, and analyze data to support submissions to regulators.

In digital lending, he cited Wolters Kluwer’s latest offering, OmniVault, which allows for visibility into all of the different eVaults a lender uses in a single platform, regardless of asset type or original source. The solution makes it easy to expand digital adoption to other asset classes within a lender’s organization. The company’s eVault technology has helped Wolters Kluwer become the established national leader in first mortgage eNotes.

Now in its 12th year, the HousingWire Tech 100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations in the industry.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

David Feider



Associate Director, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Office +1 612-246-9454



david.feider@wolterskluwer.com