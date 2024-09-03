HouseCanary CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Sicklick Honored with the HousingWire Vanguard Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HouseCanary, Inc. (“HouseCanary”), a national brokerage known for its innovation and accuracy of real estate information, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder Jeremey Sicklick has been recognized for his industry leadership as a recipient of the prestigious 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Award. The award program recognizes C-level leaders for their leadership and impact in the real estate industry.

Since Mr. Sicklick co-founded HouseCanary in 2014, the company has become an industry powerhouse in the real estate valuation market, providing accurate and detailed information on over 136 million properties nationwide. Under Mr. Sicklick’s leadership, HouseCanary has transformed and modernized the real estate industry demonstrated by its recent launch of CanaryAI Beta, a first-of-its-kind conversational AI tool designed specifically for the real estate industry.

“ It is an incredible honor to be named a Vanguard award recipient and I would like to express my gratitude to HousingWire,” said Jeremy Sicklick, CEO and Co-Founder of HouseCanary. “ This award underscores the dedication the entire HousingWire team has to our customers and to innovation as we continue to make real estate data analytics easily accessible and digestible for everyone.”

In addition to HousingWire’s 2024 Vanguard Awards, Mr. Sicklick was also recently a recipient of Inman’s 2024 Power Players Awards, which recognizes the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. These recognitions further establish HouseCanary’s important contributions to the industry, and under Mr. Sicklick’s leadership, will continue to drive the company into becoming the future of real estate data analytics.

To learn more about HouseCanary and its latest innovations, please visit housecanary.com.

About HouseCanary

Founded in 2013, national real estate brokerage HouseCanary empowers consumers, financial institutions, investors, and mortgage lenders, with industry-leading services including valuations, forecasts, and transactions. These clients trust HouseCanary to fuel acquisition, underwriting, portfolio management, and more. Learn more at www.housecanary.com.

