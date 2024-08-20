Home Business Wire Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Technology Group With Senior Software Hire
Geoff Rhizor Joins Technology Group as a Managing Director


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Geoff Rhizor has joined as a Managing Director. Based in San Francisco, Mr. Rhizor will join the Technology Group where he will focus on the social impact/nonprofit and office of the CFO software sectors and will collaborate with members of the FinTech Group in the latter.

Mr. Rhizor joins the firm after spending the past six years at Canaccord Genuity, where he helped establish its West Coast technology Investment Banking practice, focusing on the software, IT services, FinTech, internet, and digital media sectors. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Rhizor spent time at JMP Securities and Martin Wolf Securities, advising on M&A and financing transactions for clients in the technology sector as well.

“Geoff brings a plethora of experience, sector knowledge, and client dedication that aligns perfectly with our corporate culture,” said Ryan Lund, Co-Head of U.S. Technology and Global Co-Head of Software at Houlihan Lokey. “The office of the CFO and social impact/nonprofit software sectors are experiencing rapid growth, and we are excited to have Geoff join our global team and continue to deepen our strong industry expertise in the software space.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s deep market relationships, especially among financial sponsors, its broad suite of services, and its client-centric culture make this a thrilling opportunity, and the Technology Group’s breadth of subsector expertise is second to none and continues to expand,” added Mr. Rhizor. “I share Houlihan Lokey’s commitment to delivering successful outcomes for our clients around the world, and I am excited to work alongside my new colleagues to continue this goal.”

With more than 165 financial professionals worldwide, Houlihan Lokey’s Technology Group has earned a global reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. Its clients range from early-stage businesses and midsized companies to large, publicly traded corporations. In 2023, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 investment bank for all global technology transactions, with 89 deals, according to LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

