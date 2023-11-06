Houlihan Lokey Adds Experienced Senior Banker to Financial Technology Group

Kartik Sudeep Joins as a Managing Director to Lead Payments Coverage in FinTech





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Kartik Sudeep has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its FinTech Group. Mr. Sudeep is based in New York and will lead and build upon the firm’s payments coverage efforts within FinTech.

Mr. Sudeep joins from Moelis & Company, where he was a Managing Director and senior coverage officer for FinTech, advising corporates and financial sponsors on a range of M&A and financing transactions across the payments sector. Prior to Moelis, he held roles in Jefferies’ Technology Investment Banking Group, including as a senior coverage officer for the financial technology, payments, and software sectors.

“The payments sector is probably the largest segment within the FinTech landscape, with pure-play payments companies in addition to many software companies adding extensive payments capabilities to their core businesses. Kartik’s deep sector expertise will help guide our global client base and build on the long track record of success Houlihan Lokey has achieved in the payments sector. This expertise, alongside his steadfast client focus, together represent an outstanding fit with our corporate culture. We’re delighted he has joined the firm to lead our payments practice,” said Alec Ellison, Houlihan Lokey’s Global Head of FinTech.

“Houlihan Lokey’s combination of sector knowledge, private capital financing expertise, and depth of financial sponsor relationships is a compelling value proposition, and I’m excited to deliver the numerous benefits of this platform to our payments clients as they navigate the opportunities in today’s markets. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues at Houlihan Lokey to lead and grow the firm’s payments coverage capabilities and continue its long track record of success in FinTech,” said Mr. Sudeep.

Houlihan Lokey’s FinTech Group combines deep end-market expertise, transaction experience, and market relationships to deliver superior outcomes for clients across the financial technology landscape. In 2022, the firm was the most active investment banking M&A advisor for all global financial technology transactions with 48 deals, according to PitchBook Data.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

