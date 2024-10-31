Houlihan Lokey Acquires PSL

Acquisition Bolsters Firm’s Financial and Valuation Advisory Business With Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, has acquired Prytania Solutions Ltd. (PSL), a leading provider of technology-driven valuation and analytic services, as it continues to strengthen its market-leading Financial and Valuation Advisory business and offer clients a differentiated experience using data-driven deliverables.

The acquisition connects PSL’s advanced machine learning technology and market-leading tools with Houlihan Lokey’s structured products valuation clients, further enhancing the capabilities and global reach of Houlihan Lokey’s Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice. In addition, the acquisition expands the European presence of the Financial and Valuation Advisory business and represents a significant step in monetising data insights to serve clients’ evolving needs.

The transaction was signed and closed on 29 October 2024.

Founded in 2016 after a spin-out from Prytania Investment Advisors, London-based PSL specialises in structured credit valuations and analytics, with an emphasis on quantitative analysis and machine learning. The firm primarily caters to banking and asset management clients and has additionally provided specialised services to insurance companies, central banks, financial data platforms, and other collateral financing desks.

As a result of the acquisition, the PSL team, led by Fraser Malcolm, Chief Executive Officer, and James Wright, Chief Technology Officer, has joined the Structured Products Valuation Advisory team within Houlihan Lokey’s Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice.

Kreg Jackson, Global Co-Head of the Financial and Valuation Advisory business at Houlihan Lokey, commented: “The acquisition of PSL represents a significant strategic move for Houlihan Lokey as we continue to expand our global valuation team and strengthen our technology capabilities across our Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice.”

Dr. Cindy Ma, Managing Director and Global Head of Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey, added: “PSL’s data-rich technological innovations, in particular the use of machine learning and algorithmic pricing, will seamlessly integrate into our existing service offering and enhance our ability to deliver outstanding independent valuation services for complex assets, and highly customised solutions that adapt to our clients’ ever-evolving needs.”

Fraser Malcolm, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PSL, commented, “We are delighted to join forces with Houlihan Lokey, a recognised leader with a rich history in financial valuation services. By integrating PSL’s technology-driven solutions with Houlihan Lokey’s globally respected Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services team, we can provide innovative and customised services on a much larger scale. Together, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients enhanced analytical capabilities and superior insights into the valuation of complex portfolios.”

Scott Adelson, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey, commented: “Houlihan Lokey, like PSL, regards data as an essential tool for achieving outstanding outcomes for our clients. This deal underscores our commitment to using advanced data strategies and the latest technologies to continuously drive innovation and excellence in all our services.”

Houlihan Lokey’s Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice, part of the firm’s Financial and Valuation Advisory business, is one of the largest and most respected in the industry, providing valuation services to hedge funds, private equity firms, and credit funds. The firm was recently named “Best Valuations Firm for Hard to Value Assets” at the HFM US Services Award for the eighth time, “Best Valuations Firm for Hard to Value Assets” at the HFM European Services Award for the fifth year running, and “Best Valuations Firm” at the HFM Asia Services Awards also for the fifth year running.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

