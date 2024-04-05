HotWax Commerce Launches HotWax Order Management App on Shopify App Store

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HotWax Commerce, a leading provider of cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its HotWax Order Management App on the Shopify App Store. The app enables retailers to seamlessly integrate their Shopify stores with HotWax Commerce’s robust Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) for successful implementation of their modern omnichannel retailing initiatives.





The omnichannel order management app by HotWax Commerce offers holistic omnichannel retailing capabilities. Installing this app enables businesses to enhance the Shopify experience for their customers by increasing inventory visibility and delivering advanced fulfillment capabilities, including Store Pick-Up, Ship From Store, and Return-to-Store.

HotWax Order Management App on the Shopify App Store offers:

Same-day Buy Online Pick-Up In Store : Increases conversions on PDP by showing real-time inventory availability to customers for immediate pickup at their preferred stores.

: Increases conversions on PDP by showing real-time inventory to customers for immediate pickup at their preferred stores. Order Routing & Ship From Store : Allows retailers to offer free same-day and next-day delivery at reduced costs by routing online orders to stores/warehouses using configurable rules that take into account factors such as inventory availability and proximity to the customer’s address.

: Allows retailers to offer free same-day and next-day delivery at reduced costs by routing online orders to stores/warehouses using configurable rules that take into account factors such as inventory availability and proximity to the customer’s address. Pre-Orders : Displays estimated delivery dates and the “Pre-Order”/”Backorder” button on the Product Detail Page, which helps to sell more full-price inventory before it arrives, avoid markdowns at the end-of-season and unlock higher revenues.

: Displays estimated delivery dates and the “Pre-Order”/”Backorder” button on the Product Detail Page, which helps to sell more full-price inventory before it arrives, avoid markdowns at the end-of-season and unlock higher revenues. Store Inventory Management : Provides real-time visibility into inventory levels across all store locations, and streamlines inventory management processes such as receiving, stock transferring, & cycle counting.

: Provides real-time visibility into inventory levels across all store locations, and streamlines inventory management processes such as receiving, stock transferring, & cycle counting. Unified Inventory View: Provides a unified view of inventory by integrating with various systems, including ERP , POS and WMS and accurately calculates sellable inventory.

Anil Patel, CEO of HotWax Commerce, expressed his enthusiasm about the app’s launch, stating, “Today marks an exciting milestone for us as we announce the launch of HotWax Order Management App on the Shopify App Store. Over time, we’ve witnessed the growing demand for streamlined order management solutions within the Shopify ecosystem. Our OMS has been serving leading brands like Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, KREWE eyewear, and ADOC, offering them the capabilities to efficiently manage their orders across various channels.

With this release, we’re thrilled to extend the reach of our solution to a wider audience of Shopify retailers. As more and more enterprise retailers embrace Shopify as their preferred platform, the need for a robust order management system becomes paramount. Our app addresses this need seamlessly by empowering retailers to synchronize inventory across multiple locations and fulfill orders from any channel with ease.“

For more information on HotWax Commerce’s integration with Shopify, visit here.

About HotWax Commerce:

HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management solution that provides retailers with the best return on their inventory by facilitating omnichannel solutions such as Same-Day Buy Online Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Return In Store, Ship From Store, and Pre-Orders to increase conversion rates and profitability. HotWax Commerce provides omnichannel retailing solutions to leading global retail brands, including Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, Cariuma, KREWE Eyewear, and ADOC.

Contacts

Divesh Dutta



VP of Growth Strategy



divesh.dutta@hotwax.co