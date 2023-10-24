HotelREZ® powers Elegant Hotel Collection®

New luxury soft brand selects industry leader for best in class revenue generation

HotelREZ®, one of the world's largest and highly-awarded hotel distribution and representation companies, has been selected to power the newly launched Elegant Hotel Collection®, a global soft brand targeting the luxury sector.









Launched last week with a curated founding member portfolio of 25 hotels, Elegant Hotel Collection® is on course to grow to 50 hand-selected properties by summer 2024. From the partnership, the new luxury hotel brand will benefit from HotelREZ’s worldwide distribution network, hotel representation services, GDS channel delivery and specialist sales and marketing support utilising the best in class technology for independent hotels.

Mark Lewis, CEO and Founder, HotelREZ®, said: “Elegant Hotel Collection® has a distinct and fresh take on the luxury hotel sector. Hotels with generic GDS chain codes or tied to traditional legacy brands have been left behind questioning the value and returns from their distribution providers. Elegant provides a differentiation that will grow market share and drive incremental business at a realistic price point.

“As a partner, we are thrilled Elegant will leverage our best in class distribution, technology and representation to support this group of aspirational and authentic hotels as it becomes a unique voice to thrive in the luxury soft brand sector.”

Vice President Brand Development at the Elegant Hotel Collection, Catt McLeod added, “Elegant Hotel Collection will offer global representation and full channel distribution, supported by dedicated sales, marketing, account management and distribution strategies to drive incremental trade and consumer sales and revenue growth. Our members will be able to make the most of HotelREZ’s global reach, exceptional quality, commitment to excellence and incredible range of global luxury partnerships, while remaining a highly-individual group, guaranteeing the best of both worlds.”

Olivia Byrne, Company Director, Eccleston Square Hotel, said, “The prestigious, and historically grade II listed Eccleston Square Hotel – previous home of the Prince of Battenberg, has worked closely with the HotelREZ technology platform and is now delighted to be part of Elegant Hotel Collection which will maximise its rich historic brand positioning with additional marketing exposure and additional revenue from the high-end leisure and corporate business channels. We are very proud to be part of the founding 25 prestigious hotels.”

Membership to Elegant Hotel Collection is by invitation only, ensuring the flag’s commitment to feature only the finest hotels worldwide. Each property is selected for embodying the five core values of the Elegant brand: Hospitality, Authenticity, Inclusivity, Innovation, and Sustainability. Properties are handpicked and chosen to meet the desires of today’s discerning, high-end traveller.

The launch comes shortly after Lewis was voted CEO of the year in the hotel sector for ‘Outstanding Leadership for Hotel Services Company of the Year’ by CEO Today.

About HotelREZ® Hotels & Resorts

HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts®, founded in 2004 by Mark Lewis, an experienced hospitality industry professional and entrepreneur, is one of the world’s leading hotel representation companies, dedicated to connecting independent properties with bookers worldwide.

HotelREZ® is a SaaS enabled service company, providing distribution, web services, booking engines, revenue, sales consultancy and marketing services and support more than 2,800 independent hotels, apartments and hotel groups in over 100 countries, including private label GDS chain code solutions. Customers include The Zetter Group, StayCity, Dorint Hotels & Resorts, Queensway/Point A Group, Champneys, Exclusive Collection, Hastings, View Hotels Australia, Versace Dubai, and Resident Hotels.

HotelREZ® incorporates two hotel consortia: Best Loved Hotels®, a collection of unique global individual properties, with a dedicated GDS programme and website, aimed at high-end leisure travellers and agents, World Rainbow Hotels®, the world’s only GDS Enabled LGBTQ+ global hotel consortia, representing more than 1,200 hotels in over 230 destinations. HotelREZ also powers The Elegant Hotel Collection® – a full-service luxury soft brand serving a curated global network of unique and inspiring luxury hotels

For more information, visit www.hotelrez.com

