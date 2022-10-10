Hospitality Software Frontrunner Agilysys Receives Three Awards for Mobile Food & Beverage (F&B) Ordering and Payment Self-Service, Interoperability Advancements and Positive Impact on the Gaming Industry

— Top gaming organizations recognize Agilysys for amplifying Return on Experience (ROE) through guest conveniences, technology interconnectivity and gaming industry expertise –

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, has won three awards from the gaming industry for its partnership, its technology leadership and for the positive business impact of its intuitive mobile F&B order-and-pay solution.

The solution – branded IG OnDemand — makes it fast and easy for hospitality and gaming guests to use a personal mobile device to view, order and pay for food and beverages from multiple dining venues across a property, as well as to request self-pick-up or delivery to the casino area, to poolside, to cabanas, to the beach, to their rooms or to other designated areas. Mobile access and convenience stimulate impulse buys, increase order volumes, raise check values, and shrink staff workloads while also improving guest service.

In addition to enabling guest-facing mobile F&B order-and-pay convenience for casinos, resorts, hotels and cruise lines, Agilysys delivers IG OnDemand for university campus dining, corporate dining, lifestyle communities, hospitals, theme parks, stadiums, entertainment arenas and other properties that value choice in dining experiences.

The awards won are:

The Gaming & Leisure Partner Award, recognizing Agilysys for being the company that best illustrates a granular understanding of the real problems facing clients and incorporating that knowledge into its solutions to demonstrate it has appropriate solutions for today and for tomorrow, among other criteria.

The Gaming & Leisure Transportation Award, recognizing Agilysys for dramatically changing the gaming and hospitality industry’s technology landscape in the area of interoperability, among other criteria. The Gaming & Leisure Board and Roundtable Colleagues evaluated nominees for both awards.

Global Gaming Business magazine’s Silver Award for Best Consumer – Service Technology, recognizing the direct positive impact Agilysys’ IG OnDemand technology has on guest experiences. Other solutions considered in the Best Consumer – Service Technology category included an enhanced kiosk, a new player-tracking system, a reservations system, and a parking management system, among other guest-friendly technology.

The award-winning IG OnDemand is part of The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ Experience Enhancers™ Collection of solutions that work with Agilysys’ InfoGenesis point-of-sale (POS) system. Agilysys also delivers property management (PMS) and Inventory & Procurement (I&P) core solutions that work with Experience Enhancers to amplify Return On Experience (ROE) for guests and staff alike.

ROE measures how technology creates more engaged and empowered staff members, along with guests that return more often, spend more, and leave stronger reviews. ROE covers longer-term gains than typical ROI measures by acknowledging the value of ensuring every experience at every touchpoint avoids disappointments and creates property champions.

“The most successful casinos and properties appreciate how Agilysys solutions create end-to-end personalized and profitable experiences for guests and staff,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys. “They choose Agilysys because our solution approach delivers greater choice, control and convenience, which leads to greater loyalty and ROE. We have been committed to the gaming industry for many years and we are grateful and honored for the recognition we are receiving from Gaming & Leisure and Global Gaming Business magazine,” Srinivasan concluded.

About Gaming & Leisure

Gaming & Leisure (G&L) is an organization dedicated to the betterment of our industry. Our products provide complete 360° insight, enlightenment and fun on every aspect of our industry and reach owners, operators and the business partners who serve them domestically and in over 90 countries. Visit G&L https://mygamingandleisure.com/about-us/

About Global Gaming Business Magazine

GGB magazine, a division of Casino Connection International, is the leading monthly gaming trade publication focusing on the international casino industry. Distributed to 14,000 of the industry’s most important executives around the world, as well as public officials, regulators, attorneys and Native American governments, GGB magazine is the casino industry’s complete source for business information. Visit GGB https://ggbmagazine.com/

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

