Horizon3.ai Launches NodeZero™ Kubernetes Pentesting, Empowering Organizations to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Advanced Offensive-Based Assessments to Secure Kubernetes Clusters

Kubernetes has become foundational to modern environments, offering flexibility to scale containerized applications. However, as adoption of managed Kubernetes distributions like AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) grows, the risks from complex and distribution-specific weaknesses increases as well. NodeZero’s offensive approach prioritizes real-time security testing at the runtime level, revealing the “blast radius” attackers could achieve by chaining Kubernetes-specific vulnerabilities with cloud and on-premises infrastructure weaknesses.

“With Kubernetes operating as essential infrastructure, security teams must defend it as rigorously as any core system,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai. “NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting goes beyond surface checks—showing exactly how attackers can exploit weaknesses in real time. This is about putting organizations in a ‘wartime’ stance, enabling them to see the true paths of attack and proactively harden their defenses against evolving threats.”

NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting differentiates itself through advanced runtime security testing and ease of deployment, allowing organizations to achieve the continuous security assurance demanded by today’s threat landscape. Unlike traditional security tools focused on compliance or control plane analysis, NodeZero tests in real time, uncovering vulnerabilities like container escapes and RBAC misconfigurations that attackers exploit to move laterally, escalate privileges, and compromise underlying infrastructures.

The release underscores a shift in cybersecurity toward offensive-based assessments that employ adversarial techniques. Traditional compliance-driven assessments often miss critical gaps that attackers could exploit, leaving organizations exposed. With NodeZero’s use of real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that mimic attacker behavior within Kubernetes environments, security teams can prioritize the most pressing threats and address exploitable vulnerabilities before they become gateways for adversaries.

Designed for any Kubernetes distribution, including EKS, GKE, and AKS, NodeZero’s pentesting capabilities provide advanced protection across both cloud and on-premises clusters. This solution underscores Horizon3.ai’s commitment to proactive, high-impact cybersecurity innovation, helping organizations navigate and secure the complexities of Kubernetes at scale.

Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero™ Autonomous Security Platform offers integrated threat detection, autonomous pentesting, third-party risk management, and comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) insights. It enhances organizational security by proactively identifying and remediating exploitable vulnerabilities, while strategically deploying deception and threat detection through NodeZero Tripwires™. Founded in 2019 by former industry leaders and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

