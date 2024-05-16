HopSkipDrive Releases New Product Updates to Strengthen Client Experience

RideIQ platform updates allow organizers to pinpoint pickup and dropoff locations with greater precision and to pause Riders as needed

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HopSkipDrive announced today additional accuracy and functionality features for its care-centered transportation marketplace, allowing school district users to pinpoint exact pickup and dropoff locations to minimize confusion in the car line and to pause a ride when building plans.





The new Location Pins and Paused Rider updates are available now to clients across more than 600 school districts, nonprofits, and government agencies who partner with HopSkipDrive, a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care.

“The administrators and transportation experts who manage pick up or drop off procedures at school know far too well the importance of giving caregivers and drivers a complete understanding of how to navigate locations,” said Corey McMahon, Chief Product Officer of HopSkipDrive. “The process for school drop-off and pickup can sometimes be complicated and chaotic, especially for large school campuses. With many different vehicles converging in the same place all at once, it’s important for drivers to have precise location information so they understand exactly where they’re supposed to go to ensure the safe and timely drop-off and pickup of Riders.”

About Location Pins: These adjustable pins provide pinpoint precision, enabling organizers to identify precise pickup and dropoff locations without relying on lengthy descriptions. Additionally, these pins offer vetted CareDrivers a detailed map to follow when taking a rider to and from school or another location. This new feature will streamline the ride experience by minimizing confusion in the car line, expediting the pickup and drop-off process, and helping to ensure CareDrivers go to the right spot for drop-off.

About Paused Rider: This new feature eliminates the need to rebuild or create new transportation plans when a client is handling a change in route or another disruption to a student’s transportation needs. School transportation teams managing the flow of students needing rides to and from school can now simply pause a rider’s rides for a set amount of time, or indefinitely, and resume rides within seconds, without needing to rebuild their transportation each time there’s a change.

Together, these updates will enable client organizers to effortlessly access critical information, ensuring smoother and safer rides for passengers.

“Our latest updates to HopSkipDrive’s RideIQ platform reflect our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said McMahon. “We’re excited to introduce these enhancements for RideIQ, which will increase efficiency for our valued partners in the education and nonprofit sectors.”

About HopSkipDrive

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive’s marketplace arranges care-centered transportation across 13 states and Washington, DC, supplementing other transportation options by connecting kids, older adults, or anyone needing extra support, to highly-vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses. HopSkipDrive also builds software and offers advisory services that solve the biggest transportation challenges facing schools and school districts around the country, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive currently partners with school districts, government agencies, and nonprofits, including supporting more than 10,000 schools. More than three million rides over 61 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.

Contacts

pr@hopskipdrive.com