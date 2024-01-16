HOOPS Visualize 2024 Sports Improved Point Cloud Management and Processing and Support for New HOOPS Luminate Rendering Pipeline

Leading graphics toolkit streamlines point cloud workflows and photo-realistic rendering using HOOPS Luminate

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announced the availability of HOOPS Visualize 2024, the leading graphics SDK for 3D CAD rendering. HOOPS Visualize 2024 includes improvements to better handle massive point cloud data sets through its out-of-core engine. This release streamlines point cloud workflows by no longer requiring the use of a standalone preprocessor. Instead, developers can now import and process point clouds directly with the HOOPS Visualize API, allowing quicker data preparation and access.









Additional improvements to HOOPS Visualize include better memory management of instanced geometry, improved error reporting, increased render performance of highlighted text, and the addition of color animation of lines, edges, and markers. A significant improvement was also made to measurement visibility in the isolate, show, and hide functions, which allows developers to retain the visibility of exact measurements when parts are isolated.

A new bridge connects HOOPS Visualize to the newest toolkit in the HOOPS family, HOOPS Luminate, a graphics SDK for photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering. The bridge enables both HOOPS Luminate and HOOPS Visualize to be used together to produce exceptional visual results directly within a single engineering application, supporting new workflows in various industries. The combined power of HOOPS Visualize and HOOPS Luminate gives developers complete control over the rendering process and access to an extensive library of advanced realistic materials – all using the same trusted toolkit provider.

“HOOPS Visualize is the gold standard in high-performance, engineering-focused graphics rendering for 3D CAD models,” said Marco Salino, Product Manager of Visualization Technologies at Tech Soft 3D. “The additions and enhancements made to data access using HOOPS Exchange, coupled with the advanced rendering of HOOPS Luminate, provide developers with the best possible tools to quickly build applications with stunning 3D graphics across nearly every market.”

For more information about HOOPS Visualize, visit https://www.techsoft3d.com/products/hoops/visualize.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in France, England, Japan, and Norway. The company’s toolkit products power more than 700 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

