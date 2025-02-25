Hoopla Digital Announces Three New BingePasses with PBS Distribution

Patrons get access to hundreds of episodes from PBS—all free with a library card

HOLLAND, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one digital media app for public libraries and their patrons, today announced the launch of three new BingePasses with PBS Distribution, a leading distributor of public media content around the world. These three new BingePasses expand the available catalog of PBS content within Hoopla, which includes nearly 500 movies and TV series, and four existing SeasonPasses –– The Forsyte Saga SeasonPass, Finding Your Roots SeasonPass, Making Stuff SeasonPass and Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century SeasonPass.

With the addition of these three new BingePasses, patrons gain access to hundreds of award-winning titles—from captivating historical storytelling and culinary mastery to educational and family-friendly entertainment for all ages. All of this educational content will be accessible ad-free and without a subscription via the Hoopla BingePass, requiring only a single borrow with a valid library card.

The newest selection of BingePasses includes:

The Ken Burns Collection: For more than 40 years, Ken Burns and his collaborators have created some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries ever made. Through this impressive collection, discover things you never knew about the people and events that molded our history. Enjoy unlimited access to The Civil War, Jazz, National Parks and many more.

The French Chef: Julia Child broke down walls as she became one of the first women to host a television cooking show. With over 84 episodes available, share Julia’s love of authentic French food and learn to cook some of her most loved dishes from her original series.

PBS KIDS: As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS KIDS helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Spark children’s curiosity and encourage real-world exploration through recognizable series such as Arthur, Wild Kratts, Super Why!, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Nature Cat, Pinkalicious & Peterrific and more.

“We're thrilled to continue expanding our BingePass offering with this award-winning, creative and engaging content,” said Hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. “Our goal will always be to provide libraries with fresh and diverse digital experiences to better serve their patrons and communities. The addition of these three BingePasses today with PBS Distribution perfectly aligns with that mission.”

Jamie Shata, Senior Manager, Global Sales at PBS Distribution adds, “We are excited to expand PBS Distribution’s partnership with Hoopla by creating a new way for library card holders to easily stream these popular series that appeal to generations of PBS fans.”

Hoopla’s latest BingePasses featuring PBS content are among the 50+ BingePasses available to public libraries and their patrons—supporting Hoopla’s commitment to providing unique content for free to library patrons. BingePass is a unique innovation from Hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. BingePass is accessible on the web, on Roku devices and via Hoopla’s mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles and more.

Hoopla is available in nearly 10,000 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library and Los Angeles Public Library. To access content on Hoopla, including BingePasses, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free Hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

About Hoopla Digital

With a mission to serve public libraries and their patrons, Hoopla is the only all-in-one app that provides online and mobile access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV and more with BingePass. Available in 115 world languages, content on Hoopla is available for free with a valid library card. Hoopla is the pioneer of the pay per use model that allows library patrons to borrow content immediately, no waits or holds required. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, Hoopla is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years. For more information or to download the Hoopla app, visit hoopladigital.com.

About PBS DISTRIBUTION

PBS Distribution is a leading distributor of public media content around the world, entertaining audiences across platforms and formats. The company, a joint venture of PBS and GBH Boston, provides premium content through multiple digital channels and video services. PBS Distribution operates seven subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece (US and CA), PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries (US and CA) and PBS America (U.K.) as well as numerous Free Advertising-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels in the U.S. and U.K. In addition, the company reaches viewers through Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD), Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) licensing, Advertising-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD), DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales, and serves broadcasters and producers providing program sales and co-production financing.

PBS Distribution offers consumers and educators the highest quality factual, scripted, and children’s programming including films from Ken Burns, hit series from MASTERPIECE and foreign language dramas from Walter Presents, entertaining and educational PBS KIDS series, and award-winning documentaries from NOVA, FRONTLINE, AMERICAN MASTERS, NATURE, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, and many independent producers. For over 15 years, the company has extended the reach of programming beyond broadcast while generating revenue for the public media system, stations, and producers.

