Honorlock Proctoring Now Available Through STAC-STARTE for California Community Colleges

Leading Online Proctoring Solution Now More Accessible in California

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Honorlock, a leading cloud-based proctoring solution that enhances the integrity of online assessments, is now available for purchase through the Systemwide Technology Access Resource Tools for Education (STARTE) program. This initiative is part of the Systemwide Technology Access Collaborative (STAC), a collaboration of the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, the Foundation for California Community Colleges’ CollegeBuys program and the California Virtual Campus initiative. Through this partnership, California Community Colleges can purchase Honorlock, during the buying window opening on March 15, 2025.

Honorlock underwent a rigorous evaluation by the California Community College system to ensure that the proctoring capabilities could meet the current needs of its colleges and students. As an approved technology, member colleges can now benefit from special pricing, and ensuring fair and consistent access to Honorlock’s industry-leading proctoring services.

“Community colleges are at the forefront of expanding online education, and ensuring academic integrity shouldn’t come at the cost of accessibility,” said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. “Our proctoring solution is designed to be scalable, easy to use and student-friendly, providing institutions with a seamless and equitable way to uphold academic standards while supporting learners.”

Honorlock ensures genuine accessibility with tools like free practice exams, HonorPrep (a guided system check), minimal system requirements for stable exams even on Wi-Fi hotspots, screen reader compatibility, and keyboard accessibility. Our human proctors are trained in de-escalation and prioritize student success. Students receive 24/7/365 live chat and email support with a 99% resolution rate and lightning-fast response times. Honorlock supports equitable, accessible and secure learning for all.

Upcoming Learning Sessions

To help institutions learn more about Honorlock’s proctoring capabilities, schools are invited to attend one of the following informational webinars:

March 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST

March 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST

April 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM PST

For more details or to register, visit the CollegeBuys’ Supplier Partners page.

About Honorlock

Honorlock supports exam integrity in higher education and professional credentialing by combining AI technology with human oversight to deliver secure, on-demand proctoring. Honorlock empowers institutions with scalable solutions that enhance test security while ensuring flexibility, equity and convenience for test takers.

