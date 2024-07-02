Honorlock Named as Preferred Online Proctoring Solution for Alabama Community College System and its 24 College Members

Honorlock to support ACCS institutions with access to the leading proctoring solution to strengthen academic integrity, greatly improve accessibility and provide actionable insights

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honorlock, an online proctoring company for higher and professional education, has been named the preferred online proctoring solution for the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The system consists of 24 public community and technical colleges, including the Alabama Technology Network, and Marion Military Institute – one of five junior military colleges in the nation.





Honorlock will enable the ACCS system members to easily implement remote proctoring to allow students to take exams on or off-campus, offering flexibility and greater accessibility while maintaining the integrity of the exams, instructors and college reputation.

Honorlock proctoring provides oversight of exams through both human and AI monitoring, allows live proctors to assist test takers in the event of a problem, and permits candidates to complete online testing at their convenience from any location.

“The ACCS has a large footprint across Alabama with schools covering a wide range of student learners,” said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. “Honorlock is pleased to partner with them to provide an online proctoring solution that will uphold academic integrity while creating greater access for students in rural areas and providing flexibility for all student needs.”

The move to Honorlock is part of a major systemwide initiative to transform and uphold the academic integrity of its learning experience and increase student success. Comprised of community and technical colleges with 130 locations across the state, the ACCS offers 2-to-4-year transfer, dual enrollment, technical training, adult education and community education for Alabama residents. Some of the system’s degree and certification programs are fully online.

“As we continue working to modernize and strengthen our edtech tools for student learners, we’re pleased to add Honorlock to our tool kit,” said Ben Rosebrock, Vice Chancellor for Information Technology at the Alabama Community College System. “We evaluated several proctoring solutions and selected Honorlock as the best solution for our colleges to uphold academic integrity while supporting student success and outcomes.”

Honorlock was already in use at several of the ACCS’ member schools, including Coastal Alabama Community College. Since implementation, Honorlock has helped the college raise the bar for effective, accessible, remote testing. Honorlock enabled all students—from high school to fully online students and students who had been on campus, including those within communities that had low bandwidth or were using Chromebooks to access tests with the highest levels of security and privacy. Honorlock also provided a tool to streamline identity and attendance verification for accreditation and federal funding requirements.

About Honorlock



Honorlock upholds integrity for academic institutions and professional credentialing organizations by combining its human proctors and AI-powered integrity platform to deliver scalable, on-demand proctoring. With Honorlock, organizations can deliver secured exams from anywhere, while empowering test takers to do their best work with the flexibility of taking their exam without scheduling and at their point of readiness. For more information visit www.honorlock.com.

About ACCS



Alabama’s community and technical colleges were merged into one system May 3, 1963, when legislators laid the groundwork for a unified system of institutions to focus on accessible training in “arts and sciences and in useful skills and trades” for current and future labor needs. Sixty years have passed, but that important cause remains the singular purpose of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). With 24 community and technical colleges in more than 130 locations and an economic impact of $6.6 billion, the ACCS is Alabama’s gateway to first-class, affordable education and technical training to compete in a constantly evolving workforce. An estimated 155,000 Alabamians benefit from the various certification, credential, dual enrollment and degree programs the ACCS offers alongside leading industry partners. The System includes the Alabama Technology Network, which provides extensive training and service offerings directly to business and industry, and the ACCS Innovation Center, which provides rapid skills training through its Skills for Success program. The ACCS is governed by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Heidi Murphy



PR for Honorlock



Heidi.Murphy@PadillaCo.com

Ebony Horton Bradley, M.S.



Director of Communications & Marketing



Alabama Community College System



ebony.horton@accs.edu