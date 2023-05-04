Honor Wins “Best In-Home Healthcare Platform” in 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

The award recognizes Honor’s innovation and its proprietary technology platform, the Honor Care Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honor Technology, Inc., the world’s largest home care network for older adults with the most-advanced care platform technology, today announced that it has been named Best In-Home Healthcare Platform in the seventh annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

The achievement recognizes Honor’s proprietary technology platform, the Honor Care Platform, which helps drive the company’s mission to expand the world’s capacity to care. The Care Platform combines local care, 24/7 support, and easy-to-use technology to provide exceptional service and support to both Care Professionals and aging adults.

“We are honored to win the Best In-Home Healthcare Platform Award in this year’s MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and it’s a true testament to the innovation and hard work of our entire team,” said Seth Sternberg, Chief Executive Officer at Honor. “What differentiates Honor’s approach to technology is that we create our platform with the Care Professional in mind first, and by caring for the Care Pro, they can provide better care and experience to clients.”

The Care Platform uses dynamic scheduling software to identify the optimal caregiver and client matches through a machine learning model that connects caregivers with clients based on caregivers’ unique skills, commute times, and more. It also assists with caregiver recruiting, training, scheduling, and performance analysis, which is continually evolving based on data input into the platform to make it more tailored to caregivers and to help solve the low retention rates many home care providers encounter. In addition to what it provides caregivers, it also gives clients and their loved ones reminders and scheduling capabilities, a recap following each in-home visit, and the ability to provide feedback directly to the caregiver.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards’ mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Clinical and Health Administration, Care Management & Delivery, ​​Patient Engagement and Experience, Data & Analytics, and more. This year’s program attracted nearly 4,000 nominations from all over the globe.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world’s leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company supports the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and is meeting the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

