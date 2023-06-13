Honor CEO and Co-Founder Seth Sternberg named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Seth Sternberg, CEO and co-founder of Honor Technology, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Sternberg was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Under Sternberg’s leadership, Honor supports more than 100,000 Care Professionals with the AI-enabled Honor CarePlatform. The platform combines local care, 24/7 support, and easy-to-use technology to provide exceptional service and support to Care Professionals, clients and loved ones and meet the demand of the 88% of adults aged 50-80 who feel it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.

“It’s an honor to be named among other leading entrepreneurs in the Bay Area by EY, and continue to raise awareness of just how important it is that society evolves the way we care for older adults, their families and the workforce supporting this demand to age in place,” said Seth Sternberg, CEO at Honor. “This award really belongs to the Honor team, who’ve created a technology-driven approach to support those aging at home, and will continue our mission to expand the world’s capacity to care and solve the care crisis.”

Sternberg’s recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for the company. In the past year, Honor has appointed a president, CFO and CPO and won a MedTech Breakthrough Award. Most recently, Home Instead, an Honor company, was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Global Franchises for 2023 and was named a best buy in franchising by Franchise Times as part of its annual Zor Awards program.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Bay Area award winner, Honor is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

To learn more about Honor and its award-winning technology platform and leadership team, visit https://www.honorcare.com/.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world’s leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit HonorCare.com and HomeInstead.com.

