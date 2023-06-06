Hong Kong’s Largest Aircraft Maintenance Service Provider Achieves 300% Improvement in Integration Time With Boomi

HAECO chooses the Boomi platform to modernize its IT infrastructure and speed go-to-market

With Boomi’s award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS), HAECO experiences 3X improvement to processing and integration times

HONG KONG & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO), one of the world’s leading independent aircraft engineering and maintenance groups, has leveraged the award-winning Boomi platform to modernize its enterprise IT infrastructure and pivot towards data-driven workflows and processes.





HAECO Group comprises 16 operating companies around the world, offering a full spectrum of services including airframe services, line services, component services, engine services, inventory technical management, fleet technical management, cabin solutions, private jet solutions, freighter conversion, parts manufacturing, and technical training. HAECO Hong Kong is home to the headquarters of the HAECO Group and based at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), providing round-the-clock support to more than 100 airline customers and handling over 110,000 flight movements each year.

Prior to using Boomi, HAECO Hong Kong’s systems were disparate and marked by complexity. Deploying several open-source solutions, HAECO Hong Kong’s IT team encountered lengthy development and complex integration challenges. Developers spent valuable time writing code to connect these systems, instead of undertaking tasks that could directly benefit the business’ bottom line.

HAECO Hong Kong selected the Boomi platform to connect applications and simplify integration. Leveraging the platform’s low-code development capabilities, HAECO Hong Kong swiftly integrated various new solutions with existing legacy systems, allowing the company to achieve an aggressive timeline for implementing a number of major projects, including a new core maintenance system, procurement solution, and online learning solution.

“Boomi’s industry-leading, intuitive, low-code platform immensely simplified integration complexity, vastly reducing our development effort, and improving the time-to-value,” said Norman Chan, Head of Information Technology at HAECO Hong Kong. “We needed an intuitive solution to help us configure our processes faster and accelerate the turnaround time. Boomi’s easy-to-use interface enabled our teams to quickly connect our digital environments to extract value from data residing in various systems.”

“The result was seamless integration of core maintenance, procurement, and learning applications, eliminating end-user friction. Our team of developers gained back hours previously spent on writing and refining code for integrating backend systems, speeding up integration times by 300%, significantly increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and eliminating common integration project bottlenecks, such as data discovery, preparation, and governance,” added Chan.

“We are very pleased to know that our single instance multi-tenant platform has provided HAECO the impetus to break down data silos and turn them into actionable insights. This is a testament to the kind of solutions we provide which are driving successful business outcomes,” said HonChew Seetoh, Director of Asia, at Boomi.

