Honey Homes Raises $9.25 Million in Series A-1 Funding For Fast-Growing Home Upkeep Membership

Proptech investor Era Ventures leads round as Honey Homes targets further market growth

LAFAYETTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honey Homes, the membership service delivering complete home upkeep and maintenance, today announced it has raised $9.25 million in Series A-1 funding led by Era Ventures with participation by previous investors Khosla Ventures and Pear VC. The new capital follows the company’s recent launch in Los Angeles – Honey Homes’ third market – and will be used to expand across California and Texas in 2024 and introduce new service offerings. Honey Homes has now raised over $21 million to unlock comfort and joy for more than 1,000 homeowners and counting.





Founded in 2021 in response to the difficulty homeowners experience finding reliable vendors to complete ongoing and immediate needs, Honey Homes is improving the $500 billion home services industry. Members in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas gain a dedicated, trusted handyperson who visits twice-monthly to accomplish all of their home to-dos. Support is amplified through the company’s mobile app, where members can chat with Honey Homes’ expert team, manage tasks, and book new appointments. Fueled by growing demand to replace the stress of homeownership with convenience and peace of mind, Honey Homes has now completed over 60,000 member tasks through more than 30,000 handyperson visits.

“Almost three years in, we’ve proven the value of Honey Homes for those who want to focus on enjoying their homes with family and friends instead of worrying about a never-ending list of to-dos,” said Vishwas Prabhakara, CEO of Honey Homes. “This additional funding will enable us to build a sustainable, long term business and expand access to the hassle-free home upkeep that homeowners deserve. We can’t wait to help more people turn the hopes and dreams they have when they buy a home into reality.”

Honey Homes’ investment in new technology delivers a consistently delightful experience. For example, Home Health, a recently launched feature, uses proprietary software to customize ongoing maintenance based on the unique needs of members’ home systems and appliances. As timely maintenance is required, Home Health automatically prioritizes it on members’ to-do lists. Internally, Honey Homes has built new, artificial intelligence-driven tools that enable its handypeople to be more efficient, from ensuring on-time appointment arrivals to automatically adding support for tasks based on their estimated completion time. By continuing to innovate on and release new features, Honey Homes sets a new standard for what home services should be for homeowners and skilled tradesworkers alike.

“Honey Homes stands out for their thoughtful approach to pricing, team structure, and market expansion, enabling sustainable growth and profitability,” said Clelia Peters, Partner at Era Ventures. “The founding team’s strong early traction and glowing customer reviews further reinforced our belief in their ability to execute on this massive market opportunity. Honey Homes is uniquely positioned to build an iconic consumer brand in the home services category.”

About Honey Homes:

Honey Homes replaces the stress of homeownership with comfort and delight through a unique membership service that provides complete home upkeep and maintenance. Members are paired with a dedicated handyperson who becomes a trusted partner for all of their home needs. Ongoing home improvements and preventative tasks are managed through the Honey Homes mobile app, a concierge hub where members can also receive guidance from an expert team and schedule appointments. Founded in 2021, Honey Homes has completed over 60,000 home tasks for over 1,000 members across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas. To learn more about Honey Homes, visit www.honeyhomes.com.

Contacts

Patrick Mahoney



patrick@pdmstrategies.com