HomeTown and Schoolfundr Partner to Revolutionize Fundraising for America’s Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeTown, the leading K-12 event management and digital ticketing company which supports thousands of U.S. schools, announced at the 2023 National Athletic Directors Conference (NADC) its partnership with Schoolfundr, the only K-12 focused online fundraising platform that lets schools and teams keep 100% of what they raise, minus standard credit card processing fees. In addition to their best-in-class online fundraising platform, Schoolfundr provides each school with a dedicated fundraising coach to help schools raise more and keep more than ever before.









Together, HomeTown and Schoolfundr are committed to empowering schools with the digital tools needed to better manage events, increase engagement, expand their social media presence, collect donations, and manage funds. Leveraging HomeTown and Schoolfundr frees up time and resources for Athletic Directors, coaches, and administrators, resulting in better funded schools, programs, and teams, while providing students the opportunity to reach their full academic and athletic potential.

“I was furious to find out that many schools pay fees of 20%, or more, to use outdated and cumbersome fundraising software that offers very little support,” said HomeTown CEO, Nick Mirisis. “When I saw Schoolfundr’s product, pricing model, and the level of service they provide to the schools, I knew Schoolfundr was the future of K-12 fundraising and also the perfect partner for us. Our collective goal is to ensure every school in America uses Schoolfundr, which will put millions of additional dollars back into our schools and communities.”

Schoolfundr is the nation’s fastest growing K-12 focused fundraising company, having added over 1,000 new schools to their platform since the fall, and has helped schools raise millions of dollars, fee-free. Schoolfundr’s core software provides coaches and group leaders with a campaign-based fundraising platform featuring customized student pages, 1-click social media sharing, and the ability to effortlessly run activity based “a-thon” fundraisers.

Schoolfundr recently launched Schoolfundr+, a premium offering for Athletic Directors and administrators, which provides insights into the fundraising activities of all their coaches and groups to drive organization-wide adoption of Schoolfundr’s free fundraising platform. In addition to offering greater visibility, analytics, and management of each fundraising campaign, Schoolfundr+ customers get dedicated white-glove service and individualized onboarding and training sessions for all coaches and fundraising leaders. Both Schoolfundr and Schoolfundr+ are offered at no cost to organizations.

Instead of charging predatory fees on every dollar raised, Schoolfundr relies solely on optional donor tips to cover their expenses. “Our goal is not to take funds from students and schools like our competitors. Schoolfundr’s mission is to empower students to keep the funds they raise, so they can reach their full potential,” added Dennis Levene, Founder and CEO of Schoolfundr. “The same donors that generously support students recognize the value in our mission and product, and overwhelmingly choose to support Schoolfundr by leaving an optional tip.”

The positive impact of Schoolfundr is already being felt by many HomeTown customers, including Haley Stewart, Athletic Director of East Gaston High School, who said, “I’m very excited about the partnership between HomeTown and Schoolfundr. As an experienced HomeTown customer, I’m well aware of the impact that advanced digital tools can have on my program. Our District has already had a great experience running multiple campaigns using the Schoolfundr platform. The Schoolfundr team acted as a true partner to us and made sure our campaigns were successful and of course it was nice to keep all of what we raised.”

About HomeTown

Based in Columbus, Ohio, HomeTown is the leading K-12 event management and digital ticketing provider which supports thousands of U.S. schools, districts, conferences, and associations. Our comprehensive platform helps athletic & activity directors, coaches and school leaders simplify the event & activity management process, enable seamless online sales, expand their social media marketing, collect donations, and utilize real-time reporting – which results in better funded schools, and student programs. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer support and service, HomeTown is a trusted partner for educational institutions and event organizers nationwide. Learn more about HomeTown at hometownticketing.com or follow HomeTown on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Schoolfundr

Based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Schoolfundr is the premier online fundraising platform for school communities. It offers a free and simple way for coaches, teachers and parents to raise money and allows them to focus their time on students rather than fundraising. Schoolfundr is dedicated to helping raise more funds with less effort, keeping the funds raised so students can reach their full potential.

