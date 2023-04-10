HomeStreet Bank Recognized as Best-in-Class Lender

HomeStreet is known for the relationships they build with their customers and for their involvement in the community

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NPSscore–On March 29, 2023, STRATMOR Group released the results of their 2022 annual MortgageCX Borrower Satisfaction Program and HomeStreet Bank ranked #1 in the depository segment in the following categories:





Overall Borrower Satisfaction

Net Promoter Score

Likelihood to Use Again

Loan Officer

Processor

Application Process

Products and Costs

Award qualifications are based on 2022 customer feedback. To qualify for a Best-in-Class award, a lender must provide exemplary service to their borrowers throughout the year, resulting in a top score in a given category within their segment. The 2022 survey was sent to nearly 200,000 customers with a response rate of 35% or nearly 68,000. Visit the MortgageCX awards page on the STRATMOR Group website for more details and to see the list of winners.

“At HomeStreet Bank, we are committed to doing the right thing for our customers, our employees, and the communities where we operate,” said Mark K. Mason, President, CEO, and Chairman of HomeStreet Bank. “I’m very proud of our mortgage lending team members and their dedication to meeting the needs of our customers.”

“This award demonstrates the collective hard work, dedication, and strong culture we have at HomeStreet. Our customers know us for our responsiveness, knowledge, and speed related to closing on the home of their dreams, a home equity line of credit, or an investment property,” said Erik Hand, Executive Vice President, Mortgage Lending Director at HomeStreet. “We understand the level of our success is measured by how well we deliver on our customer-centric values,” he added.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, recently celebrated their 100-year anniversary milestone on August 18, 2021. Of the nearly 2,900 Washington state incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today.

About STRATMOR Group

Founded in 1985, STRATMOR Group has, since inception, focused exclusively on making the mortgage business better for lenders and the borrowers they serve. Today, we are a data-driven mortgage advisory with mortgage advisors who guide our lenders and vendor clients alike to make smart strategic decisions, solve complex challenges, streamline operations, improve the borrower experience, increase profitability, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit https://www.stratmorgroup.com/

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http://www.homestreet.com and our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com.

