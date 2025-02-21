Homes.com Releases New Report on Washington-area Housing Market Amid Federal Workforce Changes

A study from Homes.com found that neither D.C. nor the surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia have seen any drastic changes to the housing market despite recent buyouts and layoffs

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homes.com, a CoStar Group leading online residential marketplace, today released a new report detailing the home buying and selling trends in the Washington-area housing market after a number of changes amongst the federal workforce, including roughly 75,000 accepting buyouts offered by the Trump administration and an additional number of employees being laid off, which continues to be in flux.

The analysis from Homes.com found that since the beginning of January, neither D.C. nor the surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia have seen any drastic changes to the number of active listings, sold properties or median sales prices in the area. Moreover, when compared to the same time period a year earlier, the data shows no sharp changes. While there’s been a slight increase in the number of listings and asking prices, that trend started before the new administration took office.

Despite the stagnant nature of the market at the current moment, insight from Homes.com noted any big changes in the size of the federal workforce is likely to drive countervailing trends, including sparking a desire for some to leave the area while others who once might have moved into the area are no longer interested. It's difficult to know how supply and demand will take shape, especially with the peak moving season approaching in the spring, a time when more people tend to list their homes for sale.

One notable change taking hold in the DMV housing market, though, is an increase in ultraluxury listings and ultraluxury buyers. Over the past month alone, there have been 13 houses in the city and its suburbs priced at $7 million or higher, according to Homes.com data, and this figure only accounts for houses that have been publicly listed on multiple listing services.

Local real estate insiders expect that trend will continue, with Daniel Heider, executive vice president and agent at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, saying in an earlier interview, “I do anticipate this continuing just given, again, the shift in the way I think businesspeople are thinking about the policy that’s very quickly changing. These folks feel as though, economically, they’re going to do quite well.”

The full data is depicted in the charts below. For more information and insight on the latest home buying and selling market trends visit: Homes.com/news.

