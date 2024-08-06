Homely Introduces Valuedynamx-powered Rewards Programme to Empower Future Homeowners With Cash Rewards to Put Toward Home Purchase Costs

Homely users can now earn “HomelyBricks” rewards to cover home purchase fees via everyday spending within Valuedynamx’s robust network of 5000+ retailers and brands

Homely has today announced a key strategic partnership with Valuedynamx, a Collinson Company and leading global provider of curated, data-driven purchase rewards, to leverage their world-class rewards technology for Homely's free-to-use home buying platform that helps members to become mortgage and home ready.





Homely offers tools, resources, and rewards to help aspirational homeowners set personalised plans and goals for buying a home. This includes enhancing credit scores by reporting rental payments and providing smart savings recommendations to build a deposit. Now, through its partnership with Valuedynamx, Homely users can earn HomelyBricks rewards via their everyday shopping that can be saved to cover the future fees associated with buying a home, including legal fees, insurance, utilities, furniture, and more.

Homely users can earn HomelyBricks through their everyday spending by joining the ‘Bricks Club’ via subscription as well as other initiatives. Bricks build up into ‘Home Buying Packs’ that include redemption options such as survey, insurance, energy bills or conveyancing. Family and friends can also earn HomelyBricks through affiliate offers on the Homely app to support loved ones on their home-buying journeys.

Valuedynamx provides Homely with the technology and scale to reach the majority of the UK market, whilst providing future infrastructure in international markets.

Homely CTO, Paul Birkin commented: “Valuedynamx provides Homely with a huge market reach and scalability for our HomelyBricks reward system. The partnership shows a serious dedication towards supporting people who aspire to become homeowners and those wishing to climb the property ladder, providing hope & positivity in market where things have become a lot tougher.”

Valuedynamx Managing Director, James Berry added: “Partnering with Homely allows Valuedynamx to help today’s consumers realise the most value from their everyday spend. With the affordability crisis faced by aspiring homebuyers, in the UK and across the world, we’re delighted to be a part of this unique offering by providing Homely users the option to save toward their future home purchases with customised rewards from the places they shop most.”

Interested home buyers can pre-sign up for Homely on homely.co.uk, with the platform expected to formally launch in mid-2024. Some lucky early sign-ups will have access to Homely’s private beta.

About Homely

Founded in 2021, Homely is a free-to-access digital platform which leverages technology and partnerships to help homebuyers and renters to find a home.

Whether you are searching for a rental property or setting out to buy your first home, Homely enhances opportunities and empowers each individual to embark on their journey to home ownership.

Homely believes in making the path to homeownership more accessible and is working with individuals to make this a reality. Homely partners with landlords, renters, and financial institutions to increase transparency and accountability during the rental and buying process as well as provide rewards and incentives through its brand partners.

Bold change requires bold action, enter: Homely.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world’s most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organisation has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

For more information visit www.valuedynamx.com.

