Homeland Stores Gives Online Shoppers More Prepared Foods Buying Options with the Local Express E-commerce Platform

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HAC, Inc., operator of 74 supermarkets in Oklahoma, is deploying Local Express’s Made-to-Order omnichannel solution at its 36 Homeland and 11 United stores to modernize their prepared foods, catering and food services operations. Homeland shoppers can now place customizable orders for holiday family meals, party trays, vegetable and seafood trays, butcher bundles and more from the convenience of their home or office. The Local Express system also enables the retailer to optimize inventory and labor resources, saving both Homeland and its customers time and money.

“Partnering with Local Express allows us to offer a user-friendly digital solution that enhances convenience for both our guests and store teams. Customers can easily schedule pickups, customize orders, and receive personalized recommendations. With e-commerce, curbside pickup, delivery, and made-to-order catering, we’re committed to providing unmatched ease and service in our market,” said Tom Dahlen, CEO of HAC, Inc.

Local Express is providing “on location” comprehensive training to store staff to ensure customer success, and a seamless transition from the current e-commerce platform.

“Homeland Stores is a great example of an innovative supermarket operator that sees the importance of foodservice as a critical point of competitive differentiation. Our Made-to-Order omnichannel solution allows the chain’s customers to order and customize prepared foods online without any friction. It also improves the speed and accuracy of order taking, enhances resource allocation and integrates with their existing POS system for better business management,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Local Express.

About Homeland Stores

HAC, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest employee-owned grocery chain, proudly operating 74 locations nationwide, including 36 Homeland Stores in Oklahoma and Texas. Employee-owned since 2012, Homeland is committed to serving its communities with fresh, affordable, and convenient shopping solutions, all delivered with unparalleled customer service.

About Local Express

Local Express is a SaaS vertical platform for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry specializing in providing omnichannel solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation. The branded service allows food retailers to own their entire eCommerce offering end-to-end, from purchase to delivery. This includes full POS integration, in store kiosk, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look-and-feel of their own branded online storefront.

