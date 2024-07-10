HomeCEU Launches New Website to Enhance Healthcare Continuing Education

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeCEU, a leader in healthcare continuing education (CE) with a focus in rehabilitation, today announced the launch of its new website, designed to enhance learning experiences for healthcare professionals.









“HomeCEU was built by physical therapists who could relate to the busy lifestyles and demands of working professionals who need to meet ongoing education requirements, and our updated website reflects the same considerations,” said Jami Cooley, Director of Marketing, Healthcare, at Colibri Group, the parent company of HomeCEU. “We understand the unique needs of healthcare professionals because we are health professionals. Our goal with this new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to find and complete healthcare CE, review information needed about licensure renewal, and utilize our free resources.”

HomeCEU delivers rehabilitation teams with robust learning options, including a significant video-based learning library and continuing education courses for therapists working in all 50 states. The new website provides course and membership information as well as state requirements and insightful articles on topics related to all professionals in the fields of physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training, massage therapy, and speech language pathology.

Visitors to the new website will experience:

Improved Speed and Performance: Faster load times and a smoother browsing experience make it easier to find and access courses.

Modern Design: The new, sleek design ensures a seamless and intuitive navigation, helping customers find information quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced Course Catalog: Professionals can now choose from an expanded range of continuing education courses.

Mobile Optimization: The new site is fully responsive site, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Simplified Enrollment: The new, streamlined enrollment process makes signing up for courses faster and easier than ever before.

“Our new website reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence, ensuring that our customers have access to high-quality education in the most efficient way possible,” continued Cooley.

ABOUT HOMECEU

HomeCEU is a leading online provider of healthcare continuing education and training for rehabilitation professionals. HomeCEU was founded by former physical therapists who were inspired to fill the gap in the market for quality continuing education options that could be completed at home. HomeCEU helps therapy-based organizations and working professionals meet continuing education needs with convenient and compliant learning solutions, friendly support, and a relentless dedication to therapy professions. For more information, visit HomeCEU.com.

Contacts

Jami Cooley



Director of Marketing



jami.cooley@colibrigroup.com

800-554-2387