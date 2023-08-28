Home Connectivity Alliance Member Companies Set to Adopt HCA Interface Specification 1.0

News Highlights:





HCA Interface Specification 1.0 adoption to begin in Q4 2023 and continue into 2024

HCA interoperability offers tangible benefits for consumers and sets a foundation for whole home energy management

Appliance manufacturers are encouraged to join Home Connectivity Alliance

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of interoperability and energy management across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem, announced members will begin adopting the HCA Interface Specification 1.0 in Q4 2023 and continue into 2024.

“It is exciting to see trusted brands from different parts of the globe come together to establish an interoperable and more energy-efficient smart home,” said Dr. Emir Lasic, Principal Analyst – Home Appliances at Omdia. “HCA’s focus on Major Home Appliances, HVAC systems and TVs will provide consumers with simple, neutral, and interoperable ways to control their home appliances with a single app. We look forward to seeing the adoption of this technology in the marketplace.”

The HCA Interface Specification 1.0 provides a framework for Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability and establishes a foundation of tangible benefits for consumers, starting with legacy device integration and paving the way for energy savings in the future.

When HCA 1.0 interoperability enters the market, consumers will be able to control their smart appliances, regardless of the manufacturer, through their existing appliance and HVAC apps. No special hub is required, rather an update on a mobile app will enable most smart appliances in the home, dependent on manufacturer rollout by product, geography and market.

“HCA member companies are taking a thoughtful approach towards interoperability of everyday essential products already in our homes,” said Yoon Ho Choi, Home Connectivity Alliance President. “I look forward to seeing our member companies adopting the specification starting this year and HCA-enabled technology being available to consumers in the near future.”

MEMBER SUPPORTING QUOTES

Arçelik

“At Arçelik, we are strong proponents of a considerate approach to interoperability and energy management, and we believe in teaming up so the essential products in our homes play along seamlessly. As a proud member of the Home Connectivity Alliance, we reaffirm our dedication to furnishing consumers with ingenious solutions that elevate their lifestyles, rendering their homes both smarter and more energy-efficient. We’re excited about the positive impact this initiative will have on the whole connected home scene.”

– Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO, Arcelik

LG

“LG ThinQ enables a seamlessly interconnected home appliance ecosystem that will provide new smart home experiences to customers around the globe. LG will continue to expand compatibility between ThinQ and other HCA members’ smart home platforms.“

– Jung Ki-hyun, Executive Vice President and Head of Platform Business Center, LG

Resideo

“Resideo is eager to work alongside HCA members to help drive standards adoption that will enable simplified electrification and deepen our whole-home energy management platform. While we are known for our Honeywell Home smart thermostats and First Alert fire safety solutions, Resideo’s Energy Management Team also offers critical energy shifting services for long-life appliances. Together with HCA members and smart appliance brands, we can help maintain electric grid stability during peak periods of demand, in order to deliver more comfortable and efficient homes.”

– Linsey Miller, HCA Board Director and Senior Vice President, Services and Business Development, Resideo

Samsung

“It is great to see HCA bring its first example of interoperability to market with global leaders in the appliance, HVAC and TV industries. It is a testament to the commitment of global large device manufacturers to better serve our consumers in their homes.

By enabling our consumers to control multiple brands of appliances and HVAC products through SmartThings, we expect the smart home market to achieve new levels of scale. Interoperability between global leaders will fuel digital services that provide consumers with new benefits. Samsung is steadfast in its commitment to HCA and its vision.”

– Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Device eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Trane

“At Trane and American Standard, our digital and engineering teams are identifying equipment from HCA member companies and implementing the 1.0 standards in our integration with these products. Building out these capabilities will allow our customers to choose where and how they interact with our products and lay the foundation for whole-home Energy management in the future.”

– Erin Joy, Vice President of Digital for Trane Technologies Residential HVAC and Supply

Vestel

“We are delighted to take part in the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) that brings together leading technology companies with the mission of providing consumers a secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. In the last year, we have completed the necessary infrastructure work to adapt to the HCA platform. Today, ensuring the correct use of technology is as critical as producing it. That‘s why we started negotiations with companies to create functional use cases to our customers by using the HCA infrastructure.

HCA‘s current priority is energy management and optimization. Sustainability is among the top priorities in our IoT technologies. Today, while contributing to the reduction of energy and water consumption in every sphere of life with our IoT solutions, we aim not only to improve the quality of life of users but also contribute to save the natural resources with our smart devices. To this end, Vestel transformed its smart home ecosystem VeeZy into a smart and sustainable living ecosystem that includes new connected products.

Thanks to the work of organizations such as HCA, I believe that the use of IoT systems and smart devices will increase in the near future. We will continue our efforts to establish standards in the field of IoT in the future.”

– Erdal Haspolat, CEO, Vestel

Join Home Connectivity Alliance

Connected home manufacturers are encouraged to join HCA now to be part of the future of C2C interoperability and energy management. To learn more about the Home Connectivity Alliance, membership benefits and how to join, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

About Home Connectivity Alliance

The Home Connectivity Alliance was launched in 2022 by leading manufacturers in the connected home space to foster innovation and provide consumers with safe, interoperable appliances in the connected home. HCA is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and promotion of secure interoperability and energy management across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem.

HCA now includes 15 global brands and features member companies AEG, American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Arçelik, Beko, The Electrolux Group, Frigidaire, Haier, GE Appliances, Grundig, LG Electronics, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Samsung, Trane Residential, and Vestel. For more information, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

