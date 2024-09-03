Home Connectivity Alliance Announces MoU Agreement with Korea Association of AI Smart Home (KASH)

Home Business Wire Home Connectivity Alliance Announces MoU Agreement with Korea Association of AI Smart...
News Highlights:


  • HCA has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Association of AI Smart Home (KASH)
  • Agreement will facilitate collaborative marketing and technical initiatives between the two organizations
  • Home Connectivity Alliance leaders will be at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany, September 6-10, 2024

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of secure interoperability and energy savings across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem, today announced a cooperative agreement with Korea Association of AI Smart Home (KASH).

Established in 2003, KASH is a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing an ecosystem for smart home services by helping members better understand the market trends and issues regarding the smart home industry.

“HCA and KASH share the similar goals of providing consumers with more convenience and options while fostering innovation and competition through collaboration with manufacturers, government agencies and other trade alliances,” said HCA President and Board Chair Yoon Ho Choi. “We are excited to work with KASH on new smart home initiatives to investigate ways to adopt HCA Interoperability & Energy Management specifications to enable new business models and move the industry forward.”

The agreement will facilitate communications between the two organizations to explore collaborative marketing and technology initiatives. Potential activities under the agreement include:

  • Contributions to regional smart home industry education & training
  • Exploration of opportunities to collaborate on technology initiatives
  • Exploration of opportunities to engage with regional SMEs and the regional data economy in multiple industries, such as energy, construction, insurance and security

“Through the KASH & HCA collaboration, we look forward to making the global specifications for large appliances and HVAC accessible for the South Korean industry,” said KASH President Seungbeom Choi. “At KASH, along with device manufacturers, there is a wide spectrum of sectors in our member base including Telecom, Property Developers, Lighting, and more. Appliances and HVAC are central infrastructure products in the home and we foresee unique possibilities to pair up to find ways to make the home more efficient and intelligent.”

Members of KASH include Samsung, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Hyundai Telecom Co., Korea Land and Housing Corporation, LG Electronics, SK Telecom, and others. Samsung and LG Electronics are also Board of Directors members of HCA.

HCA at IFA 2024

Home Connectivity Alliance leaders will be at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany, September 6-10, 2024. If you are interested in meeting with HCA, please email admin@members.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

About Home Connectivity Alliance

The Home Connectivity Alliance is a member-driven organization comprised of global brands dedicated to the development and promotion of safe and secure interoperability and energy savings across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem. For more information, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

