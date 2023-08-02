Home Choice Opens Store in Cottage Grove, Minnesota

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Choice Store Manager, Damien DelCastillo, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Cottage Grove an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Home Choice store is located at 6990 80th Street, Suite 120 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Cottage Grove community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 4, at 12 p.m. CDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise following the ceremony.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Friends In Need Food Shelf, a nonprofit who provides food and resources to those in need.

Home Choice, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 20 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Cottage Grove location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

