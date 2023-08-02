Home Business Wire Home Choice Opens Store in Cottage Grove, Minnesota
Business Wire

Home Choice Opens Store in Cottage Grove, Minnesota

di Business Wire

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home Choice Store Manager, Damien DelCastillo, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Cottage Grove an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Home Choice store is located at 6990 80th Street, Suite 120 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Cottage Grove community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 4, at 12 p.m. CDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise following the ceremony.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Friends In Need Food Shelf, a nonprofit who provides food and resources to those in need.

Home Choice, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 20 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Cottage Grove location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

Contacts

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter

Community Affairs Specialist

972-624-6913

CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com

Articoli correlati

Econolite Acquires Western Pacific Signal, LLC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strengthening and expanding its service and support to transportation agencies in the Western United StatesANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Econolite, part of...
Continua a leggere

Inszone Insurance Services Enters New Mexico Market with the Acquisition of Jackson Insurance Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Mexico Becomes 11th State with a Physical Location for Inszone Insurance ServicesSACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agencyacquisition--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly...
Continua a leggere

SmartRent Expands Product Line to Include the Smart Package Room® Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative package management solution uses smart technology to address escalating volume at rental housing propertiesSCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMRT #positionimaging--SmartRent, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php