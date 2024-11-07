Holistic AI Named a Cool Vendor for AI Security by Gartner ®

Leading Analyst Firm Identifies Providers with Innovative Ways of Securing AI Applications, Supporting AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holistic AI, the leading AI governance platform for the enterprise, today announced it is one of just five companies named a Cool Vendor in the October 23, 2024 report, Cool Vendors™ for AI Security by Jeremy D’Hoinne, Bart Willemsen, Avivah Litan, and Dennis Xu at Gartner, Inc. The report highlights the operational challenges security and risk management leaders face in terms of compliance concerns and attacks aimed at AI systems. Further, the report identifies providers with innovative ways of securing AI applications, supporting AI trust, risk, and security management capabilities.





With “AI Governance Platforms” identified in Gartner’s recent Top Ten Strategic Technology Trends 2025, the report explains the use of AI technology inherently brings more specific risks with it. The analysts point out there are frameworks and guidelines available, such as the AI trust, risk, and security management (AI TRiSM), which provides functional areas for mitigating AI and security risks.

“We are honored that Holistic AI, with our purpose-built AI governance platform, has been recognized by Gartner as a ‘Cool Vendor,’” said Emre Kazim, Co-CEO of Holistic AI. “The reality is that misalignment between teams on how to best measure, mitigate, and manage AI risks often results in bottlenecks and delays, stalling projects before they even launch. Conversely, rushing AI deployments without proper safeguards can expose organizations to severe operational breakdowns, security vulnerabilities, reputational damage, and financial losses. Our goal is to empower organizations to realize AI’s full potential, safely and at scale.”

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025, Gene Alvarez, et al, 21 October 2024

Gartner, Cool Vendors for AI Security, Jeremy D’Hoinne, et al, 23 October 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Holistic AI

Founded in 2020, Holistic AI’s mission is to empower enterprises to adopt and scale AI with confidence. Holistic AI’s purpose-built AI governance platform helps companies accelerate AI transformation across the organization—transparently, responsibly, and with ROI accountability for the C-Suite. With Holistic AI, businesses can increase visibility and control of AI projects, eliminate communication bottlenecks across teams, and significantly reduce AI risk at enterprise scale. Holistic AI is part of Microsoft’s Founders’ Hub, Pegasus Program, and Nvidia’s Inception program. Its founders are active members, experts, and/or collaborators in the following organizations and initiatives: the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Safety Institute, the UN AI Advisory Body, the OECD’s Network of Experts on AI, the Alan Turing Institute, the Assessment and Mitigation working groups for the EU AI Act GPAI Code of Practice, the EU AI Act, the Council of Europe, and the first international convention on AI. For more information, see www.holisticai.com.

