HMC Capital Completes Acquisition of StratCap

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement–Following the announcement of a definitive agreement in Q1 2024, StratCap, LLC (“StratCap”) is delighted to confirm the successful completion of its acquisition by HMC Capital Limited (“HMC”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: HMC) listed alternative asset manager focused on high conviction strategies spanning real estate, private equity, energy transition, private credit and digital infrastructure.





David Di Pilla, Managing Director and CEO of HMC, said, “We believe StratCap provides an important foundation for HMC to establish a large-scale digital infrastructure platform. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy to target sectors underpinned by compelling megatrends. Under HMC’s ownership, we have the potential to significantly accelerate StratCap’s growth.”

Jim Condon, Managing Partner at StratCap, added, “Partnering with HMC represents a pivotal moment in our journey. We believe their unparalleled reputation, coupled with a wealth of resources and expertise, helps position us for accelerated growth and sustained success.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to StratCap.

About HMC Capital:

HMC Capital is an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed alternative asset manager with AUD$12.7 billion in assets under management on behalf of individuals, large institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds. With a proven track record of success and a global presence, HMC Capital is committed to delivering exceptional results for investors by focusing on high conviction investment opportunities across sectors exposed to long-term growth trends.

About StratCap:

StratCap is a specialist investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

