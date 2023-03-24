HKSTP Reveals Startup Semi-finalists for Annual Global EPiC Pitch Competition

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
EPiC 2023 reinforces Hong Kong’s world-class I&T with entries from a record of 55 economies competing for USD 5 million investment prize pool

  • The 7th EPiC Grand Finale will be held on 28 April at the iconic Sky 100 venue, 50 semi-finalists will compete for the overall championship with a chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000.
  • The public can also participate in the inaugural “My Favourite Pitcher” public poll, open to all to vote for their favourite pitch video.
  • HKSTP to offer exclusive Immersion Programme for semi-finalists to unlock business opportunities through various activities.

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hong Kong is open to all and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is ramping up its seventh Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC 2023) by unveiling its 50 Grand Finale semi-finalists, selected from 618 entries and 55 economies across the world.

EPiC 2023 — backed by innovation-driven partners Cathay, HSBC, MTR Lab, plus world-leading accelerator Plug & Play — is the city’s most eagerly anticipated pitch event each year and will take place on 28 April 2023 (Friday) at the summit of Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre. The annual event is a unique, worldwide competition for mid to late-stage startups in the FinTech and PropTech sectors who seek to expand their footprints into Asia and beyond, while leveraging Hong Kong’s biggest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP.

EPiC provides the best available platform for startups to make real business impact through connections with the Science Park network of 1,000+ investors and 300+ corporate partners.

This year, three quarters of the entries are from overseas, with the proportion of overseas contestants and the number of economies participating hitting a record high since 2016. A total of 50 contestants representing 14 different economies entered the semi-final round.

All 50 semi-finalists have a golden opportunity to be considered for direct investment of up to US$5 million from the HKSTP Venture Fund, as well as market expansion support across Asia and beyond, plus the chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000 if crowned overall champion.

Albert Wong, CEO, HKSTP, said: “EPiC is an iconic mega event that has hit global scale, as record turnout from international startups further demonstrates Hong Kong’s advantages as an international I&T hub. Hong Kong is diversified, vibrant and attracts the very best entrepreneurs, investors and corporate innovators. Grow fast and go beyond is the theme for EPiC this year, and we welcome talents from around the world to explore Hong Kong’s unlimited investment and innovation opportunities.”

The EPiC Grand Finale on 28 April will be hosted at Hong Kong’s iconic Sky 100 venue atop Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre. The 50 competing teams will pitch their world-changing ideas to a judging panel of renowned investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. The actual pitch will comprise of a 60-second elevator ride as participants compete for the title of overall EPiC Champion.

To propel EPiC to the broader public, HKSTP has launched for the first time, the “My Favourite Pitcher” public poll, which is open to all to vote for their favourite pitch video from the shortlisted 50 semi-finalists. The poll is now available at EPiC polling website (epic-voting.hkstp.org) and lasts until 28 April 2023 1pm (HKT). The semi-finalist with the highest number of votes will win the cash prize of US$10,000, plus 200,000 Asia Miles sponsored by Cathay.

HKSTP will also kick off the exclusive Immersion Programme for semi-finalists to experience Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem first-hand and unlock business opportunities through educational talks, business matching and networking with leading corporate partners and investors across the HKSTP ecosystem.

Contestants Breakdown:

Category

No. of applicants

PropTech

266 (43%)

FinTech

352 (57%)

Headquarter

No. of applicants

Overseas

465 (75%)

Hong Kong

153 (25%)

A record high proportion of overseas contestants and economies participation since 2016.

EPiC activities:

Now until 28 April 2023, 1pm (HKT)

“My Favourite Pitcher” Public Polling

  • The top 50 semi-finalists’ pitching videos is open for public online voting
  • The semi-finalist with the highest number of votes will be crowned EPiC 2023’s “My Favourite Pitcher” and win the cash prize of US$10,000 plus 200,000 Asia Miles sponsored by Cathay

25 – 26 April 2023

“Grow Beyond Hong Kong” Immersion Programme

  • An exclusive 2-day programme for EPiC 2023 semi-finalists to experience HKSTP’s innovation ecosystem.
  • Participants will unlock growth opportunities through educational talks, business matching and networking with leading corporate partners and investors in our ecosystem.

28 April 2023

EPiC 2023 Grand Finale

  • Venue: Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
  • Top 50 Semi-Finalists will pitch their ideas within a 60-second elevator ride
  • Top 10 Finalists will pitch their innovation ideas on stage to renowned investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders
  • All 50 semi-finalists have the golden opportunities to be considered for direct investment of up to US$5 million from the HKSTP Venture Fund, plus the chance to win a cash prize of US$90,000 if crowned overall champion.

For more information on EPiC 2023, please visit: https://epic.hkstp.org/

For full list of the 50 semi-finalists see appendix below.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for over 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to two unicorns and Hong Kong’s leading R&D hub with over 12,000 research professionals and over 1,200 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

APPENDIX:

50 semi-finalists for the Grand Finale of EPiC 2023, with 26 from FinTech and 24 from PropTech:

FinTech

Company Name (in alphabetical order)

Headquarter

1

AlgoBot Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

2

Amuro Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

3

Canvasland Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

4

Deland Labs

Singapore

5

Doconomy

Sweden

6

Dowsure

Mainland China

7

Endangered Wildlife OÜ

Estonia

8

FedML, Inc.

United States

9

FinCrime Dynamics

United Kingdom

10

Finema

Thailand

11

FINGREEN AI

France

12

PFY Healthcare Technology

Mainland China

13

Homebase

Vietnam

14

Leapstack

Vietnam

15

Miotech

Mainland China

16

Prometheus Technologies

United States

17

Redkik

United States

18

Revix

United Kingdom

19

Sensor data

Mainland China

20

Health Exchange Technology Service Group

Mainland China

21

Speedlegal

United States

22

Taos Technology LLC

United States

23

Ultipa

Mainland China

24

VoiceAI Technologies

Mainland China

25

Vymo

United States

26

Wequity

Belgium

PropTech

Company Name (in alphabetical order)

Headquarter

1

Archifiction

Mainland China

2

Bridge5 Asia

Singapore

3

Collov, Inc

United States

4

Dfocus

Mainland China

5

Doratoon

Singapore

6

EGG Lighting

United Kingdom

7

Firefly Dimension, Inc.

United States

8

FLX Solutions

United States

9

I2Cool Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

10

IronYun

United States

11

Kodifly Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

12

Layer Construction, Inc.

United States

13

Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

14

Mimicrete

United Kingdom

15

PassiveLogic

United States

16

Photinique Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

17

Rootie

Israel

18

SKYLAND INNOVATION COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong SAR China

19

Structure Pal

Israel

20

Swiss AI

Switzerland

21

Tensorflight, Inc.

United States

22

Umi Coating New Material Technology Co., Limited

Hong Kong SAR China

23

Visionaries 777

Hong Kong SAR China

24

VoltSafe Inc.

Canada

 

Contacts

Media:

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Betsy Leung

Tel: +852 2629 2300

Email: betsy.leung@hkstp.org

Edelman Public Relations
Sonia Leung

Tel: +852 2837 4775 / +852 9684 9460

Email: Sonia.Leung@edelman.com/ Edelmanhkstppr@edelman.com

